Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE (PINYA)
With the sad heart Pina's mom called the fruit "Pinya" to always remember her daughter.
THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE
THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE
THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE
THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE
THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE
THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE
THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE
THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE
THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
27 views
May. 17, 2021

THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE

Output

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE

  1. 1. THE LEGEND OF PINEAPPLE (PINYA)
  2. 2. With the sad heart Pina's mom called the fruit "Pinya" to always remember her daughter.

×