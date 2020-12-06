Dolor expocicon

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MANEJO DEL PACIENTE CON DOLOR
1.- INTRODUCCION: A lo largo de la evolución humana, la conceptualización del dolor y su tratamiento se han centrado, en u...
2.- DEFINICION DEL DOLOR: Según Internacional Association for the Study of Pain, (IASP) “El dolor se define como una exper...
3.- CLASIFICACIÓN DEL DOLOR: Según su duración: Agudo Crónico Según su patogenia: Neurótico Nocioceptivo Psicogénico ...
• Según el curso: Continuo Irrutivo Según la intensidad: Leve moderada Severo Según factores pronósticos de control d...
4 .-FISIOPATOLOGÍA DEL DOLOR: La experiencia del dolor depende de la interacción entre el sistema nervioso y el ambiente. ...
6.-MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS: Ansiedad Llanto Gritos Quejas Temor Datos objetivos y subjetivos: 7.- MEDIOS DE DIAGNOS...
8.- TRATAMIENTO: Existen dos tipos de medidas que el paciente puede aplicar que son FISICAS Y FARMACOLOGICAS. • ESCALERA A...
• 2º Escalón -dolor moderado (opioides débiles): Aquí se mantienen los AINE y que los opioides actúan en el sistema nervio...
• 10.- CASO CLÍNICO: • Paciente de 27 años, ingresa al servicio de emergencia, refiere haber tenido un accidente de tránsi...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE ENFERMERÍA 00085 Deterioro de la movilidad física r/c el dolor manifestado inestabilidad postural. NOC 0208...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE ENFERMERÍA 00095 Alteración del sueño-reposo r/c ansiedad manifestado con dificultad para conciliar el sueñ...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE ENFERMERÍA 00133 Dolor crónico r/c fractura manifestado con la alteración en la movilidad para continuar la...
