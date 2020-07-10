Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTEGRANTES : TIRADO ARIANNA01 VELASQUEZ LEANDRO 02 YARICAHUA MARIA F03 04 TARILL O CESAR
VISUALIZACI�N DEL CONTENIDO VIDEO00
Visualizamos el video del cual podemos ver como son los circuitos en serie-paralelo , con la f�rmula para hallar primero l...
PRIMERA PARTE Montaje de un circuito mixto 01
Aqu� decidimos hacer un circuitos con las siguientes resistencias: 4 5 2 2
4 5 1 Sacamos la resistencia equivalente de el circuito haciendo la operaci�n de : R1 x R2 2 x 2 4 1 R1 + R2 2 + 2 4
4 5 1 Luego para hallar la que nos falta sumaremos las resistencias en serie 4+1+5=10
Y luego representamos:
SEGUNDA PARTE Tensiones e intensidad de corriente 02
Al circuito anterior , de cuatro resistencias (dos en serie y 2 en paralelo), nosotros le aumentamos una resistencia mas d...
�Qu� sucede con las tensiones en las resistencias? �Qu� sucede con las intensidades de corriente que circulan por las resi...
Gracias
Circuitos mixtos grupo 4
Circuitos mixtos grupo 4
