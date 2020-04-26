Successfully reported this slideshow.
Los seres vivos

Seres vivos características

Los seres vivos

  1. 1. Los seres vivos .
  2. 2. Los seres vivos se definen como: Todos los organismos que tienen vida, existe una gran variedad de seres vivos que habitan nuestro planeta, desde los más microscópicos y pequeños hasta los más grandes, por ejemplo: todas las plantas, animales y los seres humanos.
  3. 3. Características: • Nacen • Se alimentan • Crecen • Respiran • Se adaptan • Se reproducen • Se organizan • Mueren
  4. 4. Adaptaciones vitales de los seres vivos Las funciones vitales son las acciones o actividades que los seres vivos realizan para mantener la vida, por ejemplo: la respiración, la alimentación, la reproducción y la respuesta a los estímulos. Para llevarlas a cabo, cuenta con diversas adaptaciones, es decir, características de los organismos que les permiten sobrevivir en su ambiente
  5. 5. Adaptaciones para la alimentación: • Las plantas fabrican su propio alimento mediante el proceso denominado fotosíntesis • Los herbívoros tienen adaptaciones para alimentarse de distintas partes de la planta. • Los colibrís tienen el pico largo para extraer el néctar de las flores. • Los carnívoros son depredadores que cazan a su presa antes de comérsela.
  6. 6. Adaptaciones para la respiración • Las plantas toman el oxígeno del aire y expulsan al exterior el dióxido de carbono y vapor de agua. Este proceso lo realizan por la noche a través de los estomas y las raíces. • Pulmones: los anfibios, los reptiles, las aves y los mamíferos poseen pulmones que efectúan el intercambio de gases. • Tráqueas: los insectos, tienen tráqueas en vez de pulmones. Las tráqueas son tubitos muy finos donde circula el aire dentro del cuerpo del insecto. • Branquias: animales acuáticos como langostas, calamares y peces cuentan con estructuras llamadas branquias. • Piel: es otro órgano respiratorio en animales terrestres, como la lombriz de tierra.
  7. 7. Adaptaciones reproductivas: Hay dos tipos de reproducciones: asexual y sexual. • Reproducción asexual: en la reproducción asexual, un solo organismo da origen a otros: como las bacterias. • Reproducción sexual: tienen que participar un macho y una hembra de la misma especie, como es el caso de la mayoría de los animales.
  8. 8. Respuesta a los estímulos Los organismos reaccionan de distintas maneras a la temperatura, la luz y a otros estímulos del entorno. • Respuesta a estímulos en las plantas: la planta se desplaza si encuentra las condiciones necesarios, por ejemplo: el tallo crece en dirección a la luz, mientras la raíz lo hace donde hay agua y en dirección opuesta a la fuente de la luz. • Respuesta a estímulos en animales: Para sobrevivir los animales , pueden migrar o hibernar. • Protección contra depredadores:Los seres vivos emplean diversas estrategias para defenderse de sus depredadores

