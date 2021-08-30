Aula 1 adaptações celulares (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Adaptações Celulares Morfologia do sistema hematológico e Imunológico Profª. Me. Mariana Serra
Célul a Norma l Estímul o Lesivo Adaptaçã o Celular Lesão Celular Retirada do estímulo Lesivo Estresse Fisiológic o/ Patóg...
O que é Adaptação Celular? • Resposta celular ao estresse fisiológico ou a um estímulo patológico.
Como acontece a Adaptação Celular? • Dependendo dos estímulos do Meio Extracelular, a célula ativa mecanismos moleculares ...
Qual o efeito da Adaptação Celular? • Temos 2 possibilidades: • 1. O estímulo PARA e a célula volta ao normal (Homeostase ...
Os tecidos tem a mesma capacidade de Adaptação Celular? • Não. • Temos 3 maneiras de proliferação celular, e cada uma dela...
Capacidade de Proliferação dos Tecidos: 1. Tecido de divisão contínua (LÁBEIS):  Sempre estão no Ciclo Celular.  Tecidos...
Permanecem em repouso ou baixo nível de replicação. Podem se dividir rapidamente em resposta a lesões (regeneração). Fí...
3. Tecidos Não-divisores:  Células que não realizam mitose depois de seu desenvolvimento embrionário.  A morte celular r...
Conceitos Como pode ser a Adaptação Celular? •FISIOLÓGICA = as células respondem a estimulações normais de hormônios e med...
Principais tipos de Adaptações: 1. HIPERTRO FIA 2. HIPERPLA SIA 3. ATROFIA 4. METAPLAS
Hipertrofia • Aumento do tamanho das células, resultando em aumento do tamanho do órgão que ela compõe, em resposta ao aum...
Hipertrofia • Pode ser fisiológica (útero na gravidez) ou patológica (aumento do coração devido hipertensão). • Mais comum...
Hiperplasia • Aumento do número de células em resposta aos mesmo tipos de estímulos da Hipertrofia por exemplo. 1. Fisioló...
Hiperplasia 2. Patológica: •Geralmente causada por estimulação hormonal excessiva ou fatores de crescimento (envolvidos na...
Atrofia Diminuição do tamanho da célula por perda de substância celular e consequentemente, diminuição do tamanho do órgão...
Atrofia Causas possíveis: •Diminuição da carga de trabalho, perda de inervação, diminuição do suprimento sanguíneo, nutriç...
Tipos de Atrofia • Atrofia por desuso: redução da carga de trabalho. • Atrofia por desenervação: a função normal de um mús...
Tipos de Atrofia • Perda da estimulação endócrina: perda da estimulação estrogênica durante a menopausa, nas mamas, útero ...
Metaplasia Alteração reversível por estímulo estressante, no qual um tipo de célula adulta é substituída por outro tipo de...
Principais Adaptações METAPLASIA Troca de uma célula adulta por OUTRO tipo de célula adulta. Membran a Basal Coluna de Cél...
Metaplasia • A metaplasia epitelial mais comum é a colunar para a escamosa (trato respiratório). • As influências que pred...
HIPERTROFIA CARDÍACA Se um indivíduo vive uma vida sedentária, não se alimenta adequadamente e ainda é portador de doença ...
1. Nossos órgãos reagem harmonicamente e de forma integrada diante das condições que o organismo enfrenta. Para que isso o...
Uma das adaptações celulares ocorre por diminuição do tamanho celular pela perda de função e de substância celular. Assina...
4. A hipertrofia geralmente é causada por uma exigência maior na demanda funcional da célula ou por estimulação hormonal. ...
5. A metaplasia ocorre geralmente por uma irritação local, por exemplo, nas vias respiratórias, quando acontece uma irrita...
Aula 1 adaptações celulares (1)

  1. 1. Adaptações Celulares Morfologia do sistema hematológico e Imunológico Profª. Me. Mariana Serra
  2. 2. Célul a Norma l Estímul o Lesivo Adaptaçã o Celular Lesão Celular Retirada do estímulo Lesivo Estresse Fisiológic o/ Patógeno - Hipertrofia - Atrofia - Hiperplasi a - Metaplasi a Incapacidade de Adaptação TIPO S: Reversív el Irreversív el Necrose / Apoptos Degenerações por acúmulos: Gordurosa, Líquida, Proteica e de Carboidrato
  3. 3. O que é Adaptação Celular? • Resposta celular ao estresse fisiológico ou a um estímulo patológico.
  4. 4. Como acontece a Adaptação Celular? • Dependendo dos estímulos do Meio Extracelular, a célula ativa mecanismos moleculares que acabam alterando os genes que comandam a diferenciação celular.
  5. 5. Qual o efeito da Adaptação Celular? • Temos 2 possibilidades: • 1. O estímulo PARA e a célula volta ao normal (Homeostase restaurada). • 2. O estímulo piora e acontece lesão na célula (Degeneraç ão).
  6. 6. Os tecidos tem a mesma capacidade de Adaptação Celular? • Não. • Temos 3 maneiras de proliferação celular, e cada uma delas possibilita uma capacidade de adaptação diferente! 1.Tecidos Lábeis 2.Tecidos Estáveis 3.Tecidos Permanentes
  7. 7. Capacidade de Proliferação dos Tecidos: 1. Tecido de divisão contínua (LÁBEIS):  Sempre estão no Ciclo Celular.  Tecidos que estão expostos a estímulos lesivos constantemente.  Pele, Mucosas, TGI, Boca e Útero
  8. 8. Permanecem em repouso ou baixo nível de replicação. Podem se dividir rapidamente em resposta a lesões (regeneração). Fígado, Rins, Músculo Liso e Pâncreas. 2. Tecidos quiescentes (Estáveis):
  9. 9. 3. Tecidos Não-divisores:  Células que não realizam mitose depois de seu desenvolvimento embrionário.  A morte celular resulta em substituíção por teido conjuntivo, não regenera.  Células Nervosas, Músculo Esquelético e Cardíaco.
  10. 10. Conceitos Como pode ser a Adaptação Celular? •FISIOLÓGICA = as células respondem a estimulações normais de hormônios e mediadores químicos internos. Ex.: Gravidez •PATOLÓGICA = resposta ao estresse de um estímulo lesivo, que faz com que ela modifique sua estrutura ou função para escapar da lesão. Ex.: Aumento do músculo cardíaco na Insuficiência Cardíaca.
  11. 11. Principais tipos de Adaptações: 1. HIPERTRO FIA 2. HIPERPLA SIA 3. ATROFIA 4. METAPLAS
  12. 12. Hipertrofia • Aumento do tamanho das células, resultando em aumento do tamanho do órgão que ela compõe, em resposta ao aumento da carga de trabalho. • É uma procura de equilíbrio entre a demanda e capacidade funcional da célula. • Célula fica maior devido aumento de organelas e proteínas estruturais, isso acontece em células incapazes de se dividir. Não produzem células novas!
  13. 13. Hipertrofia • Pode ser fisiológica (útero na gravidez) ou patológica (aumento do coração devido hipertensão). • Mais comum em: músculo estriado cardíaco (sobrecarga hemodinâmica crônica advindo da hipertensão arterial ou valvas deficientes por exemplo) e músculo esqueléticos (musculação).
  14. 14. Hiperplasia • Aumento do número de células em resposta aos mesmo tipos de estímulos da Hipertrofia por exemplo. 1. Fisiológica: • Hiperplasia Hormonal – o hormônio aumenta a proliferação do epitélio glandular da mama na puberdade ou gravidez. • Hiperplasia Compensatória – ocorre quando um tecido é removido ou lesado – se um pedaço do fígado for retirado, as células do órgão começam a aumenta a atividade mitótica, até restaurá-lo ao seu tamanho normal.
  15. 15. Hiperplasia 2. Patológica: •Geralmente causada por estimulação hormonal excessiva ou fatores de crescimento (envolvidos na hiperplasia associada a certas infecções virais - Papilomaviroses – verrugas na pele causadas por hiperplasia de epitélio). •Hiperplasia patológica é um solo fértil para surgimento posterior de proliferação cancerosa.
  16. 16. Atrofia Diminuição do tamanho da célula por perda de substância celular e consequentemente, diminuição do tamanho do órgão que está inseria. •FISIOLÓGICO = perda de estimulação hormonal na menopausa •PATOLÓGICO = desnervação. Dim. atividade metabólica – dim. síntese de proteína – aum. degradação proteica
  17. 17. Atrofia Causas possíveis: •Diminuição da carga de trabalho, perda de inervação, diminuição do suprimento sanguíneo, nutrição inadequada, perda de estimulação endócrina e envelhecimento. •Os mecanismo de atrofia afetam o equilíbrio entre a síntese e a degradação de proteínas. •Pode ser acompanhada por Autofagia, “comer a si próprio”, célula privada de nutrientes digere seus próprios componentes para sobreviver.
  18. 18. Tipos de Atrofia • Atrofia por desuso: redução da carga de trabalho. • Atrofia por desenervação: a função normal de um músculo esquelético depende de seu suprimento nervoso. • Diminuição do suprimento sanguíneo (isquemia): pode ser consequência de doença oclusiva arterial que acaba causando atrofia tecidual. • Nutrição inadequada: desnutrição protéico-calórica está associada ao uso do músculo esquelético como fonte de energia, após a exaustão das outras fontes de reservas (tecido adiposo).
  19. 19. Tipos de Atrofia • Perda da estimulação endócrina: perda da estimulação estrogênica durante a menopausa, nas mamas, útero (endométrio) e ovários, produz uma atrofia fisiológica destes órgãos. • Atrofia senil (envelhecimento): este processo está associado a perda celular, mais visto em tecidos de células permanentes como coração e cérebro. • Por Pressão: um tumor benigno crescente pode comprimir o tecido circundante, causando atrofia isquêmica devido a diminuição do suprimento sanguíneo pela pressão realizada pelo tecido em expansão.
  20. 20. Metaplasia Alteração reversível por estímulo estressante, no qual um tipo de célula adulta é substituída por outro tipo de célula adulta, mais capaz de suportar o estresse. •Ex.: epitélio respiratório de um fumante – células epiteliais normais colunares e ciliadas da traqueia e brônquios são substituídas por células epiteliais escamosas estratificadas. •Estas células escamosa são mais resistentes do que as normais frágeis, porém, perde mecanismos de proteção (secreção de mucos, cílios que removem materiais particulados). •Se o estímulo estressante persistir por mais tempo, podem predispor a transformação maligna deste tecido, como câncer de pulmão.
  21. 21. Principais Adaptações METAPLASIA Troca de uma célula adulta por OUTRO tipo de célula adulta. Membran a Basal Coluna de Células Normais Células de Reserva Metaplasi a de epitélio escamos
  22. 22. Metaplasia • A metaplasia epitelial mais comum é a colunar para a escamosa (trato respiratório). • As influências que predispõe a metaplasia, se persistirem, podem induzir a transformação cancerosa no epitélio metaplásico. • Portanto, a forma mais comum de câncer no trato respiratório é formada de células escamosas.
  23. 23. HIPERTROFIA CARDÍACA Se um indivíduo vive uma vida sedentária, não se alimenta adequadamente e ainda é portador de doença crônica, como a hipertensão, cite um exemplo de lesão celular que pode ocorrer neste indivíduo.
  24. 24. 1. Nossos órgãos reagem harmonicamente e de forma integrada diante das condições que o organismo enfrenta. Para que isso ocorra, todas as células do organismo mantêm uma condição interna constante. Este fenômeno é denominado: A) Adaptação celular. B) Necrose celular. C) Homeostasia celular. D) Apoptose celular. E) Hipóxia celular. 2. Durante a vida sofremos vários estímulos internos e externos que resultam em respostas adaptativas das células. Quais são estas adaptações celulares? A) Apoptose e Necrose celular. B) Atrofia, hipertrofia, hiperplasia celular e metaplasia. C) Replicação e diferenciação
  25. 25. Uma das adaptações celulares ocorre por diminuição do tamanho celular pela perda de função e de substância celular. Assinale a alternativa correta na sua definição. A) Hiperplasia. B) Metaplasia. C) Necrose. D) Hipotrofia. E) Apoptose.
  26. 26. 4. A hipertrofia geralmente é causada por uma exigência maior na demanda funcional da célula ou por estimulação hormonal. Qual das alternativas abaixo está correta na descrição da hipertrofia? A) É um aumento do tamanho das células que resulta em aumento do tamanho do órgão. B) Diminuição do tamanho celular pela perda de substância celular. C) Replicação e diferenciação celular. D) É uma resposta adaptativa em células capazes de replicação, onde há um aumento no número de células. E) É uma alteração reversível do fenótipo de uma célula adulta diferenciada.
  27. 27. 5. A metaplasia ocorre geralmente por uma irritação local, por exemplo, nas vias respiratórias, quando acontece uma irritação crônica causada pelo fumo, o seu epitélio pseudoestratificado ciliado se transforma em epitélio escamoso. Desta forma, qual das alternativas abaixo está correta na descrição da metaplasia? A) Replicação e diferenciação celular. B) Diminuição do tamanho celular pela perda de substância celular. C) É um aumento do tamanho das células que resulta em aumento do tamanho do órgão. D) É uma resposta adaptativa em células capazes de replicação, onde há um aumento no número de células. E) Transformação de uma célula ou tecido em outro com

Aula 1 adaptações celulares (1)

