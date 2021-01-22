DPP533 SAIAG Temas 3 y 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA ADMISION DE LOS HECHOS y EL PROCEDIMIENTO ESPECIAL EN LOS JUICIOS CONTRA EL PRESIDENTE DE LA REPUBLICA.

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Fermín Toro Vice-rectorado Académico Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas Escuela de Derecho ESTUDIANTE: Da Silva N. María V. DOCENTE: Abg. Eleana Santander DIP523-SAIAG San Felipe, Enero de 2021 DERECHO PROCESAL PENAL II (Temas 3 y 4)
  2. 2. Es una forma de proceder que resuelve un Juez Penal en primera instancia sin necesidad de juicio oral, y tiene lugar, cuando, llegada la audiencia preliminar en el proceso ordinario o una vez presentada la acusación en el juicio oral seguido por procedimiento abreviado (Art. 375 COPP), el imputado, en ese acto, solicita al juez de control la imposición inmediata de la pena, previo reconocimiento de los hechos de la acusación. En este caso, el juez deberá rebajar la pena aplicable al delito que hayan configurado los hechos admitidos, desde un tercio a la mitad, tomando en cuenta para fijar el monto de la rebaja, el bien jurídico afectado y el daño social causado. ...toda vez que se trata de una “negociación procesal” que asume voluntariamente el acusado, con el objeto de terminar la causa penal (...). (Sentencia 121 del 10 de febrero de 2006, ponencia de la Magistrada Carmen Zuleta de Merchán).
  3. 3. OPORTUNIDAD PROCESAL: La admisión de los hechos, se produce en la fase intermedia del proceso penal ordinario, específicamente en la audiencia preliminar, desde la audiencia preliminar una vez admitida la acusación, hasta antes de la recepción de pruebas. Lo que plantearía que en los casos donde se deba aplicar el procedimiento abreviado la oportunidad para admitir los hechos es una vez presentada la acusación y antes del debate. a. Voluntaria: Dado que esta admisión supone una renuncia a derechos y garantías judiciales, el imputado debe conocer el alcance de su aceptación y, en consecuencia, debe voluntariamente renunciar a esos derechos. b. Expresa: No cabe una tácita admisión de los hechos. La renuncia a cualquier derecho debe ser expresa; más aún tomando en consideración que como consecuencia de tal admisión puede generarse para el imputado una sentencia condenatoria. c. Personal: No es posible que el imputado, a través de apoderado o representante pueda admitir los hechos, máxime cuando el acto de la audiencia preliminar supone la necesaria presencia del imputado.
  4. 4. DEFINICIÓN: Es un proceso mediante el cual el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ) declara si hay o no mérito para enjuiciar a un funcionario público con el fin de preservar y proteger la institucionalidad del cargo y la estabilidad de la función pública. Es importante destacar que no se trata de un juicio propiamente dicho, se trata de una evaluación preliminar de los hechos para determinar si en efecto hay motivos suficientes para que se le dé curso al procedimiento de investigación y juicio contra el funcionario contra quien se ha interpuesto la solicitud.
  5. 5. FUNDAMENTACIÓN LEGAL En virtud de las atribuciones conferidas por la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela en el art. 266 numerales 2 y 3 al Máximo Tribunal de la República, regulado en el Título V del COPP, en los arts. 376 y siguientes, el trámite previo a seguir para el enjuiciamiento del Presidente de la República, de quien haga sus veces y de los altos funcionarios del Estado y en la Ley Orgánica del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia.
  6. 6.  Cumplidos los requisitos anteriores, la causa seguida al alto funcionario debe tramitarse conforme a las reglas del proceso ordinario, es decir, procede la convocatoria para el juicio oral y Público, pues la función que en el procedimiento ordinario ejerce el juez de control respecto de la acusación, en este caso la desempeña el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia.  Una vez que se han cumplido los trámites necesarios para el enjuiciamiento, el funcionario queda suspendido e inhabilitado para ejercer cualquier cargo público durante el proceso.  Si el tribunal declara que no hay lugar para el enjuiciamiento debe pronunciar el sobreseimiento. Si se tratare de un delito de instancia privada, el trámite ante el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia debe iniciarlo la victima, por ser esta en esos casos la titular de la acción penal. Ser Presentada ante el TSJ la solicitud del Ministerio Público en pleno ejercicio de sus atribuciones, ya que es el titular de la acción penal. Si el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia declara que hay mérito para el enjuiciamiento del Presidente de la Republica, debe continuar conociendo de la causa hasta sentencia definitiva, previa autorización de la Asamblea Nacional, a tenor de lo dispuesto en el numeral 2 del Art. 266 Constitucional. Oportunidad Procesal:
  7. 7. Según la Ley Orgánica del TSJ en su artículo 110, corresponde a la Sala Plena del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia declarar si hay o no mérito para el enjuiciamiento del funcionario. Cuando se declare que hay lugar al enjuiciamiento, el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia deberá pasar las actas al tribunal ordinario competente, si el delito fuere común, se continuará debatiendo de la causa hasta sentencia definitiva. IMPORTANTE:

