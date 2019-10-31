Las tics obicuas analisis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 31/05/2019 La Enseñanza de la Matemática con TIC Año: 3º División: 2º Grupo N°: (de hasta 5 integrantes): Álvarez, Vanesa. Latín Elizabet. Mazo Mariano. Sánchez, Jimena Forma y fecha de presentación: la actividad deberá presentarse (éste mismo documento pero en formato PDF) en el foro de Actividades Diarias/Actividades de Clases Presenciales. La actividad de la consigna 5-d deberá publicarse en el edublog. El plazo de entrega es hasta el 30-05-2017 inclusive. Actividad grupal: 1) Como si jugáramos al veo-veo, podríamos también intentar adivinar o poner un título a la “imagen” de la izquierda, o a la serie de “palabras clave” de la derecha: pizarrón + tiza + guardapolvo + banco + libro de texto + escuela Título: aprendizaje Título: educación 2) Observar las siguientes imágenes y responder:
  2. 2. a) ¿En qué espacios tienen lugar estas situaciones? La escuela, el hogar, la calle, el subte, el trabajo. b) ¿Qué herramientas o dispositivos intervienen? Diarios, tablets, celulares, notebooks, cuadernos. c) ¿Qué tipos de actividades representan? Actividades de la escuela, del trabajo, de ocio. d) ¿Se trata de actividades grupales o individuales? Ambas. e) ¿Quiénes intervienen? Alumnos, maestros, empleados, personas comunes. 3) Analizar los videos y responder a) ¿A qué refiere el aprendizaje ubicuo? Se refiere a que la escuela no es el único lugar de aprendizaje. Ya que es una actividad que se la puede realizar en el hogar, el trabajo, o durante el tiempo ocioso. Todo esto es debido a la tecnología que permite transmitir la información a cualquier lado y en cualquier momento. b) ¿Cuáles son los nuevos espacios, más allá de las aulas, que generan las TIC para la producción de conocimientos? Cualquier espacio hoy puede producir conocimientos gracias a la tecnología, como hemos dicho anteriormente el hogar, la escuela, una plaza, etc. c) ¿Cómo se flexibilizan los tiempos y los espacios con la implementación de las TIC? Flexibiliza el tiempo porque el aprendizaje ya no está limitado por este, es decir, ya no hay un horario de aprendizaje, y tampoco ya no hay un lugar de aprendizaje al cual debemos concurrir en un determinado horario.
  3. 3. La tecnología rompe la organización del proceso de aprendizaje. 4) ¿Qué aspectos consideran necesario rescatar del video “El aula aumentada”? Nuevas maneras de circulación y de publicación de la información que permite que más personas produzcan información. Nuevas formas de consumo más sofisticadas, la tecnología permite que cualquier persona tenga acceso a cualquier información o conocimiento. Incorporación de la tecnología en el aula. Convivencia del espacio presencial y el virtual. 5) a) Leer el texto de Cope y Kalantzis (2009) sobre el aprendizaje ubicuo y responder.  ¿Qué relación existe entre el aprendizaje ubicuo y la computación ubicua? No hay una relación, son el mismo fenómeno, o uno es la consecuencia del otro. La tecnología se propago a todos los ámbitos de la sociedad, y gracias a su capacidad de transmitir información el proceso de aprendizaje se ha expandido espacialmente.  ¿Los nuevos medios digitales garantizan una nueva forma de aprendizaje? La tecnología no genera nuevas formas de aprendizaje, por lo tanto tampoco los garantiza. b) ¿Para que el aprendizaje ubicuo se convierta en realidad, es la tecnología la que debe guiar a la educación o viceversa? ¿Por qué? La que debe guiar la educación es el profesor propiamente dicho, o la persona (no necesariamente docente) que genera la información o la que la toma y la pone al alcance de todos. El aprendizaje debe ser equilibrado es por eso que debe estar organizado, y está comprobado que una persona aprende mucho más con la ayuda de otro, por lo tanto, es muy importante la guía de un profesor que ayude y genere un aprendizaje equilibrado. c) ¿Qué cambio/s en el entorno educativo les gustaría implementar en la escuela para favorecer prácticas congruentes con el aprendizaje ubicuo? Justificar su respuesta. En primer lugar hay que determinar si el aprendizaje ubicuo es adecuado o no, y en caso de serlo, ver si es necesario o no, y por ultimo determinar las condiciones mínimas que se deben dar para que se favorezca el aprendizaje. Personalmente no me parece necesario que la escuela trabaje de manera ubicua, pero suponiendo que lo sea, el entorno educativo no debe cambiar en absoluto, el docente es el que debe cambiar sus estrategias de enseñanza, debe ser capaz de crear situaciones didácticas en donde no se obligue al alumno a usar la tecnología, sino que la misma situación problema genere la necesidad de utilizar la tecnología como una herramienta. La estrategia de enseñanza debe estar muy bien planificada para que la actividad no termine siendo un copy/paste de lo primero que se encuentra en internet.
  4. 4. Últimamente ha habido una oleada que prácticamente obliga a los profesores a usar las TIC`s. Esto lo único que genera es una serie de actividades inútiles que no generan ninguna clase de aprendizaje.

