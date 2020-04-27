Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Primera parte. Charles Peirce.
  2. 2. 1.Buscar Ejemplos de iconos, símbolos e índices (uno de cada uno) en base a la temática general que estamos abordando sobre cuestiones de géneros, pero cada grupo intentará encontrar ejemplos que los crucen con otros temas. Por ejemplo: Genero y Cultura.(Violencia de genero) • Ícono: Es el signo que se relaciona con su objeto por razones de semejanza. • Índice: Es el signo que conecta directamente con su objeto y remite a alguna cosa para señalar.
  3. 3. • Símbolo: Es el signo arbitrario que tiene significado por una ley de conocimiento establecido (convención social). 2.Buscar un ejemplo de un mismo representamen que aluda a 3 objetos distintos en base tres temáticas diferentes: Pueden seguir con la misma temática o cambiarla, Y explicitar con que tema se cruza.(diversidad de genero)
  4. 4. • Elegimos como representamen al arcoíris, dado a que podemos realizar el siguiente análisis: • La imagen de un arcoíris es un icono, debido a que puede ser apreciada en una fotografía, en una pintura o en algún dibujo. • Es un índice porque aparece indicándonos que recientemente llovió y seguidamente salió el sol. • Es un símbolo que manifiesta la igualdad y el colectivo LGBT, cada color representa un atributo distintos. 3. Buscar un ejemplo de un mismo objeto aludido por 3 representámenes distintos. Explicar la relación.(igualdad de genero e inclusión) • El primer representamen nos lleva directamente a nuestra representación mental de un matrimonio homosexual a la hora de hablar de igualdad de genero e inclusión, dado que en la gran mayoría de los casos es el ejemplo que mas nos enorgullece cuando planteamos qué practicas se van adaptando a los cambios sociales, culturales y dan paso a una desconstrucción.
  5. 5. • El segundo representamen nos lleva directamente a pensar en la palabra misma, y a tener alguna asociación casual o por semejanza teniendo en cuenta a qué se refiere dicha expresión.
  6. 6. • El tercer representamen nos lleva directamente a una representación ya sea por escrito o de manera digital, es decir, seria plasmar de forma grafica a que nos lleva dicha palabra/frase. 4.BUSCAR dos avisos publicitarios que compartan el mismo rasgo de primeridad pero que sean de productos o campos diferentes. O sea que no sean dos avisos de perfume, o de jabón en polvo,,,, (TAMBIEN DEL TEMA Cuestiones de géneros/s)
  7. 7. • Elegimos las campañas LGBT de Nike y de Doritos, que son de dos ámbitos distintos, pero comparten el rasgo de primeridad cuando hablamos de inclusión, buscan incluir a una minoría social como lo es la comunidad LGBTQ en sus campañas publicitarias. 4.BUSCAR dos avisos publicitarios que compartan el mismo rasgo de primeridad pero que sean de productos o campos diferentes. O sea que no sean dos avisos de perfume, o de jabón en polvo,,,, (TAMBIEN DEL TEMA Cuestiones de géneros/s)
  8. 8. 5. Analizar la misma gráfica analizada en el ejercicio de Barthes (los tres mensajes) y analizarla desde Peirce: desde las tres tríadas: Primeridad, Segundidad, Terceridad. Icono Índice Símbolo. Objeto Representamen, Interpretante La primeridad : Son todas las posibilidades de ser, real o imaginario. Es lo abstracto, como sucede con las cualidades. Es la primera impresión o sentimiento que recibimos de las cosas. Visto como el momento inicial del conocimiento. En la imagen se observa el fondo rojo y los diferentes tonos de colores, como amarillo resaltando el producto, y el verde representante de la marca. Segundidad: Son fenómenos existentes, es lo posible realizado que se concreta en relación con la primeridad: modo. Considerada como de complejidad intermedia . Básicamente son todos los elementos que podemos observar en la imagen, desdés los fideos, la salsa, verduras, la red. Terceridad: Está formada por las leyes que rigen el funcionamiento de los fenómenos. Se encarga de el enlace lógico entre primeridad y secundidad, establece las condiciones hipotéticas para que algo ocurra. Es el que los relaciona a ambos. El mensaje que podemos observar en la imagen, es la idea de Italianidad, que propone Barthes, debido a la relación entre a los tipos de colores y los elementos que la compones. Los fideos relacionado como algo típico y culturar de ese país.
  9. 9. Representamen Dirigida a alguien en forma de estímulo, que está en lugar de otra cosa para la formación de otro signo equivalente que será el interpretante. En este caso es la lubricidad en si, de la marca Panzani. Plasmando sus ideas para la reinterpretación del mensaje. Interpretante: es un proceso significativo, como producto y efecto de ese proceso, funciona como la regla por la cual un signo solo puede entenderse por otro signo. En esta instancia son los consumidores, o nosotros lo cuales estamos dando un tipo de significado nuevo al observarlo. Objeto: Es aquello a lo que alude el representamen. En si es signo está en lugar de algo y ese algo es el objeto. Se basa básicamente en el imagen o anuncio publicitario, debido a que esta en lugar los productos o elementos. Tipos de signo Icono o semejanza: Como ya se habían representado antes. Las cualidades en el signo son similares a las del objeto, se construye a partir de ese parecido. Por lo tanto la imagen, o la foto del aviso publicitario, es el icono. Índice: Dado que es la relación de aproximada con el objeto, acá el que actúa como índice es la red, ya que remarca una buena compra. Debido a que la red alude a sus costumbres que es la pesca es si. Símbolo: Este se da cuando hay relación injustificada entre el signo y objeto. Es el signo simplemente arbitrario, como las palabras. Por ejemplo, en la imagen, las palabras en la marca pertenecen al francés, una convención de arbitrariedad. Representamen Dirigida a alguien en forma de estímulo, que está en lugar de otra cosa para la formación de otro signo equivalente que será el interpretante. En este caso es la lubricidad en si, de la marca Panzani. Plasmando sus ideas para la reinterpretación del mensaje. Interpretante: es un proceso significativo, como producto y efecto de ese proceso, funciona como la regla por la cual un signo solo puede entenderse por otro signo. En esta instancia son los consumidores, o nosotros lo cuales estamos dando un tipo de significado nuevo al observarlo. Objeto: Es aquello a lo que alude el representamen. En si es signo está en lugar de algo y ese algo es el objeto. Se basa básicamente en el imagen o anuncio publicitario, debido a que esta en lugar los productos o elementos. Tipos de signo Icono o semejanza: Como ya se habían representado antes. Las cualidades en el signo son similares a las del objeto, se construye a partir de ese parecido. Por lo tanto la imagen, o la foto del aviso publicitario, es el icono. Índice: Dado que es la relación de aproximada con el objeto, acá el que actúa como índice es la red, ya que remarca una buena compra. Debido a que la red alude a sus costumbres que es la pesca es si. Símbolo: Este se da cuando hay relación injustificada entre el signo y objeto. Es el signo simplemente arbitrario, como las palabras. Por ejemplo, en la imagen, las palabras en la marca pertenecen al francés, una convención de arbitrariedad.
  10. 10. 6. Umberto Eco. Aplicar el concepto de diversos niveles de iconicidad buscando tres ejemplos dentro del tema que corresponda a su grupo. Explique en base a estos ejemplos la cuestión que plantea Eco en relación a la definición de iconicidad. El signo icónico es semejante a la cosa denotada en algunos aspectos. No poseen las propiedades del objeto representado, sino algunas condiciones de la percepción común, basándose en códigos perceptivos normales y seleccionando los estímulos que permiten construir una percepción que tenga el mismo significado que el de la experiencia real denotada por el signo icónico. El problema semiótico de las comunicaciones visuales es saber qué sucede para que pueda aparecer iguales a las cosas un signo gráfico o fotográfico que no tienen ningún elemento material común con ellas. Como elemento de Genero y Cultura seleccionamos la marcha del orgullo. En la primera imagen se pueden observar claramente el mensaje, los colores, y los detalles de lo que se quiere referir, debido a que tiene mayor incidencia el aspecto real. En la imagen del medio se puede ver la representación del orgullo basada en dibujos. Por ultimo los pictogramas, lo cuales tienen el menor rango de incidencia, si bien da su entendimiento, aun así no lleva a cabo la representación en su totalidad.

