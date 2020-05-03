Successfully reported this slideshow.
DESARROLLO DEL TALLER PERIODO 1 EQUIPO N°6 1. Nombre del objeto que les ha correspondido: a nuestro equipo le toco el cuch...
d) Función que cumple. Esta es la función del cuchillo: El cuchillo es un instrumento que se emplea para cortar; consta de...
5. Tomen el invento seleccionado y evalúenlo según estos criterios: INVENTO: el cuchillo CRITERIOS SI NO EVALUACION POR QU...
Tecnologia

TAREA DE TECNOLOGÍA (ENCUESTA)

Tecnologia

  1. 1. DESARROLLO DEL TALLER PERIODO 1 EQUIPO N°6 1. Nombre del objeto que les ha correspondido: a nuestro equipo le toco el cuchillo. 2. Realicen el análisis de la forma, estructura y función del artefacto y Especifiquen: a) las partes o elementos que lo conforman. Las partes del cuchillo son: b) Materiales de que está hecho Los materiales con de los que están hechos los cuchillos son:  acero inoxidable.  Acero al carbón.  Acero inoxidable de alto carbono.  Titanio.  Acero damasco.  Cerámica. c) Forma o formas que tiene Algunas de las formas de los cuchillos son:  Punta caída.  Punta aguja.  Flamígera.  Fileteador.  Spey.  Desollador.  Ulu.  Punto cincel.  Punta lanza.
  2. 2. d) Función que cumple. Esta es la función del cuchillo: El cuchillo es un instrumento que se emplea para cortar; consta de una fina hoja metálica con uno o dos bordes afilados y de un mango por el cual se sostiene. Se ha usado como herramientas (como, por ejemplo, utensilio de cocina) y como arma desde la Edad de Piedra, tal y como han evidenciado las excavaciones realizadas en Olduvay, en las que pueden verse ejemplares con una antigüedad de dos millones y medio de años. e) Principios de la ciencia que tiene aplicados. Los cuchillos son creados para realizar diferentes tareas, es por esto que unos son más rígidos que otros, algunos son más resistentes a la fuerza ejercida por el usuario, pero cortan con la flexibilidad exacta para lograr el corte; por esta razón se debe determinar cuál es la tarea en la que se usara el cuchillo para así mismo buscar sus especificaciones. 3. Familia de inventos.....escriba al menos 3 inventos que tengan un Propósito similar al invento objeto de análisis:  Cuchillo de armas largas blancas: usado como un arma blanca empezó a utilizarse en la edad media hasta entonces este uso no era el habitual, sino como herramienta defensiva, arma de caza o incluso como religioso icono en ceremonias y sacrificios.  Vizcaína: era un arma usada como apoyo a la espada ropera entre los siglos XIV al XVIII eran de factura sencilla y económica.  Cuchillo de trinchera: este cuchillo era empleado en la primera guerra mundial, tenía una empuñadora de bronce con manopla incluida siendo muy pesada. Era utilizada en la guerra de trincheras. 4. Elijaunoo dosde losinventosanterioresyesmuyprobable que seaunAncestrooantepasadodel que vienen trabajando,analicenlasdesventajas Cuchillo de trinchera vizcaína La mayor desventaja que tiene este tipo de cuchillo es lo pesadoque este era,yaque era un arma nomuy grande y de corto alcance para usarla más que todo en combates cuerpo a cuerpo sin alguna otra arma como una espada porque no serviría de nada. Las desventajas de este cuchilloera que tenían un costo económicoremplazandolasespadarealesparaque todos los hombres estuvieran equipado, esto hacia que el cuchillo fuera hecho con materiales menos duraderosy livianos haciendo que se tuviera que fabricar varios para la batalla porque este se podría doblar o partir con facilidad al enfrentarse con una espada.
  3. 3. 5. Tomen el invento seleccionado y evalúenlo según estos criterios: INVENTO: el cuchillo CRITERIOS SI NO EVALUACION POR QUE? Da buenos resultados x El cuchillo normalmente da buenos resultados, sin embargo si se le apura o exige más de lo que se debe se puede ocasionar un accidente Fácil de usar x La manejabilidad del cuchillo es fácil pero se tiene que utilizar cuidadosamente seguro x El cuchillo no es seguro porque por mas uso que le tengas en alguna ocasión te puede lastimar con el filo o la punta durable x El cuchillo tiene una durabilidad entre 50, 60 u 80 años dependiendo de la calidad atractivo x El cuchillo tiene un porcentaje de 90% de atractivo cómodo x El cuchillo es moderno es muy cómodo por su facilidad de manejo De costo razonable x El cuchillo tiene costos razonables dependiendo de la calidad sin embargo este es asequible para todo tipo de persona 6. DIBUJO

