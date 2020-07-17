Grupo 03 - control de actuadores con potenciometro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CIRCUITOS Con protenciómetro Robótica
INTEGRANTES María F Yaricahua Juan Barrientos Gian Casas Nahil Querebalú Chaiña Katherine
PROPÓSITO DE LA SESIÓN Hacer circuitos sencillos donde el alumno pueda controlar el LED y un motor CC con un potenciómetro...
CIRCUITO CON LED Potenciómetro controla el LED 01
Arduino Conectamos desde el pin de 5v a la terminal 1 del potenciómetro. La tierra (GND) la conectamos a la terminal 2 del...
CIRCUITO CON MOTOR CC Controlandolo un potenciómetro 02
EXPLICACIÓN Conectamos el potenciómetro de manera que la patita del medio (Wiper) vaya a terminal A3. La patita terminal 1...
Luego en la programación, fue la misma que en la programación del LED , que consta de Definir pasador analógico en leer pa...
GRACIAS!
