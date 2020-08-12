CORRECCIÓN DEL TEXTO- GRUPO 03

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Lenguaje y Literatura FICHA DE TRABAJO – 4to ____ SECUNDARIA ORTOGRAFÍA DE LAS MAYÚSCULAS Integrantes: Correo: 1. Juan Barrientos ---------------------- juanalonso12389@gmail.com 2. Nahil Querebalú --------------------- nahil20122004@gmail.com 3. Gian Casas --------------------- casasgian52@gmail.com 4. Katherine Chaiña --------------------- katherineorozco.04@gmail.com 5. Maria F Yaricahua ----------------------maferyari.m19@gmail.com
  2. 2. EXPRESIÓN EXTRAÍDA CORRECCIÓN EXPLICACIÓN 1. vanguardismo latinoamericano 2. su aparición en latinoamérica… 3. ...de la primera guerra mundial y la guerra civil española. 4. ...la guerra civil española. sus primeros autores…. 5. ...realidad latinoamericana. el vanguardismo… 6. el vanguardismo en latinoamérica... 7. ...dejaba la posguerra. pretendía manifestar 8. …a su lugar dentro de la sociedad. en la narración, rompe con …… 9. ….el contrapunto, el trasloque o flashback, la narración múltiple y el humor negro. 10. en la poesía destacaron... 1. Vanguardismo latinoamericano 2. Su aparición en Latinoamérica… 3. ...de la Primera Guerra Mundial y la Guerra Civil española 4. ...la guerra civil española. Sus primeros autores… 5. ...realidad latinoamericana. El vanguardismo… 6. El vanguardismo en Latinoamérica... 7. ...dejaba la posguerra. Pretendía manifestar 8. … a su lugar dentro de la sociedad. En la narración rompe con... 9. ….el Contrapunto, el Trasloque o Flashback, la Narración múltiple y el Humor negro. 10. En la poesía destacaron... 11. …creaciones experimentales. 1. Título 2. Al comenzar un escrito. 3. Por ser hechos históricos 4. Después del punto seguido 5. Después del punto y aparte. 6. Nombre propio 7..- Después del punto seguido 8. Después del punto y aparte. 9. Son nombres de técnicas narrativas y del cine para expresar el arte.
  3. 3. 11. ...creaciones experimentales. así mismo……… 12. ...principalmente el creacionismo, el ultraísmo, el simplismo… 13. fue propuesto por el… 14. …el chileno vicente huidobro 15. su estancia en españa en 1918 16. …en 1918. como su nombre lo indica… 17. …elementos nuevos. en el creacionismo … 18. fue propuesto por el argentino 19. …argentino jorge luis borges en 1919… 20. ...en 1919. en el ultraísmo… 21. ...el ultraísmo, el artista hace… 22. ideas e inquietudes. deja de lado 23. ...y calificativos innecesarios. introduce el uso de las palabras … 24. ...también los neologismos y los tecnicismos. Así mismo… 12. …principalmente el Creacionismo, el Ultraísmo, el Simplismo 13. Fue propuesto por el … 14. ...el chileno Vicente Huidobro 15. su estancia en España en 1918 16. ...en 1918. Como su nombre lo indica 17. ...elementos nuevos. En el Creacionismo … 18. Fue propuesto por el argentino 19. …argentino Jorge Luis Borges en 1919… 20. ...en 1919. En el ultraísmo… 21. ...el Ultraísmo, el artista hace… 22. ideas e inquietudes. Deja de lado 23. ...y calificativos innecesarios. Introduce el uso de las palabras … 24. ...también los Neologismos y los Tecnicismos. Presenta… 25. los tecnicismos. Presenta una fuerte 10. Comienzo de un escrito después de un punto seguido. 11. Después de un punto y aparte 12. Nombres de temas relacionados a la filosofía. 13. Comienzo de un escrito 14. Nombre propio de una persona 15. Nombre propio de un país 16.Después de un punto seguido. 17.Después de un punto seguido. 18. Comienzo de un escrito 19. Nombre propio 20.Después de un punto seguido. 21 . Nombre propio 22. Después de un punto y aparte 23.Después de un punto y aparte 24. Nombres relacionados a hechos históricos
  4. 4. 25. los tecnicismos. presenta una fuerte 26. ...del cubismo, el dadaísmo y el futurismo europeo… 27. también del mismo creacionismo de huidobro. 28. tuvo sus inicios en… 29. ...en perú en 1925 de la mano... 30. ...mano del poeta alberto hidalgo 31. ...el simplismo busca… 32. ...la poesía. al igual que el ultraísmo... 33. ...coherente. por lo general... 26. ...del Cubismo, el Dadaísmo y el Futurismo Europeo… 27. también del mismo Creacionismo de Huidobro. 28. Tuvo sus inicios en… 29. ...en Perú en 1925 de la mano… 30. ... mano del poeta Alberto Hidalgo… 31. ...el Simplismo busca… 32. ...la poesía. Al igual que el Ultraísmo... 33. ...coherente. Por lo general... 25. Después de un punto y aparte 26. Nombres propios de movimientos literarios 27. Nombre propio de movimientos literarios 28. Comienzo de un escrito 29. Nombre propio de un país. 30. Nombre propio de una persona. 31. Nombre de un tema. 32. Después de un punto y aparte y (MAYÚS) nombre de un tema. 33. Después de un punto seguido

