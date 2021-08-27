Successfully reported this slideshow.
EJEMPLO DE VARIANZA Calcular la varianza de las siguientes puntuaciones de un jugador de baloncesto en los últimos partido...
Estimar qué va a ocurrir respecto a algo (o qué está ocurriendo, o qué ocurrió), a pesar de ser un elemento muy claramente...
SESGO: Se dice que un estimador es insesgado si la Media de la distribución del estimador es igual al parámetro. Estimador...
SU OBJETIVO DE LA ESTIMACIÓN Su finalidad es proporcionarnos las herramientas necesarias para poder determinar buenas apro...
EJEMPLO DE ESTIMACION
CONCLUSION DE VARIANZA • A partir de los resultados obtenidos de cada una de las metodologías para calcular tiempos de con...
RECOMENDACIÓNDE LA VARIANZA • Para la determinación de la metodología con mejores resultados, se determinó a través de un ...
CONCLUSION DE LA ESTIMACIONES • Analizando el estimador de la media muestral se concluye que para las distribuciones conti...
RECOMENDACIONES ESTIMACIONES • Cuando deseamos en algún trabajo de investigación realizar inferencias acerca de la media o...
Aug. 27, 2021
Varianza y estimacion estadistica

CONCEPTO Y CASOS PRACTICOS

Varianza y estimacion estadistica

  1. 1. EJEMPLO DE VARIANZA Calcular la varianza de las siguientes puntuaciones de un jugador de baloncesto en los últimos partidos: Puntuaciones: 18, 20, 20, 22, 20, 20 Número de valores: 6Media Aritmética = (18 + 20 + 20 + 22 + 20 + 20) / 6 = 120 / 6 = 20 Calculamos la Varianza: Varianza σ2 = [(18-20)2 + (20-20)2 + (20-20)2 + (22-20)2 + (20-20)2 + (20-20)2] / 6 16 / 6 8 /3 = 2,6
  2. 2. Estimar qué va a ocurrir respecto a algo (o qué está ocurriendo, o qué ocurrió), a pesar de ser un elemento muy claramente estadístico, está muy enraizado en nuestra cotidianidad. Dentro de ello, además hacemos estimaciones dentro de un intervalo de posibilidades. Por ejemplo: “creo que terminaré la tarea en unos 5-6 días”. Lo que hacemos en el terreno del análisis de datos es aplicar matizaciones técnicas a este hábito.
  3. 3. SESGO: Se dice que un estimador es insesgado si la Media de la distribución del estimador es igual al parámetro. Estimadores insesgados son la Media muestral (estimador de la Media de la población) y la Varianza (estimador de la Varianza de la población) CONSISTENCIA: Un estimador es consistente si aproxima el valor del parámetro cuanto mayor es n (tamaño de la muestra). EFICIENCIA: Diremos que un estimador es más eficiente que otro si la Varianza de la distribución muestral del estimador es menor a la del otro estimador. Cuanto menor es la eficiencia, menor es la confianza de que el estadístico obtenido en la muestra aproxime al parámetro poblacional. CARACTERISTICAS DE LA ESTIMACION
  4. 4. SU OBJETIVO DE LA ESTIMACIÓN Su finalidad es proporcionarnos las herramientas necesarias para poder determinar buenas aproximaciones (a los que llamaremos estimaciones) a aquellos valores desconocidos en la población (a los que técnicamente se les denomina parámetros) y que estamos interesados en conocer.
  5. 5. EJEMPLO DE ESTIMACION
  6. 6. CONCLUSION DE VARIANZA • A partir de los resultados obtenidos de cada una de las metodologías para calcular tiempos de concentración, es posible validar cada una de estas metodologías y concluir que con cualquiera de ellas, los resultados obtenidos serán aceptables ya que están dentro de los rangos previamente establecidos Para esto, se determinaron las diferentes desviaciones estándar para los valores de tiempos de concentración para cada período de retorno (5, 10, 20, 25, 50 y 100 años), evidentemente los tiempos de concentración calculados por las metodologías.
  7. 7. RECOMENDACIÓNDE LA VARIANZA • Para la determinación de la metodología con mejores resultados, se determinó a través de un criterio de practicidad de uso de la fórmula, donde se dio prioridad a la fórmula que tuviera menos variables y que, en la obtención de estas variables, no se viera afectada por los cambios que el paso del tiempo pueda provocar • La determinación de caudales máximos a través del Hidrograma Sintético de Snyder es de fácil determinación cuando se cuenta con la información de las características físicas de la cuenca (elevaciones, áreas, puntos centroidales de la cuenca, etc.) y generaron porcentajes de diferencia entre esta metodología y la de comparación.
  8. 8. CONCLUSION DE LA ESTIMACIONES • Analizando el estimador de la media muestral se concluye que para las distribuciones continuas y discretas los dos métodos de estimación trabajados proporcionan las mismas medidas descriptivas con una precisión de tres dígitos observados de los estimadores, límite superior e inferior de los intervalos de confianza al 95% para la media poblacional, longitud promedio de los intervalos de confianza y sesgo de estimación, sin embargo para tamaños muestrales menores a 30 la longitud promedio de los intervalos de confianza es menor al utilizar el método de estimación.
  9. 9. RECOMENDACIONES ESTIMACIONES • Cuando deseamos en algún trabajo de investigación realizar inferencias acerca de la media o de la varianza poblacional de variables aleatorias continuas o discretas, y además trabajamos con estimadores insesgados para los parámetros poblacionales y tamaños muestrales mayores a 30; en estos casos resulta útil utilizar el método convencional, ya que si bien es cierto ambos métodos proporcionan los mismos resultados, el método Jacknife es un proceso intensivo o de remuestreo. Si trabajamos con tamaños muestrales menores a 30 y deseamos que la longitud del intervalo sea pequeña es mejor utilizar la estimación Si tratamos de estimar la mediana poblacional es mejor utilizar la estimación convencional.

CONCEPTO Y CASOS PRACTICOS

×