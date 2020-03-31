Azure for Data Platform

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Data & AI Revolution 18/9/2019
300K+MEMBER S WORLDWIDE 5 GLOBAL NEWSLETTE RS 22VIRTUA L GROUPS 279 LOCAL GROUPS 100+LOCAL EVENTS 4000 ATTENDEES AT PASS S...
• Registrarse para una membresía gratuita y asociarse al grupo Local SQL Argentina: • pass.org • Sqlargentina.pass.org htt...
•Speakers Gonzalo Bissio • SQL Engineering Team at Ernst & Young • MCSA 2012 - 2014- 2016 Database administration / MCSE: ...
Agenda • Cloud Computing • Azure Architecture • Azure Regions • Azure Servers • Data As a Service • Evolution of Data Plat...
Que es Computación en la Nube?
Azure Infraestructura Física Geography • • • Region • • Availability Zones • • • • • Geography Region 2Region 1 Availabili...
Virginia(2014)
Virginia(2017)
Quincy
Quincy
DB4 DB3
DB5 DB3 DB4
Dublin DB3,4,5 DUB 07 DUB 06 DUB 08 Future Campus works
Azure Servers
3x Beast Gen 2 Processor 2 x 6 Core 2.1 GHz Memory 32 GiB Hard Drive 6 x 500 GB SSD None NIC 1 Gb/s Godzilla Processor 2 x...
3x BeastAzure servers: General purpose Gen 2 Processor 2 x 6 Core 2.1 GHz Memory 32 GiB Hard Drive 6 x 500 GB SSD None NIC...
Liquid Cooling CPU trends GPU trends Nvidia V100 300WMSFT G50 Expansion 4kW Nvidia DGX-2, 10kW
Liquid Cooling : : Olympus Micro- channel Cold Plates One phase immersion Air Cooled Olympus Two phase immersion
Inside Azure Networking
Azure Networking overview • Software WAN • Subsea Cables • Terrestrial Fiber • National Clouds WAN backbone • SmartNIC/FPG...
United States United States Canada Mexico Venezuela Colombia Peru Bolivia Brazil Argentina Atlanta Ocean Algeria Mali Nige...
Data As a Service By Mariano Kovo & Gonzalo Bissio
On-Premises Evolution of data platforms
On-Premises IaaS Evolution of data platforms
PaaSOn-Premises IaaS Evolution of data platforms
Azure Relational Offerings
Azure Relational Offerings
Scalable High performanceReliable and available Adapts on-demand to your workload's needs, auto-scaling up to 100TBper dat...
Managed Instance Instancescopedprogrammingmodelwith highcompatibilitytoon-premisesdatabases Single Standalonemanageddataba...
Azure Relational Offerings
Azure Relational Offerings
•Break! Questions up to now?
Azure Non Relational offerings
Azure Non Relational offerings
Azure Non Relational offerings
Azure HDInsight HadoopandSpark as aServiceonAzure Azure Non Relational offerings
A seamless, end-to-end solution for moving on-premises SQL Server, Oracle, and other relational databases to the cloud. Az...
•Break! Questions up to now?
Architecture Patterns
Architecture Patterns
Final Questions?
Azure for Data Platform
Azure for Data Platform
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Azure for Data Platform

51 views

Published on

SQL Server and Data Platform Components in Azure introduction for Data Professionals

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Azure for Data Platform

  1. 1. Data & AI Revolution 18/9/2019
  2. 2. 300K+MEMBER S WORLDWIDE 5 GLOBAL NEWSLETTE RS 22VIRTUA L GROUPS 279 LOCAL GROUPS 100+LOCAL EVENTS 4000 ATTENDEES AT PASS SUMMIT
  3. 3. • Registrarse para una membresía gratuita y asociarse al grupo Local SQL Argentina: • pass.org • Sqlargentina.pass.org https://www.facebook.com/groups/SQLArgentina/ @sqlargentina https://www.linkedin.com/groups/3664741 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGadNDwP8nAVfQwqoeYHw #SQLHelp
  4. 4. •Speakers Gonzalo Bissio • SQL Engineering Team at Ernst & Young • MCSA 2012 - 2014- 2016 Database administration / MCSE: Data Management and Analytics. • Flamante y orgulloso papá de Pedrito. • Amo el mundo DBA tanto como al Club Independiente y a Rocky Balboa. • Blog: sqlserverrules.wordpress.com • Email: gonzalobissio@Hotmail.com • Twitter: @Gbissio Mariano Kovo • Precision It Owner • MVP Data Platform • Papá viejo de 3 • 20+ años trabajando con MSSQL • Blog: https://precisionit.com.ar/blogs/marianokovo/ • Email: marianok@precisionit.com.ar • Twitter: @Mariano_Kovo
  5. 5. Agenda • Cloud Computing • Azure Architecture • Azure Regions • Azure Servers • Data As a Service • Evolution of Data Platforms • Azure Relational Offerings • Azure Non Relational offerings • Azure Database Migration Service • Architecture patterns
  6. 6. Que es Computación en la Nube?
  7. 7. Azure Infraestructura Física Geography • • • Region • • Availability Zones • • • • • Geography Region 2Region 1 Availability Zone 1 Availability Zone 2 Availability Zone 3 Data residency boundary
  8. 8. Virginia(2014)
  9. 9. Virginia(2017)
  10. 10. Quincy
  11. 11. Quincy
  12. 12. DB4 DB3
  13. 13. DB5 DB3 DB4
  14. 14. Dublin DB3,4,5 DUB 07 DUB 06 DUB 08 Future Campus works
  15. 15. Azure Servers
  16. 16. 3x Beast Gen 2 Processor 2 x 6 Core 2.1 GHz Memory 32 GiB Hard Drive 6 x 500 GB SSD None NIC 1 Gb/s Godzilla Processor 2 x 16 Core 2.0 GHz Memory 512 GiB Hard Drive None SSD 9 x 800 GB NIC 40 Gb/s Beast Processor 4 x 18 Core 2.5 GHz Memory 4096 GiB Hard Drive None SSD 4 x 2 TB NVMe, 1 x 960 GB SATA NIC 40 Gb/s Gen 6 Processor 2 x Skylake 24 Core 2.7GHz Memory 768GiB DDR4 Hard Drive None SSD 4 x 960 GB M.2 SSDs and 1 x 960 GB SATA NIC 40 Gb/s + FPGA Beast v2 Processor 8 x 28 Core 2.5 GHz Memory 12 TiB Hard Drive None SSD 4 x 2 TB NVMe, 1 x 960 GB SATA NIC 50 Gb/s Optimized Gen 7 Processor 2 x 26 core Cascade Lake Memory 192 GB DDR4 Hard Drive None SSD 5 x 960 GB M.2 NVMe NIC 50 Gb/s + FPGA Optimized Gen 6 Processor 2 x 24 core Skylake Lake Memory 192 GB DDR4 Hard Drive None SSD 4 x 960 GB M.2 NVMe NIC 40 Gb/s + FPGA Azure servers: General purpose
  17. 17. 3x BeastAzure servers: General purpose Gen 2 Processor 2 x 6 Core 2.1 GHz Memory 32 GiB Hard Drive 6 x 500 GB SSD None NIC 1 Gb/s Godzilla Processor 2 x 16 Core 2.0 GHz Memory 512 GiB Hard Drive None SSD 9 x 800 GB NIC 40 Gb/s Beast Processor 4 x 18 Core 2.5 GHz Memory 4096 GiB Hard Drive None SSD 4 x 2 TB NVMe, 1 x 960 GB SATA NIC 40 Gb/s Gen 6 Processor 2 x Skylake 24 Core 2.7GHz Memory 768GiB DDR4 Hard Drive None SSD 4 x 960 GB M.2 SSDs and 1 x 960 GB SATA NIC 40 Gb/s + FPGA Beast v2 Processor 8 x 28 Core 2.5 GHz Memory 12 TiB Hard Drive None SSD 4 x 2 TB NVMe, 1 x 960 GB SATA NIC 50 Gb/s Optimized Gen 7 Processor 2 x 26 core Cascade Lake Memory 192 GB DDR4 Hard Drive None SSD 5 x 960 GB M.2 NVMe NIC 50 Gb/s + FPGA Optimized Gen 6 Processor 2 x 24 core Skylake Lake Memory 192 GB DDR4 Hard Drive None SSD 4 x 960 GB M.2 NVMe NIC 40 Gb/s + FPGA Azure Sphere Processor 2 x M4 Core @ 200 MHz Memory 64KB RAM WiFi 2.4/5.0 GHz 802.11 b/g/n 0.00000000533 Beast
  18. 18. Liquid Cooling CPU trends GPU trends Nvidia V100 300WMSFT G50 Expansion 4kW Nvidia DGX-2, 10kW
  19. 19. Liquid Cooling : : Olympus Micro- channel Cold Plates One phase immersion Air Cooled Olympus Two phase immersion
  20. 20. Inside Azure Networking
  21. 21. Azure Networking overview • Software WAN • Subsea Cables • Terrestrial Fiber • National Clouds WAN backbone • SmartNIC/FPGA • SONiC DC hardware • Virtual Networks • Load Balancing • VPN Services • Firewall • DDoS Protection • DNS and Traffic Management Services Azure region ‘B’ Azure region ‘A’ • Internet Peering • ExpressRoute Edge and ExpressRoute • Acceleration for applications and content CDN CDN Edge ExpressRoute Microsoft WAN • DC Networks • Regional Networks • Optical Modules Intra-region Regional network Regional network Regional network Regional network Internet exchanges Carrier Cable • E2E monitoring (Network Watcher, Network Performance Monitoring) Last mile Consumers Enterprise, SMB, mobile Enterprise DC/ Corpnet
  22. 22. United States United States Canada Mexico Venezuela Colombia Peru Bolivia Brazil Argentina Atlanta Ocean Algeria Mali Niger Nigeria Chad Libya Egypt Sudan Ethiopia Dr Congo Angola Zambia Nambia South Africa Greenland Svalbard Sweden Norway United Kingdom France Poland Ukraine Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran Kazakistan India Russia China Myanmar (Burma) Indian Ocean Indonesia Australia Pacific Ocean Pacific Ocean Data centerOwned capacity Future capacity Leased capacity Edge site Azure inter-DC dark fiber backbone
  23. 23. Data As a Service By Mariano Kovo & Gonzalo Bissio
  24. 24. On-Premises Evolution of data platforms
  25. 25. On-Premises IaaS Evolution of data platforms
  26. 26. PaaSOn-Premises IaaS Evolution of data platforms
  27. 27. Azure Relational Offerings
  28. 28. Azure Relational Offerings
  29. 29. Scalable High performanceReliable and available Adapts on-demand to your workload's needs, auto-scaling up to 100TBper database. 100 TB Azure Relational Offerings
  30. 30. Managed Instance Instancescopedprogrammingmodelwith highcompatibilitytoon-premisesdatabases Single Standalonemanageddatabasebestfor predictableandstableworkloads Elastic pool Sharedresourcemodelbestforgreater efficiencythroughmulti-tenancy Bestformodernizationat scalewithlowcostand effort Azure Relational Offerings
  31. 31. Azure Relational Offerings
  32. 32. Azure Relational Offerings
  33. 33. •Break! Questions up to now?
  34. 34. Azure Non Relational offerings
  35. 35. Azure Non Relational offerings
  36. 36. Azure Non Relational offerings
  37. 37. Azure HDInsight HadoopandSpark as aServiceonAzure Azure Non Relational offerings
  38. 38. A seamless, end-to-end solution for moving on-premises SQL Server, Oracle, and other relational databases to the cloud. Azure Database Migration Service (DMS)
  39. 39. •Break! Questions up to now?
  40. 40. Architecture Patterns
  41. 41. Architecture Patterns
  42. 42. Final Questions?

×