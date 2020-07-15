Batalla economica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. “La batalla por la economía” Cote Vásquez IVº B Historia Diferenciado (Area 3) Junio 10, 2019 Después del 11 de septiembre se comenzó a poner en duda el nuevo orden económico internacional ¿Cómo puede el mundo globalizado hacer frente a futuras crisis? La historia del nacimiento de la nueva economía mundial, batalla librada a
  2. 2. lo largo de un siglo para poder determinar quien debería tomar el cargo de los puestos de mando, los gobiernos o los mercados, una riña para descubrir que sistema económico seria beneficioso para la humanidad, una lucha por la implantación de estas ideas a nivel mundial. A finales del siglo XX se produjo una revolución capitalista, la economía de mercado se convirtió en el único sistema presente en la mayor parte del mundo. Esta revolución económica básicamente definió las riquezas de distintas naciones, este tipo económico está impulsado por los grandes cambios tecnológicos y políticos, pero nada de esto habría pasado sin una revolución ideológica previa. A principios del siglo XX las personas fueron testigos de la primera era de la globalización, los avances tecnológicos revolucionaban las telecomunicaciones y acortaban las distancias. Pero esta época llego a su fin en agosto de 1914, con el desencadenamiento de la guerra mundial, lo que genero una espera de casi 80 años en la reimplantación de una economía global. Después de la primera guerra mundial la desolación de la gente los hacía buscar un mundo mejor, el cual parecía ser prometido por el socialismo. El cual se influenciaba económicamente por las teorías de Karl Marx, se buscaba la destrucción del capitalismo. Lenin, líder de la revolución, convenció a los proletarios a nivel mundial a unirse en contra de la economía globalizada y contemplaba como crímenes el comercio y la propiedad privada. Durante la primera guerra mundial Keynes asesoro al gobierno británico sobre el modo en que debía gestionar su economía en tiempos de guerra, al finalizar la guerra Keynes formo parte de la delegación de paz británica que negocio el tratado de Versalles. Los estadistas reunidos en Versalles solo querían sacarle dinero a una Alemania ya en la pobreza, pero Keynes juzgaba las reparaciones desproporcionadas con lo que una economía podía realmente soportar y pensaba que tendría unas consecuencias nefastas en lo económico, político y social. Después de esto Keynes comenzó a escribir su libro “las consecuencias económicas de la paz” Ludwig von Mises, economista austriaco, decía que el gran error del socialismo era carecer de un sistema de precios eficaz que enviase información a consumidores y productores sobre el valor de los bienes, que esos precios eran la base de una economía operativa. Los mercados libres eran los más funcionales. Lenin había abolido el mercado libre, el estado controlaba la economía fijaba salarios y precios, pero esto generaba dificultades ya que genero un desastre económico, Lenin sabia que necesitaba una política distinta por lo que genero la llamada “nueva política económica”, permite a los granjeros vender sus
  3. 3. productos y tierras generando pequeñas empresas generando un renacimiento económico. Tras la muerte de Lenin, Stalin logro que el comunismo escalara posiciones mientras que el capitalismo aguardaba el cumplimiento de su sentencia. Alemania y Austria lidiaban con las consecuencias económicas de la paz, dado que estaban obligados a pagarlas interminables reparaciones por la guerra los gobiernos de estos países simplemente emitían más papel moneda generando una situación de hiper-inflación, desvalorizando el dinero, aniquilando los ahorros de la clase media. Friedrich Hayek, economista austriaco, siempre considero la inflación un mal que corroía la sociedad, y la lucha contra esta se convirtió en el centro de su pensamiento económico. Durante los años veinte mientras Europa aún no solucionaba los problemas causados por la primera guerra mundial, en Norteamérica se experimentaba un auge económico, los estadounidenses gastaban dinero, celebraban y adquirían acciones. El mercado de valores se convirtió prácticamente en un pasatiempo nacional, pero en octubre 24 de 1929 la bolsa cayo en picada marcando este día como el jueves negro. Esto genero una desesperación norteamericana En los años 30 la gente se encontró sin ingresos, sin medios para pagar sus deudas sin ningún tipo de capacidad adquisitiva, dejando que el pánico se apodere de las ciudades, generando que millones de personas no pudieran retirar su dinero de los bancos y lo perdieran. El gobierno estadounidense no pudo mejorar la situación económica tras la caída de la bolsa, es más, la empeoro, los bancos quebraron, la industria se rompió y el desempleo aumento drásticamente. En Europa Keynes vio como sus pesadillas se hacían realidad al ver como tras la crisis del capitalismo el socialismo se fortalecía, y él trataba de salvar al capitalismo de si mismo buscando una salvación para la gran depresión. Su propósito era reescribir las reglas de la economía, contemplando a esta como un todo, una maquina controlable; Keynes fue el verdadero autor de la macroeconomía, conceptos que son indispensables a día de hoy, como el PIB, la tasa de desempleo, la tasa de inflación; básicamente definió todos los rasgos generales de la economía. Keynes escribió un libro que a su juicio revolucionaria nuestra concepción de los sistemas económicos, todo esto, en un contexto no solo del colapso de la economía mundial, sino del latente derrumbamiento del sistema democrático. Hitler fue nombrado canciller de Alemania, la democracia poco a poco iba perdiendo terreno, y es por estoque Keynes buscaba una solución para la gran depresión, de lo contrario la democracia quedaría totalmente desplazada por el totalitarismo.
  4. 4. El gobierno estadounidense se enfrentaba a un desastre económico, y genero un programa de reformas, proyectos para la creación de empleos, y paralelamente instituyó un plan regulador del capitalismo con el fin de proteger a la gente de el mercado, fundo infinidad de agencias reguladoras del mercado de valores, y básicamente del propio capitalismo, todo esto bajo el gobierno del recién electo Roosevelt. En Washington las ideas de Keynes revolucionarían la política económica, los gobiernos deberían aceptar una pequeña tasa de inflación para contener el desempleo, estas ideas comenzaron a ganar terreno, pero se tuvo que destara otra guerra mundial para que el gobierno adoptase la política de Keynes. El gobierno norteamericano tomo un préstamo y lo invirtió en la campaña bélica, la alta tasa de desempleo bajo y la depresión desapareció. Durante la guerra fue una ocasión ideal para demostrar las tesis de la ideología económica de Keynes. Mientras tanto en Londres Hayek pensaba que la implementación de la ideología de Keynes fuera un gran paso, pero en una dirección errada, ya que en su opinión demasiada planificación gubernamental, significaba demasiado poder gubernamental, y este poder sobre la economía destruye la libertad, para él esto significaba el primer paso hacia un estado totalitario. Hayek siempre rechazo la macroeconomía, pensaba que se debe permitir que un sistema de libre competencia se regule a si mismo, no apoyo ningún tipo de intervencionismo estatal. Esto genero una batalla ideológica. Delegados de todo el mundo se reunieron para organizar la economía de la post guerra, en esta conferencia se creo el banco mundial y el fondo monetario internacional, para conferir estabilidad y prevenir situaciones como la gran depresión. Después de la muerte de Keynes, Hayek fue relegado al olvido paulatinamente. Tras finalizar la segunda guerra mundial se perdió completamente la fe en la economía de mercado, se quería construir una nueva sociedad, en Gran Bretaña gobernó un gobierno conservador durante los tiempos de guerra, pero en las votaciones el pueblo voto por una nueva Gran Bretaña socialista. Se quería destruir el concepto de la propiedad privada como algo sagrado, de esta forma los capitalistas fueron obligados a vender sus negocios. Los laboristas instituyeron una economía mixta, en la cual las industrias nacionalizadas coexistían con las empresas privadas. El estado de bienestar garantizaba la protección gratuita, lo que hacia a la gente pensar que este sistema era mejor que uno en el cual solo se preocupan de los beneficios y no de las personas.
  5. 5. Al finalizar la guerra Stalin impuso su sistema económico en media Europa, el socialismo avanzaba, ya sea por la revolución o por la imposición del ejército. El mundo se dividió y estallo la guerra fría, Hayek consideraba que los ideales socialistas atentaban contra la libertad. Convoco una asamblea de 36 miembros que comprendía la economía de mercado y el panorama general de la época, pensaban que la libertad corría peligro, Milton Friedman, un joven economista, pensaba que debían desarrollar una corriente intelectual que compensase el pensamiento colectivo de la epoca. Todo el mundo se encontraba ensombrecido por la amenaza rusa, por el fracaso de la democracia en la Europa del este y por el aumento de las ideas colectivistas surgidas tras la guerra, el razonamiento generado en esta asamblea consistía en que la democracia es imposible sin una economía libre, la libertad económica es una condición necesaria para que haya democracia, mas no la única. En la conferencia Hayek dijo que la gran fortaleza de los socialistas era que tenían la valentía de ser idealistas, al final de esta Hayek predijo una larga lucha, una batalla ideológica que estaría presente hasta que el mundo cambiara de opinión. La guerra había dejado a Alemania en ruinas, su economía se encontraba desintegrada y los mercados hundidos; los rusos, que ya habían ocupado la Alemania oriental, esperaban a que el resto cayera en sus manos. Se había devaluado completamente la moneda alemana, en 1948 nombraron director económico a Ludwig Herhard, partidario del mercantilismo y compartía muchas de las ideologías de Hayek, pero también creía que las regulaciones económicas de los aliados empeoraban la situación, las autoridades habían impuesto un sistema que ejercía un gran control sobre los salarios y los precios, cosa que no controla la inflación, lo que hicieron fue básicamente congelar la economía. Herhard decidió sin previo aviso, y contra la voluntad de las autoridades norteamericanas de ocupación, dejar de ejercer control sobre los precios. Rápidamente desapareció el mercado negro, se dejaron de acaparar bienes y se pusieron a la venta productos que no se habían visto en años, esto puso en marcha a los mercados con libertad de precios originando el milagro económico alemán, en pocos años la economía alemana supero a la economía británica, pero en esos tiempos nadie quería inspirarse en el modelo alemán, la mayor parte de los estados preferían planificar sus economías, y de esta forma se creo la economía social de mercado.

