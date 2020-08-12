Successfully reported this slideshow.
EJERCICIOS SOBRE ACENTUACIÓN 4to secundaria (SEMANA 16)
2. En el siguiente texto, identifique las palabras escritas sin tilde y si si si ccorr�gelas. Es publico (p�blico) y notor...
que los humanos, ni las abejas ni sus avatares mecanicos (mec�nicos) podran(podr�n) realizar jamas(jam�s) grandes logros d...
EJERCICIOS SOBRE ACENTUACIÓN-GRUPO 03

Sobre acentuación

  1. 1. EJERCICIOS SOBRE ACENTUACI�N 4to secundaria (SEMANA 16) 1. Coloque tildes en los casos que considere pertinentes. Reconozca los pr�stamos y verifique su escritura. a) Harvard es una de las universidades m�s prestigiosas de Norteam�rica. El est�ndar acad�mico incluye los premios nobel que ganan los investigadores de este centro de estudios. Adem�s, los catedr�ticos reciben una formaci�n de primer nivel que focaliza y promueve activamente la investigaci�n. Por ello, el �ltimo ranking aparece en el primer lugar. b) Los chiitas o chiis son aquellos que profesan la religi�n isl�mica y consideran a Al�, sucesor de Mahoma, y a sus descendientes, �nicos imanes leg�timos. El im�n en la cosmovisi�n musulmana es el encargado de presidir la religi�n can�nica, poni�ndose delante de los fieles para que estos le sigan en sus rezos y movimientos. c) Las aguas del oc�ano Atl�ntico son excesivamente oscuras y fr�as. Este inmenso mar se extiende desde el oc�ano Glacial �rtico, en el norte, hasta la Ant�rtida, en el sur. Dentro de los peligros naturales que presenta este oc�ano, encontramos a los famosos icebergs, grandes bloques de hielo que se desgajan del polo y que sobresale en la superficie del mar. d) Quisiera que le de tes de distintos tipos a Jos�, antes de que empiece con la clase de piano. Siempre inicia su pieza musical en mi, y los tes lo relajan much�simo. Lo han invitado para que de inicio a la vigesimos�ptima ceremonia del nacimiento de Ramiro, y acompa�ar� al tedeum inicial. e) Nietzsche escribi� un op�sculo denominado El Anticristo en 1887. Este texto se caracteriza por presentar un lenguaje hiperb�lico en el que se materializa un quiebre emocional de este genial fil�sofo, quien evalu� la moral cristiana descarnadamente. Los diversos matices desde los que nos desaf�a se reconocen claramente al final de la obra.
  2. 2. 2. En el siguiente texto, identifique las palabras escritas sin tilde y si si si ccorr�gelas. Es publico (p�blico) y notorio el problema global que esta (est�) causando el llamado despoblamiento de las colmenas. La preocupacion (preocupaci�n) internacional por la desaparicion de millones de abejas cada a�o no es en absoluto baladi (balad�). Por ello, mientras un ej�rcito de cient�ficos intenta descubrir como combatir esa debacle, otros investigadores trabajan en lo que podriamos (podr�amos) llamar un �plan B�: los RoboBees, unos diminutos robots autonomos (aut�nomos) de 3 cent�metros de longitud que, inspirados en la biologia (biolog�a) de las abejas, podr�an actuar como un ejercito(ej�rcito) de minidrones polinizadores en caso de necesidad. Estos robots en miniatura han sido dise�ados en la Escuela de ingenier�a y Ciencias Aplicadas de la Universidad Harvard, en colaboraci�n con otros departamentos e institutos amparados por este organismo estadounidense situado en Cambridge, Massachusetts, como el Instituto Wyss, dedicado a la ingenier�a inspirada en la biolog�a. Pero no es solo el colapso de las colmenas lo que ha lanzado a estos investigadores al dise�o de unas abejas mecanicas (mec�nicas). Hay otras aplicaciones de gran utilidad que los insectos roboticos(rob�ticos) podrian (podr�an) llevar a cabo. Por ejemplo, misiones de reconocimiento de areas(�reas) afectadas por desastres naturales o por conflictos belicos (b�licos), exploraciones en lugares ambientalmente peligrosos, toma de datos meteorologicos (meteorol�gicos), monitorizaci�n del tr�fico y, por supuesto, contribuir a la polinizaci�n de �reas climaticamente (clim�ticamente) desfavorecidas. En pocos a�os parece que ya estar� listo el primer ej�rcito de RoboBees, los cuales, equipados con microprocesadores, sensores y c�maras, volaran hacia su cometido gracias a sus minialas de fibra de carbono. Un dato esencial es que los mini robots seran (ser�n) capaces de coordinarse entre ellos, porque, al igual
  3. 3. que los humanos, ni las abejas ni sus avatares mecanicos (mec�nicos) podran(podr�n) realizar jamas(jam�s) grandes logros de forma individual. INTEGRANTES : - JUAN BARRIENTOS - GIAN CASAS - NAHIL QUEREBAL� - MARIA F YARICAHUA

