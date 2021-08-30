Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROGRAMA DE APERFEIÇOAMENTO E ENSINO (PAE) LUCIANA MORINAGA LUISA SUGAYA MARIANA BARRETO SERRA MARISA BRETONES PRISCILA MARQUES TOMAZ DE MIRANDA
ESTÁGIO PSIQUIATRIA (LUÍSA)  MSP4281 - INTEGRAÇÃO DAS PRINCIPAIS DOENÇAS EM SITUAÇÕES PSIQUIÁTRICAS E NEUROLÓGICAS  Grad...
ESTÁGIO PSIQUIATRIA (LUÍSA)  ESTRUTURA DA DISCIPLINA (PSIQUIATRIA)  Atividades práticas: atendimentos / entrevista com p...
ESTÁGIO PSIQUIATRIA (LUÍSA)  ATIVIDADES - ESTÁGIO PAE:  Direcionar alunos para as atividades enfermarias,  Acompanhar a...
ESTÁGIO PSIQUIATRIA (LUÍSA)  OBSERVAÇÕES:  Disciplina:  Seminários preparados pelos alunos vs. Aulas expositivas  “Pro...
Programa de Pós- graduação em Doenças Tropicais e Saúde Internacional Laboratório de Imunopatologia da Esquistossomose e o...
ESTÁGIO PNEUMOLOGIA (LUCIANA)  Disciplina 0500059 – Pneumologia na Fisioterapia  2º ano da Graduação da Fisioterapia  O...
ESTÁGIO PNEUMOLOGIA (LUCIANA)  Atividades PAE  Coordenação com professores  Aula teórica  Dúvidas / lista de presença ...
ESTÁGIO PNEUMOLOGIA (LUCIANA)  Destaques positivos  Visão horizontal da progressão do aprendizado  Senso crítico sobre ...
MPT5760 -Estágio hospitalar em pronto socorro de clínica médica (6º ano medicina) Supervisão: prof. Dr. Heraldo possolo de...
O estágio PAE ocorreu no laboratório de habilidades (HC), onde os alunos do 6º ano foram divididos em grupos para a práti...
Pontos positivos: Dinâmica e vivência médica Discussão de casos clínicos Pontos negativos: Rapidez do estágio Dificu...
Apresentação PAE USP

  1. 1. PROGRAMA DE APERFEIÇOAMENTO E ENSINO (PAE) LUCIANA MORINAGA LUISA SUGAYA MARIANA BARRETO SERRA MARISA BRETONES PRISCILA MARQUES TOMAZ DE MIRANDA
  2. 2. ESTÁGIO PSIQUIATRIA (LUÍSA)  MSP4281 - INTEGRAÇÃO DAS PRINCIPAIS DOENÇAS EM SITUAÇÕES PSIQUIÁTRICAS E NEUROLÓGICAS  Graduação em Medicina – 4º Ano  Departamento de Psiquiatria (Prof. Hermano Tavares)/ Neurologia (Prof. Umbertina Reed)  4 turmas / 5 semanas  Psiquiatria*  Neurologia  Neuro/psiquiatria  Tr Neurodesenvolvimento (TEA, TDAH) / Demências
  3. 3. ESTÁGIO PSIQUIATRIA (LUÍSA)  ESTRUTURA DA DISCIPLINA (PSIQUIATRIA)  Atividades práticas: atendimentos / entrevista com paciente  Atividades teórico-práticas:  Caso clínico: paciente ou vídeo  Seminários preparados pelos alunos  Discussão sobre seminário e caso apresentado (professor especialista)
  4. 4. ESTÁGIO PSIQUIATRIA (LUÍSA)  ATIVIDADES - ESTÁGIO PAE:  Direcionar alunos para as atividades enfermarias,  Acompanhar atividades teóricas  Auxiliar a comunicação entre alunos, professores e coordenadores da disciplina  Discussão de casos clínicos (ambulatório e enfermaria)*  Aula*
  5. 5. ESTÁGIO PSIQUIATRIA (LUÍSA)  OBSERVAÇÕES:  Disciplina:  Seminários preparados pelos alunos vs. Aulas expositivas  “Professor especialista” vs. “Professor geral”  Integração do serviços assistenciais e atividades didáticas (serviço, aluno, paciente)  Demandas pessoais dos alunos  Estágio PAE:  Variedade de atividades  Contato com supervisor, professores e alunos  “Atividades não didáticas”
  6. 6. Programa de Pós- graduação em Doenças Tropicais e Saúde Internacional Laboratório de Imunopatologia da Esquistossomose e outras Parasitoses (LIM-06) Aluna: Priscilla Duarte Marques Fonseca Supervisor: Prof. Dr. Ronaldo Cesar Borges Gryschek / Moléstias transmissíveis Disciplina/ Estágio PAE:  Doenças infecciosas  Discussão de casos  Aula Prática/ ICB  Painéis das aulas  Avaliações Aprendizado proporcionado:  Compreensão de diferentes didáticas  Aprendizado do conteúdo proposto  Aulas práticas- como planejar?  Métodos avaliativos  Interação aluno, prof. e estagiário PAE
  7. 7. ESTÁGIO PNEUMOLOGIA (LUCIANA)  Disciplina 0500059 – Pneumologia na Fisioterapia  2º ano da Graduação da Fisioterapia  Orientador: Prof. Rogerio de Souza  Modelo:  Curso teórico (aulas de 2h)  Uma aula semanal
  8. 8. ESTÁGIO PNEUMOLOGIA (LUCIANA)  Atividades PAE  Coordenação com professores  Aula teórica  Dúvidas / lista de presença / disponibilização de aulas
  9. 9. ESTÁGIO PNEUMOLOGIA (LUCIANA)  Destaques positivos  Visão horizontal da progressão do aprendizado  Senso crítico sobre a programação e sequencia de aulas  Estruturação de conhecimento  Destaques negativos  Poucas aulas  Sem “experimentação”
  10. 10. MPT5760 -Estágio hospitalar em pronto socorro de clínica médica (6º ano medicina) Supervisão: prof. Dr. Heraldo possolo de souza alunas PAE: mariana serra e marisa bretones ● 3-4 semanas ● Atividades teóricas presenciais ● Reunião Clínica dos PSs ● Aulas online: ○ Google Classroom ● Simulações ● Centro Cirúrgico - IOT - Extra
  11. 11. O estágio PAE ocorreu no laboratório de habilidades (HC), onde os alunos do 6º ano foram divididos em grupos para a prática de simulação realística em emergência. MPT5760 -Estágio hospitalar em pronto socorro de clínica médica (6º ano medicina) Supervisão: prof. Dr. Heraldo possolo de souza alunas PAE: mariana serra e marisa bretones
  12. 12. Pontos positivos: Dinâmica e vivência médica Discussão de casos clínicos Pontos negativos: Rapidez do estágio Dificuldade de acompanhamento na progressão dos alunos MPT5760 -Estágio hospitalar em pronto socorro de clínica médica (6º ano medicina) Supervisão: prof. Dr. Heraldo possolo de souza alunas PAE: mariana serra e marisa bretones

