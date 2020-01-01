Semana 1 ic2020-1 vf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Investigación cualitativa 2020-1 Semana 1
El Plan PRESENTACIÓN (1) Datos de contacto de docentes del curso. SÍLABO (2) Sumilla, objetivos, metodología, cronograma y...
1. Presentación Equipo docente 3
Equipo del curso 2020-1 Docentes: Gabriela Gutiérrez - gabriela.gutierrez@pucp.edu.pe Gian Rasmussen – gian.rasmussen@pucp...
2. Sílabo El Encuadre del curso 5
“Es un curso instrumental-metodológico de carácter teórico-práctico, en el que el estudiante identifica un fenómeno de est...
INTRODUCCIÓN R.A. 1: Plantea un problema de investigación a ser desarrollado desde un enfoque cualitativo, justificándolo ...
RESULTADOS R.A. 4: Analiza la información cualitativa obtenida en el trabajo de campo, interpretándola desde la aplicación...
Metodología y evaluación Evaluación: La evaluación orientada por competencias se realizará de modo continuo a lo largo del...
Materiales importantes del curso: Todo colgado en PAIDEIA PUCP Formato de evaluación y co- evaluación Se pondera la nota i...
3. Introducción a la investigación cualitativa Comencemos… 11
Ejercicio reflexivo individual: Con papel y lapiz responda las siguientes dos columnas de preguntas 12 Después de responde...
Diferencias entre Investigación Cualitativa y Cuantitativa Método Cuantitativo ○ Brinda precisión en la medición de varibl...
14Introducción a la Investigación Cualitativa Los dos tipos de investigación, cualitativa y cuantitativa, se posicionan de...
“Término general para un amplio abanico de prácticas en investigación. Un campo metodológico amplio y en continua evolució...
“▶ La investigación cualitativa en psicología responde a la necesidad de articular al proceso de producción científica a u...
Epistemología cualitativa (González Ávila, 2002)
Creswell (2013): Definición de la Investigación Cualitativa con énfasis en el proceso Tercero El reporte final incluye las...
4. EJERCICIOS PRÁCTICOS Material audiovisual y lecturas 19
“Pensar es más interesante que saber, pero menos interesante que mirar” - Goethe ¿Qué tan buenos(as) observadores somos? 20
“Cuando somos observadores atentos no tardan en aparecer nuevos objetos, nuevas ideas, nuevos efectos, incluso insospechad...
Indicaciones para el ejercicio práctico: 0. Leer los Criterios Homologados para Investigaciones Cualitativas en Psicología...
Indicaciones para la Semana 2 ▶ Entrega por Paideia de la RESEÑA INDIVIDUAL de una (01) de las 4 lecturas indicadas en la ...
5. Proyecto de investigación Pautas 24
¿EN QUÉ CONSISTE? ▷ El proyecto de investigación empieza a pensarse desde la Semana 1, primero de manera individual. ▷ La ...
PSICOLOGÍA Y EXCLUSIÓN SOCIAL En este eje, se estudian temas vinculados al proceso ineficaz de la construcción de la ciuda...
PSICOLOGÍA Y VIOLENCIA En este eje, violencia se entiende como toda expresión de ejercicio de poder que busca someter y an...
▶ Partes del Informe (incluye una presentación oral + escrita): ▶ INTRODUCCIÓN ▶ METODO ▶ CAMPO ▶ RESULTADOS ▶ DISCUSIÓN ▶...
6. Acuerdos Indicaciones para el desarrollo general del curso 29
▶ La mayoría de las actividades del curso se dearrollarán de manera asincrónica, es decir, fuera de un horario fijo establ...
▶ En algunas sesiones específicas, que serán informadas con la debida anticipación por los docentes, se realizarán las cla...
▶ Este curso brinda un espacio seguro y ético en el que se respetarán todas las diferencias y se buscará el aporte conjunt...
33
  1. 1. Investigación cualitativa 2020-1 Semana 1
  2. 2. El Plan PRESENTACIÓN (1) Datos de contacto de docentes del curso. SÍLABO (2) Sumilla, objetivos, metodología, cronograma y evaluación. INTRODUCCIÓN (3) Investigación cualitativa: definiendo, diferenciando. EJERCICIOS PRÁCTICOS (4) Foro de discusión virtual - Material audiovisual Elaboración de reseña de lecturas PROYECTO DE INVESTIGACIÓN (5) En qué consiste y problemáticas de la realidad nacional Estructura del informe final ACUERDOS (6) Indicaciones para el desarrollo del curso 2
  3. 3. 1. Presentación Equipo docente 3
  4. 4. Equipo del curso 2020-1 Docentes: Gabriela Gutiérrez - gabriela.gutierrez@pucp.edu.pe Gian Rasmussen – gian.rasmussen@pucp.pe Ángela Vera – averar@pucp.pe Daniel Alaya – daniel.alaya@pucp.pe Plinio Cárdenas - plinio.cardenas@pucp.pe César Llanco – cesar.llanco@pucp.pe Mariana Salas – marianap.salas@pucp.pe Greta Strusberg – greta.strusberg@gmail.com Estefanía Urbano – urbano.estefania@pucp.pe 4 Todo el equipo docente ha trabajo de manera conjunta y reflexiva el material, actividades y estrategias pedagógicas del curso, para brindar a nuestros estudiantes una experiencia de aprendizaje de calidad, con integridad ética y rigor profesional.
  5. 5. 2. Sílabo El Encuadre del curso 5
  6. 6. “Es un curso instrumental-metodológico de carácter teórico-práctico, en el que el estudiante identifica un fenómeno de estudio, plantea un problema de naturaleza cualitativa y planifica y ejecuta un plan de investigación con coherencia epistemológica, metodológica y ética. Para ello delimita el propósito del estudio; selecciona el método, estrategias y técnicas pertinentes; analiza y discute los resultados y redacta un reporte. 6 SUMILLA
  7. 7. INTRODUCCIÓN R.A. 1: Plantea un problema de investigación a ser desarrollado desde un enfoque cualitativo, justificándolo dentro del panorama de las problemáticas nacionales priorizadas por el plan de estudios de la carrera de psicología, e identificando las características que diferencian a nivel epistemológico y metodológico la investigación cualitativa con los criterios éticos y de rigor que garanticen la calidad de la misma. Resultados de aprendizaje MÉTODO R.A. 2: Elabora un plan de investigación cualitativa viable que cumpla con criterios de calidad e integridad científica, asegurando las condiciones éticas, demostrando conocimiento de diferentes diseños y/o enfoques interpretativos y definiendo estrategias, técnicas y procedimientos a utilizar en cada parte del proceso. TRABAJO DE CAMPO R.A. 3: Ejecuta el trabajo de campo, de manera rigurosa siguiendo las consideraciones éticas de acuerdo con el plan de investigación propuesto. 7
  8. 8. RESULTADOS R.A. 4: Analiza la información cualitativa obtenida en el trabajo de campo, interpretándola desde la aplicación de técnicas de procesamiento de información cualitativa pertinentes. Resultados de aprendizaje DISCUSIÓN R.A. 5: Discute los resultados cualitativos obtenidos, integrándolos y contrastándolos con la literature científica pertinente, para proponer una interpretación de los mismos, indicando las limitaciones y alcances del studio, así como los aprendizajes obtenidos. 8
  9. 9. Metodología y evaluación Evaluación: La evaluación orientada por competencias se realizará de modo continuo a lo largo del semestre académico, considerará la siguiente fórmula: (R1*20%)+(R2*20%)+(R3*10%)+(R4*20%)+(R5*30%) ----------------------------------------------------------- 100 El curso se desarrollará dentro de una metodología práctica y participativa por medio de la interacción virtual permanente entre docentes y estudiantes en el acompañamiento de los proyectos de investigación grupales. Se apuesta por una construcción colectiva y vivencial del conocimiento, que sea reflexiva, crítica y pertinente. 9
  10. 10. Materiales importantes del curso: Todo colgado en PAIDEIA PUCP Formato de evaluación y co- evaluación Se pondera la nota interna que se coloca el grupo en relación a las entregas de los trabajos grupales. Se llenarán después de cada exposición grupal Rúbricas de evaluación Guía de criterios de evaluación para los trabajos individuales y grupales a lo largo del semestre. Cronograma semanal No perder de vista las semanas para cada entrega. Asociada a los resultados de aprendizaje del curso Lecturas en PDF Serán debatidas en clases teóricas específicas. En algunos casos puede requerir hacer una actividad específica con la lectura. CHIP cualitativo Material indispensable para todo el semestre desde la primera semana. Manual práctico para redactar una investigación cualitativa Avances de investigación Vía paideia. Serán continuamente retroalimentados por el asistente de docencia a cargo del proyecto de investigación y supervisados de manera general por los docents del curso. 10
  11. 11. 3. Introducción a la investigación cualitativa Comencemos… 11
  12. 12. Ejercicio reflexivo individual: Con papel y lapiz responda las siguientes dos columnas de preguntas 12 Después de responder todas las preguntas, detengase a reflexionar sobre el tipo de información, los alcances, y las diferencias que hay entre las respuestas de una y otra columna. Responda entonces de manera inicial: ¿Qué diferencias encuentra entre la investigación cuantitativa y cualitativa? ¿Cuándo fue, la última vez que llego a salir de casa? indique fecha, hora aproximadas y lugar. ¿Cuántas horas dedica a dormir y descansar durante los días de aislamiento social? ¿Con cuantas personas convive mientras está la medida de aislamiento? Indique el parentezco y/o relación con ellas Describa con detalle, ¿qué hizo y cómo se sintió la última vez que llego a salir de casa? ¿Qué calidad de sueño y descanso está teniendo durante los días de aislamiento social y a qué atribuye esto? ¿Cómo es la convivencia y relación con las personas con quienes comparte el asilamiento, o en caso de estar solx, como se siente al respecto?
  13. 13. Diferencias entre Investigación Cualitativa y Cuantitativa Método Cuantitativo ○ Brinda precisión en la medición de varibles y datos establecidos. ○ Puede comparar y predecir los resultados. ○ Plan de trabajo lineal y secuencial, con pocas variaciones en el proceso. ○ En el caso de diseños experimentales, realiza hipótesis causales, buscando comprobar o rechazar una o más teorías. ○ Se fundamenta en datos estadísticos a partir de los cuales se realizan inferencias. Método Cualitativo ○ Profundiza en la información y, al hacerlo, considera el contexto. ○ Plan de trabajo circular (con idas y venidas) que se actualiza en el proceso. ○ Útil para describir a detaller significados y experiencias personales y compartidas. ○ Permite el desarrollo de teoría desde el método inductivo: De lo particular a lo general. ○ Reconfigura las relaciones entre participantes e investigadores. ○ Permite escuchar a las poblaciones excluidas o en situación de desventaja por diversos factores. 13 Introducción a la Investigación Cualitativa ¿Qué información obtenemos dependiendo de el tipo de preguntas que nos hacemos? El ejercicio de preguntas realizado anterioremente nos permite reflexionar sobre: (Flick, 2004; Hernandez, Fernandez & Baptista, 2010; Pistrang & Barker, 2012)
  14. 14. 14Introducción a la Investigación Cualitativa Los dos tipos de investigación, cualitativa y cuantitativa, se posicionan desde paradigmas o modos de concepción de la realidad y del conocimiento diferentes. Uno no es mejor que el otro, pero sí sus alcances y el tipo de información y análisis que permiten son distintos, por lo que, lejos de oponerse, más bien permiten ver dimensiones diferentes de una misma situación para poder conocerla de forma más compleja al integrarlos. Hagamos el ejercicio con esta obra de arte: plantee y responda preguntas (además de las ejemplificadas) sobre la imagen e identifique lal información de corte más cualitativo o cuantitativo. Note como ambos tipos de preguntas son necesarios y permiten una mejor apreciación del cuadro. La persistencia de la memoria, conocido también como Los relojes blandos​ o Los relojes derretidos​ es un cuadro del pintor español Salvador Dalí pintado en 1931. Realizado mediante la técnica del óleo sobre lienzo, es una de la obras icónicas del de surrealismo. ¿Qué significan los relojes derretidos? ¿Cuántas figuras orgánicas, cuantas geométricas se aprecian en el paisaje? ¿Cuántas figuras antropomorfas hay? ¿Es este un autorretrato del artista? ¿En qué técnica está pintado?
  15. 15. “Término general para un amplio abanico de prácticas en investigación. Un campo metodológico amplio y en continua evolución que comprende una amplia gama de enfoques y perspectivas (Leavy, 2014)”. “(…) proceso no matemático de interpretación, realizado con el propósito de descubrir conceptos y relaciones en los datos brutos y luego organizarlos en un esquema explicativo teórico.” (Strauss & Corbin, 2002)”. 15 Del latin “qualitas” (cualidad, calidad: ) – “tivus” (relación): “relacionado con la cualidad”(el modo de ser o las propiedades de algo). ¿Qué es entonces la Investigación Cualitativa? No existe consenso en la definición, pero lo que si se rescata es que se busca describir a profundidad fenómenos vinculados al ser humano.
  16. 16. “▶ La investigación cualitativa en psicología responde a la necesidad de articular al proceso de producción científica a una comprensión profunda de los aspectos singulares de los individuos y sus contextos. ▶ La investigación cualitativa en psicología se caracteriza por proporcionar profundidad, dispersión y riqueza interpretativa a la información; por contextualizar ésta al ambiente o entorno, así como por reconocer y analizar las experiencias únicas y no cuantificables de los individuos. 16 La paicología es el estudio científico del comportamiento de los individuos y de sus procesos mentales Psico proviene de la voz griega ψυχή (psykhé), que significa alma, mente, espíritu o actividad mental. Logía, por su parte, deriva del vocablo griego λóγος (logos), que podemos traducir al español como ciencia, estudio o tratado ¿Por qué es importante la Invesigación Cualitativa en Psicología?
  17. 17. Epistemología cualitativa (González Ávila, 2002)
  18. 18. Creswell (2013): Definición de la Investigación Cualitativa con énfasis en el proceso Tercero El reporte final incluye las voces de los participantes, la reflexividad del investigador, una compleja descripción e interpretación del problema y una contribución a la literatura o un llamado al cambio Primero Parte con supuestos y con el uso de marcos teóricos interpretativos que recogen los significados que las personas otorgan a asuntos sociales o humanos Segundo Para abordarlos se usa un enfoque emergente, la recolección de información en un escenario natural y un análisis inductivo/deductivo que establece patrones y temas. 18
  19. 19. 4. EJERCICIOS PRÁCTICOS Material audiovisual y lecturas 19
  20. 20. “Pensar es más interesante que saber, pero menos interesante que mirar” - Goethe ¿Qué tan buenos(as) observadores somos? 20
  21. 21. “Cuando somos observadores atentos no tardan en aparecer nuevos objetos, nuevas ideas, nuevos efectos, incluso insospechados. Es importante recuperar la capacidad de asombro. En todo objeto o situación observada existen más posibilidades que la mera primera impresión. Observar va más allá de la mirada, implica involucrarse con todos los sentidos, percibir las fuerzas que articulan el entorno y hacerse consciente de la(s) posición(es) de observador que se ocupa(n). Mirar afuera es también mirar adentro. Las cosas son como las vemos. 21
  22. 22. Indicaciones para el ejercicio práctico: 0. Leer los Criterios Homologados para Investigaciones Cualitativas en Psicología (CHIP-Cuali). Colgado en el enlace Google Drive RECURSOS en la Semana 1 PAIDEIA PUCP 1. Revisar el video de Francesca Morelli – La reflexión viral de una psicóloga italiana sobre el Corona Virus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEuBhnjSotE 2. Participar una (01) vez como máximo en el Foro de discusión – Semana 1. en PAIDEIA PUCP. Máximo 250 palabras. Esta participación debe incluir lo siguiente: ▶ Una presentación corta (nombre como les gusta que les llamen + expectativas sobre el curso). ▶ Una reflexión individual breve sobre la situación actual del COVID-19 utilizando al video como estímulo, con posibles preguntas de investigación en torno a dicha coyuntura. 22
  23. 23. Indicaciones para la Semana 2 ▶ Entrega por Paideia de la RESEÑA INDIVIDUAL de una (01) de las 4 lecturas indicadas en la plataforma, máximo una hora antes del horario habitual de clase. ▶ Ver formato y modelo de reseña individual en la carpeta drive RECURSOS – adjunta en la Semana 1 PAIDEIA PUCP. ▶ Revisar cual es la lectura asignada a cada estudiante (según apellido en la lista los docentes las asignarán). A partir de las reseñas se llevará a cabo una clase sincrónica en la que se debatirán los aportes de las 4 lecturas a la comprensión de la Investigación Cualitativa . Los docentes informarán oportunamente la programación de dicha clase sincrónica y el software en el que se desarrollará la misma. 23
  24. 24. 5. Proyecto de investigación Pautas 24
  25. 25. ¿EN QUÉ CONSISTE? ▷ El proyecto de investigación empieza a pensarse desde la Semana 1, primero de manera individual. ▷ La temática girará en torno a alguna pregunta relacionada a la situación actual de aielamiento social a raíz del Nuevo Corona Virus (COVID-19). ▷ A partir de la semana 2, el proyecto será grupal. En ese momento, el tema grupal debe perfilarse/afinarse pensando con cual de las cuatro problemáticas de la realidad nacional, planteadas por el nuevo plan de estudios de la carrera de psicología (ver siguientes diapositivas), se relaciona el mismo. ▷ IMPORTANTE! Los grupos serán asignados en la Semana 2, luego de revisar los intereses comunes de cada estudiante en el Foro de discusión 1. 25
  26. 26. PSICOLOGÍA Y EXCLUSIÓN SOCIAL En este eje, se estudian temas vinculados al proceso ineficaz de la construcción de la ciudadanía e identidad en el Perú. Para ello se estudian las condiciones psicológicas, políticas, sociales y culturales que, en la sociedad peruana, no permiten el reconocimiento pleno de los derechos de las personas. Dicho proceso deficiente se encuentra sustentado en sistemas ideológicos y prácticas sociales que promueven la exclusión y la inequidad basada en las jerarquías en las relaciones sociales. Ejes: problemáticas de la realidad nacional PSICOLOGÍA Y DESARROLLO INTEGRAL En este eje, se tratan los problemas vinculados a la falta de información y valoración de los procesos de desarrollo integral de las personas (aspectos biológicos, afectivos, cognitivos, sociales, morales, entre otros) por parte de actores socializadores; así como el desconocimiento y uso inadecuado de estrategias de intervención para el desarrollo. 26
  27. 27. PSICOLOGÍA Y VIOLENCIA En este eje, violencia se entiende como toda expresión de ejercicio de poder que busca someter y anular al otro, eliminando su condición de persona, su ejercicio libre de ciudadanía y posibilidad de desarrollo. Es decir, que vulnera y afecta la salud mental, entendida como el bienestar personal, grupal y comunal. Ejes: problemáticas de la realidad nacional PSICOLOGÍA Y SALUD En este eje, se estudian las problemáticas vinculados al cuidado precario de la salud como resultado de un conjunto de patrones de comportamientos que dificultan el bienestar de la persona. Dicha precariedad estaría relacionada con la concepción de la salud como ausencia de enfermedad, con la división mente/cuerpo y con un enfoque individualista de la salud. Todo ello, conllevaría a que se centralicen los servicios de salud en ámbitos hospitalarios, priorizándose el tratamiento y rehabilitación sobre la promoción y prevención. 27
  28. 28. ▶ Partes del Informe (incluye una presentación oral + escrita): ▶ INTRODUCCIÓN ▶ METODO ▶ CAMPO ▶ RESULTADOS ▶ DISCUSIÓN ▶ En la primera parte (INTRODUCCIÓN) es importante reflexionar sobre:  ¿Por qué el tema escogido puede y debe ser investigado desde una mirada cualitativa?  ¿Qué estudios empíricos previos hay sobre el tema y cómo puede aportar mi proyecto a la investigación en psicología?  ¿Qué hace que el tema sea pertinente y necesario a considerar en el contexto local? Proyectos de investigación 28
  29. 29. 6. Acuerdos Indicaciones para el desarrollo general del curso 29
  30. 30. ▶ La mayoría de las actividades del curso se dearrollarán de manera asincrónica, es decir, fuera de un horario fijo establecido de clase, por lo que cada estudiante deberá, de maneta autónoma y autorregulada, organizar correctamente su tiempo para poder revisar el material disponible para cada semana, leer las lecturas programadas y realizar las actividades propuestas. Agunas recomendaciones para el manejo adecuado del tiempo asincrónico: ▶ Agende horarios fijos dentro de su rutina diaria/semanal para dedicarse exclusivamente al curso. Procure utilizar las horas de clase semanales programadas en su horario, para revisar los materiales y avanzar las actividades, como si se encontrara llevando la clase presencial, además destine horas adicionales durante la semana para continuar con el desarrollo de sus labores en el curso. No se olvide de revisar las fechas límite para el envío de actividades en PAIDEIA. Una vez vencida la fecha, ningún trabajo será recibido por algún canal diferente. ▶ No se olvide de revisar las fechas límite para el envío de actividades en PAIDEIA. Una vez vencida la fecha, ningún trabajo será recibido por algún canal diferente. ▶ Cree con su grupo de trabajo un medio de comunicación permanente (whatsapp, mesenger, otro) para el desarrollo del trabajo grupa a distancia. Utilicen la herramienta DRIVE para la edición conjunta de documento de sus trabajos grupales en tiempo real. ▶ Haga uso del foro de consultas y de la comunicación via correo electrónico con el equipo docente (siempre copiando a los tres miembros del equipo), en caso surja alguna consulta o dificultad, para el desarrollo correcto de las actividades y el adecuado uso del material proporcionado para cada semana. Para el correcto desarrollo del curso iniciando en modalidad vitual 30
  31. 31. ▶ En algunas sesiones específicas, que serán informadas con la debida anticipación por los docentes, se realizarán las clases en modalidad sincrónica, es decir, en tiempo real y dentro del horario oficial programado de la clase. En esta modalidad de clases, el equipo docente (profesor y dos asistentes de docencia) se reunirá con todo el grupo de estudiantes, por medio de la herramienta ZOOM, para llevar desarrollar un tema o debate específico programado para dicha sesión. En estas clases se podrán también resolver dudas surgidas en la fase asincrónica, así como acompañar el proceso de cada grupo de investigación. Algunas pautas y exigencias de esta modalidad de clase: ▶ La asistencia es obligatoria, siempre se tomará al inicio de la sesión (primeros 10 minutos). Debido a que los tiempos y la concentración a distancia es diferente a la de una clase llevada en un aula física, la duración de la clase sincrónica virtual será mucho menor, y la información brindada será mas puntual y acotada, considerando que los estudiantes ya han realizado una preparación previa para llegar a la misma. ▶ Los estudiantes deben presentarse a la clase habiendo preparado las lecturas, actividades y material exigido para la misma. De tal manera que puedan participar y aportar a la sesión y saque pleno provecho a la clase ▶ Los asistentes de docencia brindarán de manera continua, según la necesidad de cada grupo de trabajo, espacios/reuniones de asesoría sincrónica a distancia, previa programación de horarios. ▶ En el momento de llevar la clase sincrónica asegurese de contar con un espacio tranquilo y sin interferencias para tomar la clase, revise la calidad de su conexión a internet, las especificaciones técnicas del dispositivo desde el que se conectará y tener el acceso a la herramienta ZOOM, que será brindado por los docentes. Para el correcto desarrollo del curso iniciando en modalidad vitual 31
  32. 32. ▶ Este curso brinda un espacio seguro y ético en el que se respetarán todas las diferencias y se buscará el aporte conjunto de todos lxs estudiantes para el correcto desarrollo de las clases, por lo que una comunicación respetuosa, asertiva y oportuna por parte de todxs lxs miembros de la clase será fundamental para el correcto desarrollo de este propósito. ▶ Los grupos de trabajo serán continuamente monitoreados por un asistente de docencia, y deberán reportar y resolver cualquier dificultad que surja dentro del proceso de trabajo en equipo a distancia. El curso cuenta con una herramienta de auto y coevaluación que permitirá a los grupos hacer un reporte y una discusión reflexiva de las maneras en que cada miebro del equipo esta aportando o no, al efectivo desarrollo de sus procesos. El uso de esta herramienta será explicado por lo docentes a su debido tiempo, cuando se lleve a cabo la primera entrega del informe (introducción). Es conveniene que antes, los estudiantes lean el documento y manejen los criterios que se considerarán para el correcto desarrollo de los trabajos grupales. ▶ ¡Este curso solo es posible si lo desarrollamos todxs juntxs! Asi que les invitamos a comprometerse, automotivarse y sumergirse en el maravilloso y complejo conocimiento que implica el dominio de la investigación cualitativa en psicologia! Normas de convivencia 32
