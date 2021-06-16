Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sustentabilidad en el siglo XXI
Evitar la pérdida de Biodiversidad No devastar Ecosistemas Frenar la destrucción de la capa de ozono Sustentabilidad en el...
Sustentabilidad en el siglo XXI Idénticos derechos y libertades Respeto a la diversidad cultural Lograr dignidad y justicia
 PBI – Producto Bruto Interno – contabiliza los › Bienes › Servicios  HDI - Índice de desarrollo humano - tiene en cuent...
Energía Para trasladarse • Caminar • Utilizar transporte publico • Hacer uso de la Bicicleta Apagar cuando no están en uso...
Sustentabilidad de De Mattia

  1. 1. Sustentabilidad en el siglo XXI
  2. 2. Evitar la pérdida de Biodiversidad No devastar Ecosistemas Frenar la destrucción de la capa de ozono Sustentabilidad en el siglo XXI
  3. 3. Sustentabilidad en el siglo XXI Idénticos derechos y libertades Respeto a la diversidad cultural Lograr dignidad y justicia
  4. 4.  PBI – Producto Bruto Interno – contabiliza los › Bienes › Servicios  HDI - Índice de desarrollo humano - tiene en cuenta la › Salud › Educación › Riqueza
  5. 5. Energía Para trasladarse • Caminar • Utilizar transporte publico • Hacer uso de la Bicicleta Apagar cuando no están en uso • Computadoras • Luces • Televisores Usar fuentes de energía renovables • Solar • Eólica • Hidroeléctrica Agua Para regar usar • Sistemas de irrigación eficientes • Agua gris Chequear pérdidas en • Canillas • Depósitos de baños • Cañerías Basura Prevención • Disminuir el packaging • Usar envases retornable Tratamiento • Reciclado • Incineración con recuperación de energía

