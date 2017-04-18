TV Series Power Point Presentation Download

COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT The French flag signals the start of the 24-hour adrenaline rush of Le Mans, the most famous...
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT The Racing Heart : From Book to TV series The start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, in esse...
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Summary of the Proposed TV series The 24 Hours of Le Mans provides the backdrop of a terror ...
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Casting: Tygre Topolska, 24 The exceptionally beautiful, intelligent and sensitive child of ...
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Casting: Brad Harrington, II , 33 The son of United States President is a goodhearted, unpre...
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Casting: Abdul Khalil Muhammad Abu Karim, 35 The 24 Hours Le Mans racing team owner is a bis...
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Casting: Malik Youssaf, 29 Khalil Karim’s right-hand man, his co-driver and lover. This path...
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Casting: Doug Martin, early 30s The FBI Special Agent, is a survivor, strong, and ambitious....
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Casting: Sean Ives, early 40s An integral participant in thwarting off the suspected terror ...
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Becoming a Part of The Racing Heart, TV series 1. Optioning 2. Investors 3. Production house...
Merchandizing Opportunities TRH is a perfect venue for the development of TRH's line of products, fashion items, motor racing related gear, a $ 1.2 billion dollar industry.
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Summary - The Racing Heart’s Plan of Action To secure a production company, or a TV network,...
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT AuthorAva Roosevelt Ava Roosevelt is a former columnist and feature writer for the Palm Beac...
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT What People Are Saying About The Racing Heart Warren Adler, author of The War of the Roses a...
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT More Accolades for The Racing Heart Paulette Cooper Noble, author of The Scandal of Scientol...
Media Coverage for The Racing Heart www.theracingheart.com
COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Contact Ava Roosevelt aroosevelt1@yahoo.com M:203-722-1003 The Racing Heart Productions, LLC...
  The French flag signals the start of the 24-hour adrenaline rush of Le Mans, the most famous auto race in the world, which provides the backdrop of a terror plot by Muslim jihadists to assassinate the leaders of the free world. Tygre, the beautiful heroine of The Racing Heart, becomes an unwilling pawn caught between the international forces of money, power, sex, and fanaticism. The story follows Tygre's transformation from her childhood in Poland to her coming of age through her experiences as a top supermodel, which affords her entrée into rarefied levels of high society, wealth, and power. The Racing Heart is a gripping roller-coaster of emotions, events, and determination to overcome impossible odds. Will Tygre survive an international terror plot? Does she have what it takes to abandon her comfort level and reveal her true character? Will she find true love she has been searching for all her life? The Racing Heart has the emotion of Love Story and the thrill of Le Mans wrapped with insider perception into global terror.
  The Racing Heart : From Book to TV series The start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, in essence, is the end of The Racing Heart's saga. We learn the background of the major players in a series of flashbacks, while the ongoing race provides a vehicle to move forward the terror plot and a powerful tale of love, suspense, courage and survival. The end of the race culminates in a spectacular personal victory of the novel's heroine. Ava Roosevelt, the author, is presently working on a sequel. The format of the novel lends itself to: • Adaptation for TV series • Merchandizing The Racing Heart as a brand for the consumers who love car races, particularly its untapped female audience
  Summary of the Proposed TV series The 24 Hours of Le Mans provides the backdrop of a terror plot by Muslim jihadists to assassinate the leaders of the free world. Tygre, the beautiful heroine of The Racing Heart, becomes an unwilling pawn between the international forces of money, power, sex and fanaticism. As the former lover of a terrorist suspect and the current girlfriend of the U.S. President's son, Tygre finds herself deeply embroiled in the FBI's efforts to thwart an elaborate plot to murder the President and other foreign heads of state masterminded by a Saudi Prince. To fulfill the mission and save thousands of potential victims, Tygre must cut ties with the love of her life and coerced by the FBI to reignite the flames of passion with her former lover, a wealthy Arab playboy, a man she detests.
  Casting: Tygre Topolska, 24 The exceptionally beautiful, intelligent and sensitive child of an abusive mother and a weak father. After her parents divorce, she grows up in quiet desperation seeking love and affection. Tygre's journey is one of bringing forth self-confidence and her ideal character as a woman. Tygre's past relationships with questionable men, a lifelong pattern, a by-product of her childhood and willful ignorance – are more than simply one night's bad choice. At the 24 Hours of Le Mans, by now, La Dolce Vita's Spokesperson and a Supermodel, Tygre is involved in a life and death drama of international intrigue. She is forced to adjust her skewed sense of values, displays abundance of courage, and-against all odds- emerges victorious. Amanda Seyfried Scarlett Johansson Natalia Vodianova Taylor Swift
  Casting: Brad Harrington, II , 33 The son of United States President is a goodhearted,
  9. 9. COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Casting: Abdul Khalil Muhammad Abu Karim, 35 The 24 Hours Le Mans racing team owner is a bisexual, pill-popping, and fabulously wealthy Arab playboy. Founder of the Khalil Karim Islamic Foundation, he is a power player in D.C. suspected of terrorist activities, though he has evaded the FBI despite their 24/7 surveillance. Despite numerous ‘warning’ signs, Tygre buys his ‘playboy’ cover and gets involved. Knowing Khalil proves to be Tygre’s gravest error in her search for happiness. Adam Rodriguez Navid Negahban (Homeland) Shemar Moore (Criminal Minds) Ben Youcef (Munich)
  10. 10. COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Casting: Malik Youssaf, 29 Khalil Karim’s right-hand man, his co-driver and lover. This pathologically malevolent übervillain turns on him, besieged by jealousy and their growing ideological differences. Amr Waked (Syriana) Omid Abtahi (Argo) Amir Arison (American Horror Story) Yousef Sweid (Homeland)
  11. 11. COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Casting: Doug Martin, early 30s The FBI Special Agent, is a survivor, strong, and ambitious. He eventually overcomes his distrust of Tygre and grows to appreciate her courage. As Tygre’s resilience and wherewithal shine through, Martin’s hard shell softens and his personal side appears. A deep respect begins to slowly grow between them. As he becomes her ‘protector’ during the 24 hours-long-race, their perspective about each other is altered. He saves her life. To each other’s surprise, they develop a mutual affection which could venture beyond her Le Mans’ mission. Casey Affleck Luke Evens Tom Hiddleston Oscar Isacc
  12. 12. COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Casting: Sean Ives, early 40s An integral participant in thwarting off the suspected terror plot at 24 Hours of Le Mans, Brad Harrington’s long-assigned Secret Service agent is laden with severe gambling habits and post-divorce debts. Brad and Sean share a strange and difficult past. Sean is not what he seems to be. Stephen Baldwin (The Usual Suspects) Keifer Sutherland (24) Ethan Hawke (Training Day) Gerard Butler (300)
  13. 13. COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Becoming a Part of The Racing Heart, TV series 1. Optioning 2. Investors 3. Production houses 4. Merchandise: Long-term branding opportunities for The Racing Heart products will be available 5. Letters of intent
  14. 14. COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Merchandizing Opportunities TRH is a perfect venue for the development of TRH’s line of products, fashion items, motor racing related gear, a $ 1.2 billion dollar industry.
  15. 15. COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Summary - The Racing Heart’s Plan of Action To secure a production company, or a TV network, to produce TV series, eight one-hour episodes, based on the Original Unabridged Version of The Racing Heart. A powerful LOVE STORY, with a well-vetted terror plot in the mix, set at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, has plenty to offer as is. The historic merger of Grand-Am Rolex Sports car Series and American Le Mans Series in 2013, of which the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the most prestigious race, will further transform sports-car racing into a global franchise. Along with having worldwide industry implications, it will assure that relatively little known race in the U.S., the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will have an audience of hundreds of millions of viewers. This will increase The Racing Heart’s own commercial implications by creating a venue for vast array of motor racing related clothing items. The Racing Heart’s OWN brand will be born, creating income, hence becoming a lucrative supplement to the over all value of the project.
  16. 16. COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT AuthorAva Roosevelt Ava Roosevelt is a former columnist and feature writer for the Palm Beach Journal and Cavallino Magazine. She is currently a contributing writer for Opulence Magazine. www.southfloridaopulence.com She studied French literature at La Sorbonne in Paris and creative writing at Columbia University in New York. She has worked for The Fairfax Group, a D.C. international intelligence company headed by counter-terrorism expert Michael J. Hershman. Ava is the widow of William Donner Roosevelt, FDR’s grandson. Ava currently divides time between her homes in Palm Beach, Florida and Wilson Point, Connecticut.
  17. 17. COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT What People Are Saying About The Racing Heart Warren Adler, author of The War of the Roses and Random Hearts “Ava Roosevelt has cast a page-turning exploration of the curse and ecstasy of female beauty and sensuality against the intriguing international background of a terror plot during the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most prestigious auto race in the world. Bravo!” Manuela Roosevelt, Publisher, Springwood “Fiction based on fact! The most comprehensive portrayal of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, meticulously woven into an imaginary depiction of the high-octane terror plot and heroine’s tireless quest for love. A romantic thriller that’s impossible to put down.” Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer, author of The Harrow Quartet and Love Love in Darfur “Kinetic brilliance! A novel of great love, exceptional in a multitude of ways.” Tom Clancy, best-selling detective author of The Hunt For Red October and more “The Racing Heart’s alright!” Paul Galvydis, Special Agent (Ret.), FBI “The Racing Heart is a love story dowsed with a terror plot scrupulously vetted for accuracy. A superfast read!”
  18. 18. COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT More Accolades for The Racing Heart Paulette Cooper Noble, author of The Scandal of Scientology, The Medical Detectives and more “A riveting tale of love and hate that keeps you craving more. The pace is quick, the writing tight and the result a natural winner!” Les Sandiford, author of Bringing Adam Home “The Racing Heart delivers exactly what its title suggests: a thrilling ride through the hairpin twists and turns of Le Mans with a beautiful young woman’s heart in the bargain. There might have been a time when ‘all’ a stalwart driver had to worry about at Le Mans was enduring the most brutal 24 hours in the high-performance racing world, hoping to grasp the winner’s trophy at the end. But as Ava Roosevelt makes clear, those innocent days are long gone, with terrorists replacing the threat of a high-banked turn, the roar of high explosives ready to drown the thunder of the crowd and the lovely Tygre a pawn in a game of international conspiracy. Strap your seatbelt on tight for a taut and passion-filled ride.”
  19. 19. COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Media Coverage for The Racing Heart www.theracingheart.com
  20. 20. COPYRIGHT© 2016 AVA ROOSEVELT Contact Ava Roosevelt aroosevelt1@yahoo.com M:203-722-1003 The Racing Heart Productions, LLC 210 Tangier Avenue Palm Beach, Florida 33480 www.theracingheart.com Matt Rich matt@planetpr.com P:212- 404-4444 M:917- 562 6666 Raymond J. Stewart rstewart@thompsoncoburn.com P: 202.585.6910 F: 202.508.1020 M:703.655.5821 Thompson Coburn LLP 1909 K Street N.W. Suite 600 Washington, DC 20006-1167 www.thompsoncoburn.com

