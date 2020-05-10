Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. GUION DE CONTENIDOS Características: posibilidades y limitaciones de las TIC en los procesos formativos 1. Posibilidades de las TIC aplicadas a la Educación: ❖ Inmaterialidad: ​La materia prima en torno a la cual desarrollan su actividad es la información en múltiples códigos y formas. ❖ Interconexión: ​A pesar de que las nuevas tecnologías se presentan de forma independiente, éstas pueden combinarse para aumentar sus posibilidades individuales. ❖ Interactividad: ​Permite que el control de la comunicación se esté desplazando hacia el receptor, de esta manera su papel será más importante en la construcción del mensaje. ❖ Instantaneidad: ​Permite romper las barreras espaciales y ponernos en contacto directo y de forma inmediata con otras personas, bancos de datos... ❖ Elevados parámetros de calidad de imagen y sonido: ​Entendiendo la fidelidad con la que puede transferirse la información de un punto a otro, así como la capacidad de evitar fallos de interrupciones en la transferencia de los mensajes y los ruidos comunicativos. ❖ Penetración en todos los sectores: Las nuevas tecnologías solo tenían influencia en el ámbito militar, pero cada vez tienen más en otros sectores como medicina, educación...
  2. 2. ❖ Creación de nuevos códigos y lenguajes expresivos: ​Permiten nuevas realidades expresivas, como es el caso de los multimedia e hipermedia. ❖ Ruptura de la linealidad expresiva (hipertextualidad): ​Los mensajes tienden a organizarse de manera hipertextual, frente a los tradicionales modelos de comunicación lineal. ❖ Potenciación de audiencias diferenciadas y segmentadas: ​La amplitud de medios tecnológicos y la especialización progresiva de sus contenidos permiten apuntar esta característica, de manera que se tiende a la especialización de los programas y medios en función de las características y demandas de los receptores. ❖ Diversidad: ​No existe una única tecnología disponible, por el contrario, se tiene una variedad de ellas, que pueden desempeñar diferentes funciones que giran alrededor de las características ya indicadas. ❖ Innovación: ​El contexto educativo ofrece la ventaja de poder contar con una tecnología razonable para la realización de diferentes actividades no imaginables hace poco tiempo, también introduce el problema de la poca capacidad que la escuela tiene para absorber las tecnologías. ❖ Digitalización:​ Proceso por el cual algo físico pasa a ser un elemento digital. 2. Limitaciones de las TIC aplicadas a la Educación: 2.1. En las aulas 2.0 vamos a tener más problemas
  3. 3. Al introducir las TIC (pizarras digitales, notebooks, etc.) en las aulas de clase, el profesorado debe enfrentarse a nuevas preocupaciones y problemas. Verdad absoluta. Lo importante es saber si las ventajas de las TIC superan los inconvenientes. En caso contrario, se prescindiría de estas TIC. Los motivos para el uso educativo de las TIC son tres: que los estudiantes adquieran competencias digitales, facilitan la realización de algunas tareas y facilitan la realización de muchas más actividades de aprendizaje. A menudo las infraestructuras TIC de los centros docentes están mal, y esto genera muchos más problemas. Verdad absoluta. Se solucionaría poniendo las infraestructuras adecuadas: un adecuado ancho de banda en Internet, seguridad en las aulas, sistema de alimentación eléctrica para los notebooks… Y es importante su mantenimiento. 2.2. Los profesores necesitan formación para trabajar con las TIC Las TIC no se están usando para innovar las metodologías didácticas. Verdad a medias. Hay profesores que usan las TIC como apoyo a actividades y métodos de trabajo tradicionales. Esto hace que los alumnos busquen información en Internet, realicen ejercicios autocorrectivos con el ordenador y hagan trabajos para presentarlos en la pizarra digital. Sin embargo, hay otros que con las TIC realizan otras actividades diferentes que facilitan el aprendizaje autónomo de los estudiantes, el desarrollo de su criterio y su creatividad, etc. A los profesores les falta formación y confianza en el manejo de las TIC, por esto las utilizan poco con los estudiantes. Verdad a medias. Casi todos los profesores conocen los instrumentos básicos de las TIC: editor de textos, navegador de Internet y correo electrónico. Sin embargo, existe una una falta de formación en el uso didáctico de estas TIC. En cuanto a la falta de manejo, es consecuencia de una falta de confianza y una escasa utilización de las TIC.
  4. 4. Algunas de las mejoras constatables al utilizar TIC en las aulas: mayor motivación y participación del alumnado, mayor individualización de la enseñanza… solamente se dan cuando el profesorado tiene un buen nivel de formación en el uso educativo de las TIC. Cierto. Las TIC deben saber utilizarse adecuadamente en cada contexto, para disfrutar de sus ventajas. 2.3. Problemas con los contenidos multimedias y los libros digitales En las aulas 2.0 (1 ordenador x 1 alumno) NO son imprescindibles los libros digitales. Verdad absoluta. En las aulas se pueden usar libro de texto en papel, libro de texto digital o no usar ningún tipo de libro de texto. No obstante, los libros de texto digitales además de ofrecer lo que los libros de texto, proporcionan vídeos, animaciones y simulaciones, ejercicios autocorrectivo, etc. Además, siempre está actualizado y es más barato. Los profesores que no les gustaba utilizar libro de texto, es normal que ahora tampoco quieran libros de texto digitales. Al utilizar libros de texto digitales se pierde mucho tiempo en clase esperando que se descarguen los contenidos en los ordenadores de los alumnos. Verdad a medias. No ocurrirá si se dispone de un ancho de banda de acceso a Internet adecuado. Y si el ancho de banda es pequeño, hay que evitar que esta situación ocurra, con metodologías que no exijan la descarga simultánea de los contenidos en los ordenadores de los alumnos. Trabajando con los libros de texto digitales hay alumnos que terminan pronto la tarea y entonces se dedican a jugar con los ordenadores. Verdad a medias. Si se les deja a los alumnos jugar con el ordenador, juegan con él o lo utilizan para buscar información para un trabajo o un tema de su agrado. En cualquier
  5. 5. caso, para evitar que esto pase, se puede organizar la actividad de manera que los que terminen antes puedan hacer otra tarea complementaria que sea atractiva. Los ejercicios autocorregibles que al fallar dan la respuesta no estimulan el esfuerzo del alumno ni le ayudan a memorizar. Verdad absoluta. Los alumnos se esfuerzan lo mínimo, la mayor parte de las veces. Si contestan mal una pregunta y se les da la respuesta correcta, puede que no le presten atención porque ya han perdido los puntos. Para que esto no pase, lo ideal sería que cuando se equivoquen el programa les dé más oportunidades, y les ofreciera ayudas con la posibilidad de puntuar algo. 2.4. En las aulas 2.0 los alumnos se distraen más Entre clases y en los recreos, usan los ordenadores para jugar y entrar en sus redes sociales. Verdad a medias. Algunos alumnos lo hacen si se les permite. A veces también para comentar con los compañeros una tarea o la información para un trabajo. Los alumnos se distraen en clase con Internet. Verdad a medias. Los alumnos se distraen con Internet si se les permite. En primer lugar, los alumnos de primaria y secundaria utilizan el ordenador cuando el profesor encarga una actividad con un tiempo ajustado. Además, en clase debería haber unas reglas, que limitarán el uso de Internet a determinadas páginas y servicios. De igual manera, cuando los alumnos estén con los ordenadores lo ideal es que el profesor se mueva por la clase vigilando. Los alumnos se distraen en casa con Internet. Verdad absoluta. Está bien distraerse un poco cuando ya se han hecho los deberes. Sin embargo, hay que evitar abusar de estas distracciones o priorizarlas por delante de las obligaciones.
  6. 6. 2.5. Las TIC no mejoran las notas e incluso aprenden menos Las TIC son las responsables de la instauración de la cultura de la facilidad, la inmediatez, la diversión y el no esfuerzo. Afirmación gratuita que ha parecido en algún medio de comunicación. Los alumnos se están esforzando y están aprendiendo competencias esenciales para la sociedad. No obstante, resulta imprescindible que tengan un amplio vocabulario. Y eso se aprende leyendo, estudiando y memorizando con esfuerzo. El tiempo que los estudiantes están haciendo cosas con las TIC no “leen”, ni escuchan al profesor o a otros compañeros para aprender cosas y debatir. Verdad casi absoluta. Con el ordenador se pueden hacer también cosas muy importantes para la formación. Con él, frecuentemente leen mucho, aunque la lectura en el ordenador es más “superficial”, está más dedicada a buscar información que a profundizar en ella. Si los alumnos lo hacen todo con los ordenadores, perderán su caligrafía y su ortografía, pues escriben muchas veces con las abreviaturas habituales en los mensajes SMS. Verdad absoluta. Si dejan de escribir a mano y escriben en formato SMS, los alumnos perderán su caligrafía y su ortografía. Si cuando un alumno presenta un trabajo con faltas de ortografía y abreviaturas de SMS, se le tacha y se le pone un cero, aprenderán a diferenciar a cómo escribir un trabajo y cómo escribir un SMS. Trabajando con las TIC, no hay constancia clara de mejora de los rendimientos académicos de los estudiantes, no mejoran sus notas. Verdad a medias. Las notas de los alumnos no presentan mejoras. Esto puede ser porque con el uso de las TIC no mejoran la memorización a largo plazo de los contenidos.
  7. 7. Cuando encargamos “deberes” para hacer en casa con Internet, algunos alumnos argumentan que no los han hecho porque no se pudieron conectar a Internet. Sí. Los profesores siempre han sabido gestionar estas situaciones en tutoría con los alumnos. 2.6. El coste Las TIC tienen un coste elevado y los centros docentes tienen muchas necesidades. La Administración educativa y la dirección del centro deben establecer prioridades. Verdad absoluta. Hay que diferenciar lo imprescindible y lo deseable. Por ejemplo, las pizarras digitales son imprescindibles y baratas. En cada contexto hay que ver cuál es la mejor opción y en cada caso habrá que discutir lo imprescindible o lo deseable.

