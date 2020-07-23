1ra evaluacion PRESENTACION1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA ESCUELA DE DERECHO VALLE DE LA PASCUA. ESTADO GUARICO MARIA ANTONIETA HERNANDEZ FRANQUIZ C.I. 26.620.316 JULIO 2020 Creatividad e Inventiva
  2. 2. PENSAMIENTO CONVERGENTE: Pensamiento convergente: es el pensamiento que organiza los est�mulos en clases, significa pensar y generar una respuesta �nica a un problema, sin importar que �sta sea de razonamiento, memorizaci�n, etc. PENSAMIENTO DIVERGENTE: Es el pensamiento que permite extraer significados de los est�mulos, pensar en muchas respuestas posibles para un problema.
  3. 3. TIENE CUATRO CARACTERISTICAS - Fluidez: Capacidad de producir muchas ideas o enfoques en torno a un tema determinado. - Flexibilidad: Se refiere a la variedad y heterogeneidad de ideas producidas. - Originalidad: se refiere a la rareza de las ideas, las interpretaciones originales de ver un problema. - Elaboraci�n: Se refiere a la factibilidad de llevarse a cabo las ideas inventadas, organizar los elementos que se incluyen en una situaci�n o producto determinado.
  4. 4. LA CREATIVIDAD ES LA CAPACIDAD DE GENERAR NUEVAS IDEAS O CONCEPTOS, DE NUEVAS ASOCIACIONES ENTRE IDEAS Y CONCEPTOS CONOCIDOS, QUE HABITUALMENTE PRODUCEN SOLUCIONES ORIGINALES. LA CREATIVIDAD ES SIN�NIMO DEL "PENSAMIENTO ORIGINAL", LA "IMAGINACI�N CONSTRUCTIVA", EL "PENSAMIENTO DIVERGENTE" O EL "PENSAMIENTO CREATIVO".
  5. 5. �PIENSAN QUE AMBAS MANERAS DE VER EL ACTO CREATIVO SON V�LIDAS? TODO ES NECESARIO, ADEM�S DE LA CREATIVIDAD ESPONT�NEA, PARA MEJORAR LA PRODUCCI�N SE NECESITA ADQUIRIR CONOCIMIENTOS, PLANIFICAR EL TRABAJO Y HACER CIERTO ESFUERZO. EXISTEN DIVERSIDAD DE PUNTOS DE VISTA ACERCA DEL ACTO CREATIVO; UNOS CONSIDERAN LA CONSIDERAN UN ACTO ESPONT�NEO Y DE INSPIRACI�N Y OTROS UN ACTO PLANIFICADO. EN EL PRIMER CASO, SE PIENSA QUE LA PRODUCCI�N OCURRE DE MANERA NATURAL Y QUE ES DE PERSONAS DE PERSONAS ESPECIALES QUE TIENEN EL DON GENERAR IDEAS ORIGINALES O DE USAR SUS IDEAS TRADICIONALES DE MANERA DIFERENTE. EL SEGUNDO CASO, PIENSA QUE LA PERSONA CREATIVA SE PREPARA PARA PRODUCTOS ORIGINALES �TILES A LA SOCIEDAD, ES DECIR PROFUNDIZA EN EL ESTUDIO DE UN CAMPO DETERMINADO Y DESARROLLAR HABILIDADES PARA PENSAR, DE MANERA CREATIVA, EN ESE CAMPO. ESTA �LTIMA SE DENOMINA CREATIVIDAD TECNOL�GICA.

