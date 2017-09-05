Mariana Araujo Balderas 1°J
En la terraza de la cafetería de Sears con vista a Bellas Artes con mi tío favorito
En el concierto de Justin Bieber en el Foro Sol Ciudad de México
Con mis mejores amigos de la secundaria en una reunión
En la catedral del centro histórico de Puebla
Después de 2 meses de no estar en Tampico me reciben mis hermanas con un cartel en el aeropuerto
En las lanchas de Chapultepec de nuevo con mi tío favorito
En la bienvenida de la une con mis compañeros de salón
Con mis compañeros de academia en un festival de Hallowen
Collage araujo

Colage Personal de una parte de las personas de mi vida

