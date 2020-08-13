Successfully reported this slideshow.
Obsolescencia   Vs  Calidad    Mariana mira  once a   la anunciación    
Obsolescencia programada Vs Calidad

Mariana Mira Manzano- Once a

Obsolescencia programada Vs Calidad

  1. 1. Obsolescencia   Vs  Calidad    Mariana mira  once a   la anunciación    
  2. 2. 1. ¿Por qué es importante la calidad en los artefactos tecnológicos? (tener en cuenta el mensaje del vídeo) La calidad juega un papel muy importante a la hora de producir, crear y vender algún producto, en este caso, la calidad de los artefactos tecnológicos varía, puesto que primero se busca satisfacer al cliente en todas sus presentaciones, es por esto que siempre preferimos una marca que otra, por el hecho de sentirnos más cómodos con su rendimiento a la hora de entretenernos, de crear, o de preferir su calidad por ser más durable el producto, como por ejemplo las pilas de los controles de TV, mi familia prefiere la marca de DURACELL por tener un mayor tiempo de duración en nuestra casa, además de que ahorramos un poco más de dinero por su calidad a la hora de comprar pilas de mala calidad. Por otra parte, la calidad es de gran relevancia, porque es la imagen del producto y es el interés que genera sobre el cliente, es la atracción que siente el cliente por dicho producto ya que siente que cumplirá todas sus necesidades y satisfará todos sus gustos. A la hora de crear un producto de alta calidad (artefacto tecnológico) es necesario tener en cuenta su diseño, planificación, logística, un buen control y calidad, para así lograr un producto de alto funcionamiento y de un buen servicio. 2. De donde nace la obsolescencia programada. Primero, la obsolescencia proviene de la creación de una bombilla, la cual tenía 1.500 horas de vida útil, en donde luego de un tiempo la bombilla llegó a 2.500 horas. Pero no
  3. 3. estuvieron de acuerdo con tanto tiempo de duración y se creó un comité "comité de las 1.000 horas", el cual era un cartel que quería controlar la producción de estas bombillas, los fabricantes realizaron experimentos para una bombilla más frágil que cumpliera con la regla de las mil horas, los cuales eran multados si se desviaban de los objetivos marcados. A pesar de que la bombilla siempre se muestra como una idea ingeniosa, es un invento más de la obsolescencia. Luego Estados Unidos sufre una Gran Depresión economía del 25% de desempleo, pero llega una propuesta para reactivar la economía, Llega una propuesta para reactivar la economía, en donde la obsolescencia era la solución de la resolución económica y cada producto iba a tener una fecha de vencimiento para que las personas que lo consumieran después del tiempo quedaban muertas al instante. Luego surgió pero la obsolescencia obligaba al consumidor a seducirlo de poseer algo. 3. ¿De quién depende la obsolescencia programada y por qué? La obsolescencia programada depende del consumidor, en efecto, nadie está en la obligación de comprar algo, somos nosotros mismos los que “diseñamos” esa idea de anhelo sobre algo, ya que una tienda, un bar, un puesto de comidas rápidas, etc… no obliga a nadie a comprar algo, sino que siempre vamos por nuestra propia voluntad. Además de esto, la obsolescencia es creada con ese propósito de ser útil por un tiempo para que el consumidor se vea en la obligación de comprarlo y disfrutarlo mientras que dure su producto, ya luego de que este producto “muera” es decir, acabe su fecha de
  4. 4. vencimiento o simplemente pase de moda, o mejoren su sistema de funcionamiento, el consumidor se verá en la obligación de adquirir otra vez el mismo producto o incluso de comprar uno nuevo y mejorado, por ejemplo si yo compro el iphone 6, y con el tiempo veo que en el mercado están exhibiendo nuevos iphone, de una mejor calidad, funcionamiento, y un mejor servicio, por lo que advierten que el iphone 6 muy pronto estará descontinuado de la tienda, me veré en el deber de salir de mi iphone y comprar uno nuevo, con mejores condiciones, siempre y cuando tenga el modo de comprarlo. 4. ¿Cuáles creen son las características de un producto con calidad? 1. Tipo de materia prima​, es decir con que materiales de la tierra fue hecho. 2. La forma del producto​, es decir que si cumpla los estándares del producto modelo. 3. La confiabilidad del producto​, es decir, que no se rompa facil, no se descomponga y tenga una obsolescencia programada considerable. 4. La seguridad​, para que no explote o cause daño al consumidor. 5. Almacenamiento​, este debe tener una excelente calidad para que no se caduque antes de tiempo. 5. ¿Qué normas rigen la calidad en la elaboración de los productos?ç Las principales normas que rigen en la calidad de los productos pueden ser: ISO 9001: ​En ella​, ​se establece más que todo en las organizaciones con el propósito de que los productos o
  5. 5. servicios que brinden sean de calidad, ya que, por lo general un producto será de calidad si cumple con una serie de condiciones, centrándose en los impuestos por el cliente, por la organización o por normas como esta. Esta norma, agrupa las condiciones que debe cumplir un producto o un servicio para conseguir los frutos acordes y poder brindarlos a los clientes. La organización que instaure un Sistema de Gestión de la Calidad deberá respetar cada uno de las condiciones que esta ofrece, y en caso de que alguna condición no se aplique por motivos justificados, no podrá afectar a la conformidad del producto o servicio. En caso de que no se vean capaces o que estos procesos no resulten de calidad, el producto o servicio final no podrá tener esta distinción. ISO 9000: Esta norma, fue creada para por la organización internacional de normalización (ISO) para dar respuesta y solución a una necesidad de las organizaciones, la de determinar los requisitos que debería tener un sistema de gestión de la calidad. La primera edición de estas normas se publicó en 1987. Posteriormente ha sido modificada en 1994, 2000 y 2008, versión que está en vigor actualmente. Las normas ISO fueron creadas para adherir los principios que existían en todas las cantidades de normas de sistemas de calidad en distintos países, es por esto que desde su primera edición, se aspiro que fueran normas de aplicación a cualquier tipo de organización sin importar su tamaño o sector de actividad. La familia de normas ISO 9000 que está actualmente en gran relevancia, se compone de 3 normas: ● ISO 9000:2005 “Sistemas de gestión de la calidad. Principios y vocabulario” ● ISO 9001:2008 “Sistemas de gestión de la calidad. Requisitos”
  6. 6. ● ISO 9004:2009 “Gestión para el éxito sostenido de una organización. Enfoque de gestión de la calidad” QS 9000: ​Esta norma está ​orientada a los sucesos para mejorar los procesos de calidad, de acuerdo con el portal web de calidad​. ​La norma se divide en tres secciones: la primera sección ISO 9001 además de algunos requisitos de automoción. La segunda sección se titula "Requisitos adicionales" y contiene los requisitos del sistema que han sido adoptadas por los tres fabricantes de automóviles - General Motors, Chrysler y Ford. La tercera sección se titula la "Sección de cliente específico", que contiene los requisitos del sistema que son únicos para cada fabricante de automóviles o camiones. Norma VDA: ​Esta norma es reconocida por la publicación de una serie de estándares y recomendaciones, en donde se resalta la norma que incorpora su acrónimo, la cual define el Sistema de Gestión de la Calidad Alemán en automoción. VDA, está integrada por varias normas, como lo es VDA 6.1, VDA 6.2 y VDA 6.4 sobre los sistemas de gestión de calidad, la norma VDA 6.3 sobre auditorías de proceso, la norma VDA 6.5 sobre auditorías de producto, normas sobre limpieza de equipos, normas de iluminación. La norma VDA 6.1. contiene varios aspectos que son tenidos en cuenta como: • Es necesario definir las políticas en materia de calidad
  7. 7. • Se deben calcular y controlar los costes de calidad • Tener en cuenta la calidad del producto y la responsabilidad civil por productos defectuosos Por otra parte, la norma VDA 6.2 certifica que se dispongan de los niveles adecuados de calidad en servicio a clientes y consumidores finales. 6. Escriba tres ventajas y tres desventajas de la obsolescencia programada VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS 1.Cuando se le da un determinado tiempo de uso a cierto artefacto este va a innovar y cada vez incluye nuevas tecnologías y formas de uso. 1. Debido a que hay un constante uso de materiales contaminantes, este afecta el medio ambiente, al igual que la tecnología contamina la capa de ozono. 2.​La obsolescencia programada genera consumo​, por ende demanda en cierto producto y mueve la economìa del país. 2. ​Aunque aumente la economía del país​, los consumidores gastan y derrochan su dinero cada vez que un artefacto evoluciona ya que el consumidor siempre quiere tener lo mas nuevo. 3.​Genera empleo​, debido a su consumo se requiere personal para satisfacer la necesidad del consumidor. 3.​Pérdida de recursos naturales​, debido a que los materiales para construir un nuevo artefacto son extraídos de allí, y estos no se reemplazan.
  8. 8. 7. Describa con un ejemplo concreto la importancia de la calidad en la producción de artefactos tecnológicos. El televisor. El televisor, es un artefacto tecnológico que ha existido desde 1926 por ​John Logie Baird, vale constar que era mecánico como se muestra en la imagen. El televisor de esta época era muy diferente a lo que vemos hoy en día por muchos motivos, contestando a la pregunta planteada vamos hablar a partir de la calidad de los artefactos tecnológicos como el televisor. Rebobinemos algunos años para comparar la calidad de los televisores. 1926 La calidad del televisor era 2/10, era un invento muy increíble para la fecha pero no tenía calidad HD, cable HDMI, su material era duradero pero poco estético. 1955 Se creó el control remoto sin cables para poder manejar el televisor más fácil. 1970 Este televisor cambia, tiene mejoras por ejemplo tenia mas controles para manejar el volumen, canal, y traía antena para controlar la calidad de la imagen, este seguía siendo de madera pero mas estetico. 1990 El televisor tiene una evolución maravillosa, es estético, no es tan grande como se dice vulgarmente “mastodonte” ya no es necesario cambiar canal desde el televisor, tiene color y su imagen es mucho mejor.
  9. 9. Mediados del 2010 Llega el televisor plasma, este ha sido de los mejores televisores tecnológicos, impacta al mundo con su calidad HD, su imagen es perfecta, tiene puertos de entrada como el HDMI 1 y el HDMI 2. 2015 Llega el SMART TV con conexión a internet, puertos de entrada, conexión a bluetooth, play store, viene desde 10 pulgadas hasta 80 pulgadas, el consumidor queda encantado con este avance, desde allí puede usar redes sociales, youtube, entre otras. Conclusión, la calidad de los artefactos a medida del tiempo mejora, ya que de esto trata la tecnología, EVOLUCIONAR. la calidad de los artefactos también depende del fabricante, y los materiales que use en la fabricación de estos. La calidad si importa, ya que de este depende la imagen del televisor, y como sastifaga el vacio del consumidor, el consumidor busca una imagen HD sobre todas las cosas.
×