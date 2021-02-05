Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL ENVEJECIMIENTO ES EFECTO SECUNDARIO DEL METABOLISMO BRISEÑO REYES MARIAN AYLIN MTRO. PEDRO MACBANI OLVERA 7B
INDICE • Portada……………………………………………………………………………….1 • Índice………………………………………………………………………………………2 • Introducción…………………………………………...
INTRODUCCIÓN “Nos envejece mas la cobardía que el tiempo, los años solo arrugan la piel pero el miedo arruga el alma”. El ...
CLASIFICACION GENERAL DE LAS TEORIAS ESTOCLASTICAS PROCESOS QUE CONDICIONEN EL ENVEJECIMIENTO SE IRAN ACUMULANDO AL PASO D...
RAYMOND PEARL Considerado como uno de los fundadores de biogerontologia. “The rate of living” postula que en cuanto mas rá...
1928 LOEB, NORTHOP, ALPATOX Y PEARL EL CUERPO FUNCIONA COMO UN RELOJ CONTROLANDO TODOS LOS ORGANOS Y FUNCIONES CELULARES A...
CONCLUSION Envejecer puede ser la consecuencia de factores extrínsecos tanto como intrínsecos a lo largo del tiempo debili...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • Miquel. J (enero 2006) integración de teorías del envejecimiento revista española de geriatría y gerontolog...
teoria del envejecimiento

Published in: Health & Medicine
El envejecimiento es efecto secundario del metabolismo

  1. 1. EL ENVEJECIMIENTO ES EFECTO SECUNDARIO DEL METABOLISMO BRISEÑO REYES MARIAN AYLIN MTRO. PEDRO MACBANI OLVERA 7B
  2. 2. INDICE • Portada……………………………………………………………………………….1 • Índice………………………………………………………………………………………2 • Introducción………………………………………………………………………….3 • Clasificación general teorías……………………………………………….4 • Teoría…………………………………………………………………………………….5 y 6 • Conclusión………………………………………………………………………………….7 • Bibliografía………………………………………………………………………………….8
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN “Nos envejece mas la cobardía que el tiempo, los años solo arrugan la piel pero el miedo arruga el alma”. El mundo actual se enfrenta a una situación sin precedentes: pronto tendremos más personas mayores que niños, El envejecer es un proceso dinámico, gradual, natural e inevitable. Este proceso es impreciso requiere una preparación, como la requieren todas las etapas de la vida. La vejez constituye la aceptación del ciclo vital, único y exclusivo de uno mismo y de todas aquellas personas que han llegado a este proceso. Supone una nueva aceptación del hecho que uno es responsable de la propia vida. Al paso del tiempo se han propuesto un gran numero de teorías que se justifican sin embargo las explicaciones no son muy satisfactorias. Arch Med Fam 2017; 19 (2) El anciano y la cultura del envejecimiento
  4. 4. CLASIFICACION GENERAL DE LAS TEORIAS ESTOCLASTICAS PROCESOS QUE CONDICIONEN EL ENVEJECIMIENTO SE IRAN ACUMULANDO AL PASO DEL TIEMPO COMO CONSECUENCIA DE ACUMULACIÓN DE AGRESORES. MODO ALEATORIO MEDIO AMBIENTE NO ESTOCLASTICAS MECANISMOS GENETICOS  PREDETERMINADO
  5. 5. RAYMOND PEARL Considerado como uno de los fundadores de biogerontologia. “The rate of living” postula que en cuanto mas rápido es el metabolismo, mas corta es la vida útil del organismo. Decía que un rápido metabolismo se ve influenciado por el aumento del consumo de oxigeno lo cual implica formación de radicales libres, influyendo en la longevidad causando el envejecimiento celular. Para esta teoría se llevo acabo una serie de experimentos con semillas Drosophila, lo cual al disminuir la velocidad del metabolismo a su vez aumentaba la vida útil.
  6. 6. 1928 LOEB, NORTHOP, ALPATOX Y PEARL EL CUERPO FUNCIONA COMO UN RELOJ CONTROLANDO TODOS LOS ORGANOS Y FUNCIONES CELULARES AL PASO DEL TIEMPO SE PRESENTAN DEFICIENCIAS DEBIDO A REPARACIONES POR AGRESIONES DE FACTORES AMBIENTALES EL DESUSO DE UN ORGANO PUEDE ESTIMULAR EL ENVEJECIMIENTO PREMATURO Y LA ENFERMEDAD Hayflick, l. (1985) Theories of biological. Expo georontology Pag (20-159).
  7. 7. CONCLUSION Envejecer puede ser la consecuencia de factores extrínsecos tanto como intrínsecos a lo largo del tiempo debilitando la capacidad de regeneración. Como parte del imaginario social y colectivo que para mi otro factor importante es que circulan una gran cantidad de ideas erróneas acerca del envejecer y la vejez, funcionando como mitos y prejuicios y perjudicando de esta manera el buen envejecer así como la adecuada inserción del adulto. Ser mayor no es estar retirado, es por el contrario una forma diferente de participación, que es indispensable para nuestro propio crecimiento y el de nuestros hijos “el ciclo de la vida”. “Como me ves me vi, como me ves te veras”
  8. 8. BIBLIOGRAFIA • Miquel. J (enero 2006) integración de teorías del envejecimiento revista española de geriatría y gerontología. Pág. (páginas 55-63.) • Rubio S. Eduardo Teorías del envejecimiento editor Martínez F. academia 2 tópicos gerontología 1° edición 1998 • Hayflick, l. (1985) Theories of biological. Expo georontology Pag (20-159).

