Trabajo Práctico N° 1 IFTS N° 1 Taller de Informática Profesor: Gesualdi Eduardo Primer Año - Turno Mañana Mariano Latorre...
La Informática Ciencia que estudia métodos, técnicas, procesos, con el fin de almacenar, procesar y transmitir información...
La Computadora Es una máquina electrónica que recibe y procesa datos para convertirlos en información conveniente y útil. ...
Estructura Interna • Tarjeta Madre: Es una tarjeta plástica sobre la que están montados los principales componentes del PC...
Partes de la Computadora Consiste de dos partes: el hardware y el software - Hardware: es un término genérico utilizado pa...
Hardware Son todos los dispositivos y componentes físicos que realizan las tareas de entrada y salida. Como por ejemplo: P...
Clasificación de Hardware Hardware de almacenamiento: sirve para almacenar permanentemente información y programas que la ...
Clasificación de Hardware Hardware de Proceso: Se refiere a aquellos elementos cuyo propósito constituye la interpretación...
Periféricos Se consideran periféricos a las unidades o dispositivos de hardware a través de los cuales la computadora se c...
Clasificación de Periféricos Periféricos de entrada: Son aquellos que envían información a la computadora, tales como: mou...
Clasificación de Periféricos Periféricos de salida: Son los que transmiten información desde la computadora hacia el usuar...
Clasificación de Periféricos Periféricos de entrada/salida: Son los que envían y reciben información para y desde la compu...
Software Un software de computadora está compuesto por una secuencia de instrucciones, que es interpretada y ejecutada por...
Clasificación de Software Software de Sistema: Este grupo comprende el sistema operativo, controladores de dispositivos, u...
Clasificación de Software Software de Aplicación: Son los programas que se usan de manera cotidiana, como por ejemplo: pro...
Clasificación de Software Software de Programación: Son las herramientas que un programador utiliza para poder desarrollar...
Conclusión En la actualidad la informática crece cada día mas y se apodera de las actividades que hacemos a diario, la com...
Trabajo práctico n° 1

Software y Hardware

  1. 1. Trabajo Práctico N° 1 IFTS N° 1 Taller de Informática Profesor: Gesualdi Eduardo Primer Año - Turno Mañana Mariano Latorre Software y Hardware
  2. 2. La Informática Ciencia que estudia métodos, técnicas, procesos, con el fin de almacenar, procesar y transmitir información y datos en formato digital.
  3. 3. La Computadora Es una máquina electrónica que recibe y procesa datos para convertirlos en información conveniente y útil. Esta constituida por el hardware, parte física (circuitos electrónicos, cables, gabinete, teclado, etc.) y el software, parte intangible (programas, datos, información, etc.). Una no funciona sin la otra.
  4. 4. Estructura Interna • Tarjeta Madre: Es una tarjeta plástica sobre la que están montados los principales componentes del PC (procesador, memoria RAM, memoria ROM, tarjeta de sonido, etc.) Esta tarjeta tiene ranuras (SLOT) donde se conecten las tarjetas de expansión (tarjetas hijas). • También la componen: Bus, Disco Duro y Puertos
  5. 5. Partes de la Computadora Consiste de dos partes: el hardware y el software - Hardware: es un término genérico utilizado para designar a todos los elementos físicos que lo componen - Software: todo aquello que le proporciona a la computadora las instrucciones necesarias para realizar una determinada función
  6. 6. Hardware Son todos los dispositivos y componentes físicos que realizan las tareas de entrada y salida. Como por ejemplo: Placa Madre, tarjeta de sonido, Modem, Teclado, Parlante, etc.
  7. 7. Clasificación de Hardware Hardware de almacenamiento: sirve para almacenar permanentemente información y programas que la computadora deba recuperar en algún momento. Los dos principales dispositivos de almacenamiento son las unidades de disco y la memoria.
  8. 8. Clasificación de Hardware Hardware de Proceso: Se refiere a aquellos elementos cuyo propósito constituye la interpretación y ejecución de instrucciones, y el procesamiento de datos. Dentro de estos encontramos los microprocesadores y la CPU.
  9. 9. Periféricos Se consideran periféricos a las unidades o dispositivos de hardware a través de los cuales la computadora se comunica con el exterior, y también a los sistemas que almacenan o archivan la información, sirviendo de memoria auxiliar a la memoria principal. Existen 3 tipos de periféricos.
  10. 10. Clasificación de Periféricos Periféricos de entrada: Son aquellos que envían información a la computadora, tales como: mouse, teclado, micrófono, etc.
  11. 11. Clasificación de Periféricos Periféricos de salida: Son los que transmiten información desde la computadora hacia el usuario. Por ejemplo: monitor, impresora, parlantes, auriculares, etc.
  12. 12. Clasificación de Periféricos Periféricos de entrada/salida: Son los que envían y reciben información para y desde la computadora. Como por ejemplo: escáner, lectoras y grabadoras de cd y dvd, teléfonos VOIP, memorias USB, etc.
  13. 13. Software Un software de computadora está compuesto por una secuencia de instrucciones, que es interpretada y ejecutada por un procesador o por una máquina virtual. En nuestra computadora, todos los programas que usamos son software: El Windows, el Outlook, el Firefox, el Internet Explorer, los antivirus e inclusive los virus son software.
  14. 14. Clasificación de Software Software de Sistema: Este grupo comprende el sistema operativo, controladores de dispositivos, utilitarios de sistema y toda aquella herramienta que sirva para el control específico de las características de la computadora.
  15. 15. Clasificación de Software Software de Aplicación: Son los programas que se usan de manera cotidiana, como por ejemplo: procesadores de texto, hojas de cálculo, telecomunicaciones, videojuegos, etc.
  16. 16. Clasificación de Software Software de Programación: Son las herramientas que un programador utiliza para poder desarrollar programas informáticos, como ejemplo se pueden tomar compiladores, interpretes, depuradores, entornos de desarrollo integrados, etc.
  17. 17. Conclusión En la actualidad la informática crece cada día mas y se apodera de las actividades que hacemos a diario, la computadora se ha convertido en un instrumento indispensables para las actividades de todos. Por ello es que resulta indispensable conocer a fondo la computadora y sus componentes,

