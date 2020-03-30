Informatica Maricela

Successfully reported this slideshow.
informática educativa en el nivel básica

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Maricela Rodríguez Moris Facilitador: Roland Gil Tema: La informática en la educación básica.
  2. 2.  La informática educativa es un termino técnico que se refiere de manera precisa a la introducción de la informática al currículo escolar.
  3. 3. Que es la informática Educativa? Es la ciencia que integra la educación y las herramientas informáticas para enriquecer el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje. Esta se entiende como informática educativa, el arte de enseñar a los alumnos y personas en general utilizando como herramienta fundamental la computadora, la cual se conecta a una gran red mundial que es internet.
  4. 4.  La informática educativa es una disciplina que estudia el uso, efectos y consecuencias de las tecnologías de la informática educativa. Teniendo en cuenta la nueva realidad es incuestionable que la computación en la escuela deberá ser utilizada como herramienta de trabajo con utilitarios (procesadores de texto, graficadores, planillas de calculo, bases de datos) y como herramienta intelectual para la potencia de las habilididades personales de los alumnos en cuanto a resolución de problemas en forma creativa.
  5. 5.  la posibilidad de dar una atención individual al estudiante.  La potencialidad de ampliar las experiencias de cada día.  El control del tiempo y la secuencia de aprendizaje.  La posibilidad que brinda la computadora para utilizar la evaluación como medio de aprendizaje.
  6. 6.  El desafío que presenta la informática educativa en el sector educativo será la aplicación racional y pertinente de las nuevas tecnología de la informática en el desarrollo del quehacer educativo según Sánchez J.(1995). La informática suele ser muy dinámica y los procesos de introducción en la enseñanza se ven afectados no solo por problemas, tecnológicos sino mas bien por problemas de adaptar estos recursos a nuestros hábitos de trabajo.
  7. 7.  A través de la informática podemos extraer recursos de ,mucho aporte para complementarlo con nuestra educación por ende la informática es la nueva enseñanza del presente y del futuro.

