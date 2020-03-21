Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO ESCUELA DE ADMIN...
En Papelón Municipio Palavecino, sufren por la escasez de agua problemática que afecta en gran medida a sus habitantes lo ...
Propuestas De Adecuación De La Calidad Del Agua Destinada Al Consumo Humano En La Comunidad El Papelón Del Estado Lara. 2....
2.4- Objetivos de desarrollo y específicos. Objetivo de Desarrollo: El objetivo del trabajo es plantear una propuesta de t...
Objetivos Específicos:  Diagnosticar la situación actual del agua para consumo humano de la comunidad de El Papelón.  Ca...
2.5- Justificación e Importancia. Cuando el agua entra en contacto con el aire, el suelo o incluso el propio hombre, adqu...
Debido a que en el Laboratorio de Agua de la Universidad Nacional Experimental “Antonio José de Sucre” (UNEXPO) no se cuen...
Se desea conocer la problemática del agua destinada al consumo humano con respecto a la calidad y la cantidad; haciendo us...
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO ESCUELA DE ADMINISTRACION Integrante: Johanifer Bracho C.I: 25.834.586 Elianny Rodriguez C.I: 26.797.090 Marianela Pichardo C.I 12.534.975 Rossibel Jaimes C.I 25.720.038
  2. 2. En Papelón Municipio Palavecino, sufren por la escasez de agua problemática que afecta en gran medida a sus habitantes lo cual incide en el desarrollo de sus necesidades habituales, situación que los obliga a hacer uso del agua de un pozo ubicado en dicho sector, el cual no cuenta con tratamientos que garanticen que el vital líquido sea apto para su consumo. En virtud de esto, surge la necesidad de evaluar la calidad del agua física, química y microbiológica con el objetivo de determinar los parámetros que se encuentren dentro de lo establecido para el consumo y uso del agua. 2.1- Aspectos Generales Del Proyecto
  3. 3. Propuestas De Adecuación De La Calidad Del Agua Destinada Al Consumo Humano En La Comunidad El Papelón Del Estado Lara. 2.2- Nombre del proyecto. El objetivo del trabajo es plantear una propuesta de tratamiento para la adecuación de la calidad del agua que abastece la comunidad El Papelón, Municipio Palavecino Estado Lara para controlar los parámetros que se encuentren fuera de los valores máximos admisibles las Normas Sanitarias para la Calidad del Agua Potable. 2.3- Descripción general del proyecto.
  4. 4. 2.4- Objetivos de desarrollo y específicos. Objetivo de Desarrollo: El objetivo del trabajo es plantear una propuesta de tratamiento para la adecuación de la calidad del agua que abastece la comunidad El Papelón, Municipio Palavecino Estado Lara para controlar los parámetros que se encuentren fuera de los valores máximos admisibles las Normas Sanitarias para la Calidad del Agua Potable.
  5. 5. Objetivos Específicos:  Diagnosticar la situación actual del agua para consumo humano de la comunidad de El Papelón.  Caracterizar el agua en cuanto a calidad y cantidad en el pozo ubicado en el sector Papelón, que abastece la comunidad.  Comparar los resultados obtenidos con las Normas para la Clasificación y el Control de la Calidad de los Cuerpos de Agua y Vertidos o Efluentes Líquidos junto con las Normas Sanitarias para la Calidad del Agua Potable.  Elaborar propuestas de adecuación y tratamiento del agua para aquellos parámetros medidos que no se encuentren dentro de los valores aceptables para la Calidad del Agua Potable. 2.4- Objetivos de desarrollo y específicos.
  6. 6. 2.5- Justificación e Importancia. Cuando el agua entra en contacto con el aire, el suelo o incluso el propio hombre, adquiere impurezas, alterando la calidad del agua afectando su uso y consumo. Debido a la alta demanda del vital liquido y su escasez la comunidad se obligada abastecerse otras fuentes, que no han sido analizadas y puede ser la causante de enfermedades en los habitantes de la comunidad. Por lo que es importante la solución que presentamos en este proyecto que es seguir la línea de sanación y adecuación del agua proveniente de los pozos cercanos a los habitantes de la comunidad El Papelón, por lo cual se verán beneficiados ya que a través del estudio se pretende plasmar las propuesta que formaran parte fundamental para obtener una fuente de agua, apta para su consumo.
  7. 7. Debido a que en el Laboratorio de Agua de la Universidad Nacional Experimental “Antonio José de Sucre” (UNEXPO) no se cuenta con los equipos y reactivos necesarios; así como de recursos económicos para contratar otros laboratorios, no es posible realizar el estudio de todos los parámetros incluidos en la norma. Sin embargo, los análisis correspondientes a los parámetros físicos – químicos, serán realizados por personal capacitado para tal fin en el Laboratorio de Calidad Ambiental de la Universidad Centroccidental Lisandro Alvarado por colaboración. 2.6- Demanda y oferta del proyecto.  Caracterización de la calidad y cantidad del agua del pozo que surte a la comunidad de El Papelón. Se busca determinar los valores en cuanto a calidad y cantidad del agua que abastece la comunidad de El Papelón mediante los métodos establecidos 2.7- Propuesta técnica.
  8. 8. Se desea conocer la problemática del agua destinada al consumo humano con respecto a la calidad y la cantidad; haciendo uso de técnicas como entrevistas no estructuradas a los habitantes de la comunidad mediante preguntas como:  ¿bajo qué condiciones se les suministra el agua?; ¿Con que frecuencia?; ¿qué cantidad y calidad?; ¿Qué otras fuentes presentan?  ¿qué medidas toman cuando falla el suministro de agua?. Adema; de observación directa mediante visitas a la comunidad de El Papelón y al sector El Carabalí que permitan constatar la ubicación de los pozos, el uso inadecuado del agua no destinada al uso y consumo humano. 2.8- Diseño de la participación comunitaria en la gestión del proyecto.

