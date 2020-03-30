Metodología de la Investigación

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Paradigma Positivista Enfoque Cuantitativo Diseño de Campo, No Experimental Nivel Descriptivo
La población estará formada por 100 personas, de los cuales 90 serán personal obrero y 10 del departamento administrativo.
La muestra estará conformada por 19 personas del departamento de informática y 3 gerentes administrativos.
Las técnicas utilizadas serán, la encuesta y la observación directa. Los instrumentos a utilizar serán el cuestionario y l...
Se realizará a través del método de Juicio de Expertos
Se utilizará la estadística descriptiva básica, y el análisis será realizado sobre una organización de datos en tablas, ut...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD “FERMIN TORO” VICERRECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA ESCUELA DE INGENIERIA EN TEECOMUNICACIONES BARQUISIMETO-VENEZUELA Autores: Rujano Gilcelly C.I. 30.584.308 Sánchez David C.I: 29.654.514 Villamizar María C.I. 28.411.516 Zambrano Rafael C.I.29.624.298
  2. 2. RED DE DATOS EMPRESAS EQUIPOS ADECUADOS CONTROL DEPARTAMENTOS DE LA EMPRESA
  3. 3. INTERROGANTES ¿Cuenta la empresa con buen sistema de red de datos, que permita un buen resultado en sus actividades operacionales? ¿Existe una buena dotación de equipos electrónicos en la empresa, que permitan a los trabajadores realizar su trabajo de manera satisfactoria? ¿De qué manera, se puede realizar la estimación de las fallas, presentes en la empresa, con respecto a las fallas de red de datos? ¿Cuenta la empresa, con la liquidez necesaria, para invertir en la reparación o mejoramiento, de los equipos que presentes fallas en el sistema de red de datos? ¿Es necesario realizar mejoras, en el sistema de red de datos de la empresa objeto de estudio?
  4. 4. Objetivo General Realizar una propuesta de mejoramiento en el sistema de la red de datos, de la distribuidora de alimentos refrigerados “ENDEBAR C.A.”, ubicada el sector La Piedad, Municipio Palavecino, Estado Lara.
  5. 5. Objetivos Específicos Identificar el sistema de red de datos que posee la distribuidora de alimentos refrigerados “ENDEBAR C.A.”. Cuantificar los equipos electrónicos existentes en el área de redes que posee la distribuidora de alimentos refrigerados “ENDEBAR C.A.” Diagnosticar la estimación de las fallas de red de datos de la distribuidora de alimentos refrigerados “ENDEBAR C.A.” Determinar la liquidez de la distribuidora de alimentos refrigerados “ENDEBAR C.A.” para invertir en el área tecnológica de la empresa. Diseñar una propuesta de mejoramiento en el sistema de la red de datos, de la distribuidora de alimentos refrigerados “ENDEBAR C.A.”
  6. 6. -Contar con un buen sistema de red de datos. -Facilitar las actividades realizadas por los empleados. -Mantener a flote los sistemas de comunicación, entre los departamentos de la empresa. -Mejorar el sistema de red de datos, con el que cuenta actualmente la empresa. -Optimizar los resultados de las ventas.
  7. 7. Chávez y Tuàres (2016),elaboraron una “Propuesta De Red De Datos Para La Gestión De Los Servicios De Red En El Campus Politécnico De La Espam Mfl”, esto debido a que en la institución se presentaban inconvenientes en el sistema de redes de datos, por la carencia del cumplimiento de los principios en este tipo de redes. Finalmente, se lograron establecer los tipos de servicios utilizados por los usuarios de las redes.
  8. 8. Valarezo (2015), realizaron un trabajo denominado “Diseño De Red Para La Empresa Redinco Cia. Ltda.”, ya que la empresa no contaba con un sistemas de redes de datos, que permitiera cumplir con las expectativas comerciales para las que fue creada. Finalmente resulto factible la posibilidad de crear el sistema de redes, basándose en un diseño de red bajo el modelo jerárquico, ya que este generaba la estabilidad esperada.
  9. 9. Por otra parte, Amparo (2015) desarrolló un trabajo bajo el nombre de “Diseño E Implantación De Una Red Privada Virtual (VPN) A Través De La Infraestructura Como Servicio (IAAS) Para El Acceso A Una Entidad Bancaria Mediante Single Sign On (SSO)”, esto debido a que en la institución era difícil, mantener y establecer una única clave a fin de minimizar las llamadas a HelpDesk y a proveedores para restablecer las claves, logrando finalmente implantar el diseño de forma satisfactoria.
  10. 10. Venuti (2018), elaboró trabajo denominado, “Diseño De Proyecto Piloto Para Un Sistema De Red De Campus Mixto Y Su Impacto Sobre Los Sistemas De Telecomunicaciones En La Universidad Nacional Experimental Politécnica De La Fuerza Armada Nacional”, debido a que esa casa de estudios presentaba la necesidad de diseñar una nueva topología de red local, Finalmente se realizó el diseño para una red de campus universitaria que involucra como beneficiarios al personal administrativo y comunidad estudiantil.
  11. 11. De igual manera, López (2018), elaboró un trabajo llamado “Propuesta de Diseño del Data Center de y Restructuración de la Red de Datos de da Universidad Estatal de Bolívar”, debido a que el sistema de redes con el que contaban no cumplía con los requerimientos de esta institución; por lo cual resulto útil el diseño planteado, y fueron adquiridos los conocimientos necesarios, para llevarlo a cabo en el momento en que fuera posible .
  12. 12. Rendimiento de Red Bandwidht Utilización Utilización Óptima Troughput Seguridad Gestión
  13. 13. Diseño Físico de Red Cableado Estructurado Subsistema del Cableado Horizontal Área de Trabajo Sub Sistema de Cableado Vertical
  14. 14. Parámetros de QoS Manejados en Redes LAN Latencia Pérdida de Paquetes Ancho de Banda Jitter Eco
  15. 15. Indicadores de la Situación Financiera de la Empresa Liquidez y Solvencia Eficiencia en la Actividad Empresarial Capacidad de Endeudamiento Rentabilidad
  16. 16. Ancho de Banda Armarios de Distribución Estaciones de Trabajo Medios de Trasmisión
  17. 17. Protocolos de Enrutamiento QoS Red de área local (LAN) Redes de datos
  18. 18. Router Servidor Switch Tarjetas de red
  19. 19. Objetivo General: Realizar una propuesta de mejoramiento en el sistema de la red de datos, de la distribuidora de alimentos refrigerados “ENDEBAR C.A.”, ubicada el sector La Piedad, Municipio Palavecino, Estado Lara. Objetivos Específicos Variable Definición Conceptual Dimensiones Indicadores Ítems Identificar el sistema de red de datos que posee la distribuidora de alimentos refrigerados “ENDEBAR C.A.” Mejoramiento del Sistema de Red de Datos Según Barceló y Otros (2004) Las redes de datos son infraestructuras que han sido creadas para poder transmitir información a través del intercambio de datos. Rendimiento de Red Bandwidht Utilización Utilización Óptima Troughput Seguridad Gestión Cuantificar los equipos electrónicos existentes en el área de redes que posee la distribuidora de alimentos refrigerados “ENDEBAR C.A.” Diseño Físico de Red Cableado Estructurado Subsistema del Cableado Horizontal Área de Trabajo Sub Sistema de Cableado Vertical Diagnosticar la estimación de las fallas de red de datos de la distribuidora de alimentos refrigerados “ENDEBAR C.A.” Parámetros de QoS Manejados en Redes LAN Latencia Pérdida de Paquetes Ancho de Banda Jitter Eco
  20. 20. Objetivos Específicos Variable Definición Conceptual Dimensiones Indicadores Ítems Determinar la liquidez de la distribuidora de alimentos refrigerados “ENDEBAR C.A.” para invertir en el área tecnológica de la empresa. Mejoramiento del Sistema de Red de Datos Indicadores de la situación financiera de la empresa Liquidez y Solvencia Eficiencia en la Actividad Empresarial Capacidad de Endeudamiento Rentabilidad Diseñar una propuesta de mejoramiento en el sistema de la red de datos, de la distribuidora de alimentos refrigerados “ENDEBAR C.A.” PROPUESTA
  21. 21. Paradigma Positivista Enfoque Cuantitativo Diseño de Campo, No Experimental Nivel Descriptivo
  22. 22. La población estará formada por 100 personas, de los cuales 90 serán personal obrero y 10 del departamento administrativo.
  23. 23. La muestra estará conformada por 19 personas del departamento de informática y 3 gerentes administrativos.
  24. 24. Las técnicas utilizadas serán, la encuesta y la observación directa. Los instrumentos a utilizar serán el cuestionario y la lista de cotejo.
  25. 25. Se realizará a través del método de Juicio de Expertos
  26. 26. Se utilizará la estadística descriptiva básica, y el análisis será realizado sobre una organización de datos en tablas, utilizando el programa Microsoft Excel.

