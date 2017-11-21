Recursos humanos lijoi y galzagorri.pptx7

TEMA: LOS RECURSOS HUMANOS. CENS 453. AÑO:2017
MATERIAS: INFORMATICA Y TRABAJO Y SOCIEDAD  ALUMNAS: LIJOI MARIANA Y GALZAGORRI VERONICA  PROFESORAS: FERNANDEZ, ROSARIO...
Los recursos humanos.  Esta constituido por personas que interactúan en el desarrollo de las actividades de las organizac...
Concepto de cultura organizacional.  Es la coordinación de actividades de un grupo de personas, mediante la división de f...
Organización formal.  Relaciones impersonales, prescriptas  Liderazgo ejercido por lideres designados.  Control de cond...
Organización informal.  Relaciones interpersonales, dependen de la necesidad de las personas.  El liderazgo lo ejerce li...
Aspectos. Ocultos  Actitudes, percepciones, normas del grupo, interacciones informales, conflictos inter personales y ent...
La diferencia entre organizaciones formales e informales dependen de las acciones de cada persona con relación al resto de...
