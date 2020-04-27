Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MARBURGO Marian Josefina Pulido CARRASCO
ÍNDICE 1. ORIGEN 2. EPIDEMIA EN ANGOLA 3. MODALIDAD DE CONTAGIO 4. CLINICA 5. DIAGNOSTICO 6. TERAPIA
ORIGEN • Toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágic...
EPIDEMIA EN ANGOLA • En 2004, estalló en Angola una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica de Marburgo, el brote se originó en la ...
MODALIDAD DE CONTAGIO La transmisión interhumana es la principal forma de contagio de la gente, esto pasa al entrar en con...
CLINICA • El periodo de incubación del virus es de 3 a 9 días, pasados los cuales aparece una cefalea frontal y temporal a...
DIAGNOSTICO • El diagnóstico se basa en el aislamiento del virus o bien en la evidencia de la respuesta inmunitaria y en l...
TERAPIA • No existe terapia específica, aunque en la actualidad no existen vacunas o terapias contra los virus del Ébola o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Marburgo marian

23 views

Published on

presentación del virus Marburgo

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Marburgo marian

  1. 1. MARBURGO Marian Josefina Pulido CARRASCO
  2. 2. ÍNDICE 1. ORIGEN 2. EPIDEMIA EN ANGOLA 3. MODALIDAD DE CONTAGIO 4. CLINICA 5. DIAGNOSTICO 6. TERAPIA
  3. 3. ORIGEN • Toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica que atacó en el laboratorio encargado de cultivos celulares que había trabajado con riñones de simios verdes ugandeses, que resultaron estar infectados. • Se cree que puede ser una zoonosis, pero todavía no ha sido identificado el virus. Se cree puede ser endémico en muchas áreas del África Central y se discute todavía la cuestión de si los filovirus pueden ser responsables de infecciones.
  4. 4. EPIDEMIA EN ANGOLA • En 2004, estalló en Angola una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica de Marburgo, el brote se originó en la provincia de Uige. • El personal de la Organización Mundial de la Salud ofreció un equipo de protección adecuado a los familiares de los enfermos y un encaminamiento sobre la utilización de métodos que permitieran reducir el riesgo de infección en las prácticas quirúrgicas y de laboratorio cotidianas • El personal de la OMS colaboró, activamente con el equipo de Médicos Sin Fronteras, que aprestó un centro de aislamiento donde internar a los casos sospechosos.
  5. 5. MODALIDAD DE CONTAGIO La transmisión interhumana es la principal forma de contagio de la gente, esto pasa al entrar en contacto cercano con el enfermo. El contagio se da a través de los líquidos del cuerpo: sangre, saliva, vómito, heces, orina y secreciones respiratorias. La transmisión por vía sexual es posible durante varias semanas después de la enfermedad. El virus también puede pasar a través de instrumentos contaminados.
  6. 6. CLINICA • El periodo de incubación del virus es de 3 a 9 días, pasados los cuales aparece una cefalea frontal y temporal acompañada de diarrea acuosa con dolor abdominal, calambres, vómito y mialgias. Es característica la fiebre alta y conjuntivitis, con ojos hundidos. • En la primera semana puede haber linfoadenopatía cervical y aparecer enantema de las amígdalas y del paladar. Signo característico es la aparición de un exantema máculo- papuloso no pruriginoso. • En la segunda semana pueden aparecer también hepatosplenomegalia, edema facial o escrotal. • El fallecimiento ocurre entre el octavo o noveno día y el día 16 a causa de las hemorragias continuas. Hay complicaciones como la orquitis, la miocarditis y la pancreatitis. • En caso de que la persona sobreviva, sigue durante 3 a 4 semanas con pérdida del cabello, anorexia y disturbios psicóticos. A veces pueden darse mielitis transversa y uveítis.
  7. 7. DIAGNOSTICO • El diagnóstico se basa en el aislamiento del virus o bien en la evidencia de la respuesta inmunitaria y en la presencia de material genómico viral.  Para probar la presencia de anticuerpos se recurre al uso de la prueba Western blot o de la prueba ELISA.  Para distinguir el genoma o antígenos virales se utiliza la reacción en cadena de la polimerasa (PCR), la inmunofluorescencia, la histoquímica o la prueba ELISA.
  8. 8. TERAPIA • No existe terapia específica, aunque en la actualidad no existen vacunas o terapias contra los virus del Ébola o Marburgo aprobadas para uso humano, algunos investigadores han conseguido desarrollar vacunas contra ambos patógenos. • Hay que recurrir a una terapia de apoyo para controlar el volumen hemático, el balance electrolítico y monitorizar atentamente la presencia de infecciones secundarias. Sólo en caso de que se note un estado de coagulación intravasal diseminada, se puede recurrir a la heparina. • Es importante el aislamiento del paciente y el uso de dispositivos de protección para el personal hospiltalrio. Actualmente se realizan estudios para poder crear una vacuna específica.

×