Reto 3 rpc mariana s

VIRUS MARBURGO Mariana Sánchez Aguilar 1
Índice • Antecedentes • Estructura del virus • Modalidades de contagio • Diagnóstico • Terapia 2
  1. 1. VIRUS MARBURGO Mariana Sánchez Aguilar 1
  2. 2. Índice • Antecedentes • Estructura del virus • Modalidades de contagio • Diagnóstico • Terapia 2
  3. 3. Antecedentes • El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo. Primer avistamiento en 1967 con sintimas fiebre hemorrágica que cundió en el personal de laboratorio encargado de cultivos celulares que había trabajado con riñones de simios verdes ugandeses. 3
  4. 4. ESTRUCTURA DEL VIRUS Estructura clásica de los filovirus. • El virión presenta una morfología irregular • Longitud variable entre los 800 y los 1400 nm y con un diámetro de alrededor de 80 nm La nucleocápside presenta: • Una molécula de ARN de polaridad negativa • La envoltura viral tiene una simetría helicoidal • El todo está cubierto por una envoltura lipídica que proviene de la membrana de la célula hospedadora • Proyecciones (peplómeros) de alrededor de 7 nm entre las que media un espacio de 10 nm • Dichas proyecciones tienen forma globular y están formadas de homotrímeros de la glicoproteína de superficie 4
  5. 5. Modalidades de contagio La transmisión interhumana es la principal forma de contagio de la gente. Esto ocurre al entrar en contacto cercano con el enfermo. El contagio se da a través de los líquidos del cuerpo:  Sangre, saliva, vómito, heces, orina y secreciones respiratorias  La transmisión por vía sexual es posible durante varias semanas después de la enfermedad El pico de máxima infectividad ocurre durante las manifestaciones más graves de la enfermedad, junto con las manifestaciones hemorrágicas. El virus también puede inocularse a través de instrumentos contaminados (fómites). 5
  6. 6. Diagnóstico El diagnóstico se basa esencialmente en el decurso clínico y en los datos epidemiológicos. Un diagnóstico específico se basa en el aislamiento del virus o bien en la evidencia de la respuesta inmunitaria y en la presencia de material genómico viral. . Para probar la presencia de anticuerpos se recurre a un ensayo de inmunofluorescencia indirecta. . Para distinguir el genoma o los antígenos virales se utiliza la reacción en cadena de la polimerasa ,la inmunofluorescencia, la histoquímica o la prueba . Inmunofluorescencia 6
  7. 7. Terapia No existe terapia específica. Algunos investigadores han conseguido desarrollar vacunas contra ambos patógenos basadas en una forma recombinante del virus de la estomatitis vesicular Hay que recurrir a una terapia de apoyo para controlar el volumen hemático, el balance electrolítico y monitorizar atentamente la presencia de infecciones secundarias. Se han propuesto terapias a base de suero obtenido de sujetos curados o con interferón 7

