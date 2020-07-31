Successfully reported this slideshow.
MOTIVACIÓN REAL A LOS HIJOS
¿QUÉ ES LA MOTIVACIÓN? La motivación es un estado interno que activa, dirige y mantiene la conducta de la persona hacia me...
MOTIVACIÓN: LA FAMILIA COMO AGENTE ■ La motivación que aporta la familia es vista como un factor fundamental, casi indispe...
■ Se entiende que la familia sea percibida como un agente cuya función se articula en torno a tres temas principales: Dar ...
 Proceso de motivación en la familia
Son principalmente los padres quienes aparecen como responsables de esta arista de la motivación escolar, ayudando a los h...
Tercer tema El contenido de lo que la Escuela demanda a la familia como agente motivador es el incentivar el compromiso co...
¿POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE EL INVOLUCRAMIENTO DE LOS PADRES EN LA ESCUELA DE SUS HIJOS? El involucramiento de los padres en la...
¿CÓMO LLEVARLO A LA PRÁCTICA? Lo primero que hay que tomar en cuenta es que se necesita una nueva forma de enfocar la educ...
BENEFICIOS DE LA PARTICIPACIÓN DE LOS PADRES EN LA VIDA ESCOLAR Actitudes mas positivas de los padres y madres hacia la es...
EL ROL COMPENSATORIO DEL PROFESOR ANTE LA FALTA DE MOTIVACIÓN ESCOLAR La responsabilidad del profesor respecto del aprendi...
(Cf. Abramowski, 2010) El docente debe hacerse cargo de lo que considera por defecto una función parental, asumiendo una r...
La familia es responsable del fracaso escolar de sus hijos cuando no los envían a la Escuela en condiciones adecuadas para...
"Los efectos repercuten incluso en el profesorado, ya que los padres y madres consideran que los más competentes son aquel...
La importancia de la motivación en la educación

