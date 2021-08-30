SEMINÁRIO ESPECIALIZAÇÃO EM CITOMETRIA DE FLUXO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mariana Serra e Mônica Imunidade humoral, complemento e vias efetoras de linfócitos B Isótipos de anticorpo e suas peculiaridades
Objetivos da aula  Entender a estrutura do anticorpo e caracterizar os isótipos  Entender as vias efetoras de Linfócitos...
Imunidade humoral Objetivos da aula 5) Imunodeficiências e casos clínicos
Imunidade humoral Imunidade mediada por Ac Defesa de microorganismos extracelulares e toxinas
1901 Goya- El garrotillo (1746-1828). Escuela española. Emil Adolf von BEHRING Shibasaburo KITASATO El Robert Koch institu...
 Moléculas usadas pelo sistema imune adaptativo para se ligar aos antígenos
Imunidade humoral • ESTRUTURA DO ANTICORPO
Imunidade humoral • Fragmentos proteicos de uma molécula de Ig.
Imunidade humoral • Região Variável: Regiões hipervariáveis da molécula de Ig
Imunidade humoral • Região constante: Isotipos de anticorpos humanos
Imunidade humoral • Formas secretada e membranar da cadeia constate de Ig
Imunidade humoral • Geração de anticorpos monoclonais
Imunidade humoral Expressão de Ig durante a maturação de linfócito B
Imunidade humoral • Meia vida de anticorpos • IgG- meia vida mais longa (FcRn)
Imunidade humoral x Imunidade Celular
Fases da resposta imune humoral
Respostas imunes humorais primária e secundária
Subpopulações distintas de linfócitos B
Vias de liberação do antígeno para as células B foliculares
Papel dos receptores CR2 e do tipo TOLL na ativação de células B
Respostas funcionais das células B aos antígenos
Mecanismos efetores da imunidade humoral
Mecanismos efetores da imunidade humoral
NEUTRALIZAÇÃO
• Receptores FC Opsonização e fagocitose mediada por AC
Citotoxicicidade mediada por célula dependente de AC
Eliminação de helmintos mediada por anticorpos
Imunidade humoral
Sistema Complemento • Constituído por uma “cascata”enzimática que ajuda na defesa contra infecções; • Muitas proteínas des...
Sistema Complemento • As proteínas do sistema complemento possuem várias funções biológicas: Estimular a quimiotaxia; De...
Via Clássica • Ativação dependente de Ac: O C1 interage com Ag-IgM ou agrega os complexos Ag-IgG. • Independente de Ac: ...
Via Clássica • C1: 6 moléculas C1q, 2C1s, 2C1r. • C1 age sobre C4 clivando em C4a e C4b esse se fixa na membrana celular d...
Via Clássica • Outros fragmentos de C3b se ligam a C3 convertase, originando a C5 convertase (C4bC2bC3b). • C5 dissocia em...
Via Clássica • O C8, então, abre um sítio para C9, que, após a ligação de vários C9, forma um canal transmembrânico ou por...
Via das Lectinas • Independente de AC. • Ocorre quando a MBL (proteína sérica) se liga a grupos de manose ou frutose na pa...
Via Alternativa • Não há formação do complexo Ag-Ac. • Componentes da superfície celular de microrganismos (paredes celula...
Via Alternativa • C3b2Bb/C3bBbC3b cliva C5 em C5a e C5b dando início a sequência comum. • C5b inicia o complexo de ataque ...
Imunodeficiências Primárias • Deficiências na resposta imune inata: Imunodeficiências dos Fagócitos; Imunodeficiências d...
Imunodeficiências do SC • A deficiência de uma ou mais proteínas da cascata do C poderá ser responsável pela suscetibilida...
Imunodeficiências do SC • As deficiências de C3 ou de proteínas reguladoras de C3: frequentemente levam a infecções severa...
Doenças associadas à deficiências de componentes do SC Proteína Deficiente Doenças Associadas Componentes da Via Clássica ...
Deficiências Genéticas /Primárias • Deficiências dos primeiros componentes da via clássica não estão associadas a uma susc...
Deficiências Genéticas/ Primárias • Níveis circulantes diminuídos de C3 e C4: mecanismo protetor contra doenças autoimunes...
Deficiência Genética de Proteínas Reguladoras • Deficiência do fator I: consumo exagerado de C3b, fatores B e H e de prope...
Deficiências Adquiridas • Dizem respeito à síntese diminuída ou a um catabolismo acelerado. • LES e Artrite: catabolismo a...
Imunodeficiências de Anticorpos Hipogamaglobulinemia transitória da infância: • Atraso na produção de imunoglobulinas além...
Imunodeficiência de Linfócitos T ou combinada • Defeitos nos Linfócitos B e T; • Manifestações clínicas precoces:  Infecç...
Imunodeficiência de Linfócitos T ou combinada Síndrome de Digeorge: • Hipoplasia tímica ou Imunodeficiência Celular com hi...
Exercícios
• Quais a vias do Sistema Complemento e quais os mecanismos de ativação?
• A Via Clássica é ativada por complexos Ag-Ac e imunoglobulinas agregadas (IgM e as subclasses IgG1, IgG2, IgG3. Sua ativ...
  1. 1. Mariana Serra e Mônica Imunidade humoral, complemento e vias efetoras de linfócitos B Isótipos de anticorpo e suas peculiaridades
  2. 2. Objetivos da aula  Entender a estrutura do anticorpo e caracterizar os isótipos  Entender as vias efetoras de Linfócitos B  Conhecer como ocorre a imunidade humoral e seus mecanismos  Descrever as vias do sistema complemento  Mostrar algumas imunodeficiências relacionadas com falhas na imunidade humoral  Questões
  3. 3. Imunidade humoral Objetivos da aula 5) Imunodeficiências e casos clínicos
  4. 4. Imunidade humoral Imunidade mediada por Ac Defesa de microorganismos extracelulares e toxinas
  5. 5. 1901 Goya- El garrotillo (1746-1828). Escuela española. Emil Adolf von BEHRING Shibasaburo KITASATO El Robert Koch institute en Berlín Corynebacterium diphteriae - Bacilo de Loeffler O Início da imunização passiva
  6. 6.  Moléculas usadas pelo sistema imune adaptativo para se ligar aos antígenos
  7. 7. Imunidade humoral • ESTRUTURA DO ANTICORPO
  8. 8. Imunidade humoral • Fragmentos proteicos de uma molécula de Ig.
  9. 9. Imunidade humoral • Região Variável: Regiões hipervariáveis da molécula de Ig
  10. 10. Imunidade humoral • Região constante: Isotipos de anticorpos humanos
  11. 11. Imunidade humoral • Formas secretada e membranar da cadeia constate de Ig
  12. 12. Imunidade humoral • Geração de anticorpos monoclonais
  13. 13. Imunidade humoral Expressão de Ig durante a maturação de linfócito B
  14. 14. Imunidade humoral • Meia vida de anticorpos • IgG- meia vida mais longa (FcRn)
  15. 15. Imunidade humoral x Imunidade Celular
  16. 16. Fases da resposta imune humoral
  17. 17. Respostas imunes humorais primária e secundária
  18. 18. Subpopulações distintas de linfócitos B
  19. 19. Vias de liberação do antígeno para as células B foliculares
  20. 20. Papel dos receptores CR2 e do tipo TOLL na ativação de células B
  21. 21. Respostas funcionais das células B aos antígenos
  22. 22. Mecanismos efetores da imunidade humoral
  23. 23. Mecanismos efetores da imunidade humoral
  24. 24. NEUTRALIZAÇÃO
  25. 25. • Receptores FC Opsonização e fagocitose mediada por AC
  26. 26. Citotoxicicidade mediada por célula dependente de AC
  27. 27. Eliminação de helmintos mediada por anticorpos
  28. 28. Imunidade humoral
  29. 29. Sistema Complemento • Constituído por uma “cascata”enzimática que ajuda na defesa contra infecções; • Muitas proteínas desse sistema ocorrem no soro como precursores inativos; • Outras são encontradas nas superfícies celulares; • É a “ponte”entre a imunidade inata e a adquirida por: Aumentar a resposta por Ac e a memória imunológica; Lisar células estranhas; Remover imunocomplexos e células apoptóticas.
  30. 30. Sistema Complemento • As proteínas do sistema complemento possuem várias funções biológicas: Estimular a quimiotaxia; Desgranulação dos mastócitos independente da IgE. • Através de 3 vias de ativação: Clássica. Lectinas. Alternativa.
  31. 31. Via Clássica • Ativação dependente de Ac: O C1 interage com Ag-IgM ou agrega os complexos Ag-IgG. • Independente de Ac: Quando poliânions, bactérias Gram-negativas ou ligadas a PCR reagem diretamente com C1. • Regulada pelo inibidor de C1( C1-INH). • A ligacao Ag-Ac provoca uma mudança conformacional no Ac, que abre um sítio de ligação para C1;
  32. 32. Via Clássica • C1: 6 moléculas C1q, 2C1s, 2C1r. • C1 age sobre C4 clivando em C4a e C4b esse se fixa na membrana celular do alvo. • C2 liga-se ao C4b e é clivado pelo C1 em C2a e C2b( C4bC2a- C3 convertase). • C3 convertase cliva C3a e C3b. • C3b se ligam a receptores de membrana e atuam como opsoninas, facilitando a fagocitose.
  33. 33. Via Clássica • Outros fragmentos de C3b se ligam a C3 convertase, originando a C5 convertase (C4bC2bC3b). • C5 dissocia em C5a e C5b e inicia a etapa comum a todas as vias de ativação, onde C5b interage com C6 e abre um sítio de ligacao para C7. • O complexo C5bC6C7 deposita-se na superfície da membrana e abre o sítio de ligação para C8, que penetra na membrana da célula.
  34. 34. Via Clássica • O C8, então, abre um sítio para C9, que, após a ligação de vários C9, forma um canal transmembrânico ou poro hidrofílico ( MAC) ocasionando lise celular e desequilíbrio osmótico. • C4a, C2a, C3a e C5a são potentes mediadores inflamatórios.
  35. 35. Via das Lectinas • Independente de AC. • Ocorre quando a MBL (proteína sérica) se liga a grupos de manose ou frutose na parede celular bacteriana, de leveduras ou vírus. • Lembra estrutural e funcionalmente a via clássica. • A MBL está associada a duas pró-enzimas:  MASP-1. MASP-2: similar as C1r e C1s, quando ativada cliva C4 em C4a e C4b, C2 em C2a e C2b originando a C3 convertase.
  36. 36. Via Alternativa • Não há formação do complexo Ag-Ac. • Componentes da superfície celular de microrganismos (paredes celulares de leveduras, lipopolissacarídeo bacteriano ou até Ig) quebram pequenas quantidades do componente C3. • Regulada: properdina, fator H e fator acelerador de degradação. • Alguns C3b se ligam ao C3bBb e formam a C5 convertase da via alternativa.
  37. 37. Via Alternativa • C3b2Bb/C3bBbC3b cliva C5 em C5a e C5b dando início a sequência comum. • C5b inicia o complexo de ataque a membrana, ligando-se a C6, C7, C8 e C9 • As três vias convergem para uma via comum quando a C3 convertase cliva o C3 em C3a e C3b. • A clivagem de C3 pode resultar na formação de MAC, o componente citotóxico do sistema complemento. • O MAC causa lise de células estranhas.
  38. 38. Imunodeficiências Primárias • Deficiências na resposta imune inata: Imunodeficiências dos Fagócitos; Imunodeficiências do Sistema Complemento( SC ); Deficiências na sinalizacão mediada por Toll-like receptors (TLR) e do eixo IL-12/IFN-λ. • Deficiências na resposta imune adaptativa: Imunodeficiências de células B (Ac); Imunodeficiências de células T/ combinadas.
  39. 39. Imunodeficiências do SC • A deficiência de uma ou mais proteínas da cascata do C poderá ser responsável pela suscetibilidade aumentada a várias doenças; • Podem ser genéticas, na falta de componentes de ativação, de regulação ou mesmo receptores, ou adquiridas. • A deficiência dos componentes iniciais da Via Clássica :associada com saúde normal, doenças do colágeno ou infecções.
  40. 40. Imunodeficiências do SC • As deficiências de C3 ou de proteínas reguladoras de C3: frequentemente levam a infecções severas. • As deficiências de componentes da Via Alternativa ou da Via Efetora Comum: acarretam infecções, particularmente por Neisseria ssp. • A deficiência de inibidor de C1 causa angioedema.
  41. 41. Doenças associadas à deficiências de componentes do SC Proteína Deficiente Doenças Associadas Componentes da Via Clássica Lupus Eritematoso Sistêmico Componentes da Via Efetora Infecção meningocóccica Properdina Infecção meningocóccica Deficiência de C8 Ativ hemolítica diminuída/ausente Fator I Aumento da suscetibilidade a infecções bacterianas do TRI, otite, meningite e septicemia DAF,HRF, CD59 Hemoglobinúria paroxística noturna CI-INH Edema angioneurotico tipos I e II Compromentimento do SNC CR3 e CR 4 Alterações da adesão plaquetária
  42. 42. Deficiências Genéticas /Primárias • Deficiências dos primeiros componentes da via clássica não estão associadas a uma suscetibilidade aumentada para infecções. • A deficiência genética mais comum é a de C2 (LES, doenças do tecido conectivo) . • A deficiência de C3 é a que leva a um maior comprometimento do SC ( infecções bacterianas piogênicas repetidas e de gravidade variável, inclusive, fatais).
  43. 43. Deficiências Genéticas/ Primárias • Níveis circulantes diminuídos de C3 e C4: mecanismo protetor contra doenças autoimunes. • O turnover aumentado de C1q no LES: síntese errônea da cadeia da molécula. • A presença de Ac contra C1q: fortemente associada com LES severo, que afeta o rim. • A deficiência de properdina da VA: aumenta a suscetibilidade à infecção por meningococo, que é fulminante e frequentemente fatal.
  44. 44. Deficiência Genética de Proteínas Reguladoras • Deficiência do fator I: consumo exagerado de C3b, fatores B e H e de properdina, com diminuição de C3 e aumento da suscetibilidade as infeccções bacterianas do TRI (otite, meningite) • Deficiências de fator acelerador da dissociação (DAF), fator de nutrição homólogo (HRF) e CD59 nos eritrócitos: Hemoglobinúria paroxística noturna. • Deficiência de C1-INH: angioedema, quadro de crises agudas ocasionais de edema nas extremidades, TGI e áreas orificiais.
  45. 45. Deficiências Adquiridas • Dizem respeito à síntese diminuída ou a um catabolismo acelerado. • LES e Artrite: catabolismo acelerado acompanhado por aumento compensatório de síntese. • Angioedema: doença rara e pode ser do Tipo I comumente associado a doenças linfoproliferativas de células B, ou do Tipo II, definido pela presença de um autoAc dirigido contra a molécula de C1-INH.
  46. 46. Imunodeficiências de Anticorpos Hipogamaglobulinemia transitória da infância: • Atraso na produção de imunoglobulinas além dos 6 meses de vida e atinge cerca de 20% das crianças; • O número de células B é normal e há boa resposta à vacinação. Deficiência de IgA: • É a imunodeficiência primária mais comum; • Imunodeficiência de IgA com níveis normais das outras Ig;
  47. 47. Imunodeficiência de Linfócitos T ou combinada • Defeitos nos Linfócitos B e T; • Manifestações clínicas precoces:  Infecções severas e potencialmente fatais; Graves defeitos na imunidade celular/ deficiência de Ac,  Linfopenia, particularmente de linfócitos T; • Deficiência de crescimento, infecções oportunistas persistentes (Candida, P. carinii, CMV).
  48. 48. Imunodeficiência de Linfócitos T ou combinada Síndrome de Digeorge: • Hipoplasia tímica ou Imunodeficiência Celular com hipoparatireoidismo; • Malformação congênita caracterizada por tetânia hipocalcêmica, doença cardíaca congênita, fáscies atípico e aumento de infecções; • Aplasia/ hipoplasia tímica e redução quantitativa e funcional dos linfócitos T; • Deleções cromossômicas em 22q11.
  49. 49. Exercícios
  50. 50. • Quais a vias do Sistema Complemento e quais os mecanismos de ativação?
  51. 51. • A Via Clássica é ativada por complexos Ag-Ac e imunoglobulinas agregadas (IgM e as subclasses IgG1, IgG2, IgG3. Sua ativação se inicia com a ativação de C1. • A Via da Lectina é ativada pela lectina ligadora de manose (MBL), que se liga a resíduos de manose, fucose ou glicose e outros açúcares. • A ativação da Via Alternativa depende dos seguintes fatores: fator D, fator B, properdina e C3. A presença de determinados fungos e bactérias, alguns vírus e helmintos com determinadas características, são suficientes para ativar essa via.

