Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” EXTENSION- MATURÍN (42) Geología. MAPAS CONCEPTUALES Profesor: Bachi...
Modelo de las estructuras internas de la tierra La estructura de la Tierra se puede definir de dos manerasMecánicamente Qu...
Origen de la corteza terrestre. Se ha planteado que la primera corteza en la Tierra se formó hace 4400-4550 millones de añ...
Teorías de evolución de la tierra Teoría de la Tierra Invertida En el siglo XVII, el científico Edmund Halley, famoso por ...
Mapas conceptuales geologia
MAPAS CONCEPTUALES DE GEOLIGIA

  1. 1. Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” EXTENSION- MATURÍN (42) Geología. MAPAS CONCEPTUALES Profesor: Bachiller: Lizbeth Prieto. Mata María C.I:25.274.345 Maturín, Noviembre de 2020
  2. 2. Modelo de las estructuras internas de la tierra La estructura de la Tierra se puede definir de dos manerasMecánicamente Químicamente La Corteza Terrestre. Es la capa rocosa externa de la tierra. Es comparativamente fina, con un espesor que varía de 7 km, en el fondo oceánico, hasta 70 km en las zonas montañosas de los continentes. El manto es una capa interna de los planetas terrestres o de algunos otros cuerpos planetarios rocosos, como la que se encuentran entre el núcleo, la capa más interna, y la corteza, la más externa. Está compuesto principalmente por silicatos. El núcleo de la Tierra es su esfera central, la más interna de las que constituyen la estructura de la Tierra. Está compuesto fundamentalmente por hierro, con 5-10 % de níquel y menores cantidades de elementos más ligeros, tal vez azufre y oxígeno. La litosfera es la capa superficial sólida de la Tierra, caracterizada por su rigidez. Está formada por la corteza y la zona más externa del manto, y mantiene un equilibrio isostático sobre la astenosfera, una capa plástica que forma parte del manto superior. La litosfera suele tener un espesor aproximado de 50 a 100 km, siendo su límite externo la superficie terrestre. La Hidrosfera es el sistema material constituido por el agua que se encuentra sobre la superficie de la tierra sólida, y también parte de la que se encuentra bajo la superficie, en la corteza terrestre. La hidrosfera incluye océanos, mares, ríos, lagos, agua subterránea, el hielo y la nieve. La Atmosfera es la parte gaseosa de la Tierra, siendo por esto la capa más externa y menos densa del planeta. Está constituida por varios gases que varían en cantidad según la presión a diversas alturas. Esta mezcla de gases que forma la atmósfera recibe genéricamente el nombre de aire.
  3. 3. Origen de la corteza terrestre. Se ha planteado que la primera corteza en la Tierra se formó hace 4400-4550 millones de años. Los volúmenes de la corteza terrestre no han sido constantes sino que se cree que han aumentado a través del tiempo. Se sabe que hace 2500 millones de años ya existía una masa formidable de corteza; antes de esto se supone que hubo mucho reciclaje de corteza hacia el manto. El crecimiento, es decir, el aumento en volumen de la corteza, se cree que ha ocurrido episódicamente con dos eventos mayores: uno hace 2500-2700 millones de años y otro hace 1700-1900 millones de años. Existen dos tipos de corteza terrestre: la corteza oceánica y la corteza continental La corteza oceánica La corteza continental Es la parte de la corteza terrestre que forma los océanos. Corresponde al 0,099% de la masa de la Tierra; en una profundidad de 0-9 km. La corteza oceánica contiene el 0,147% de la masa conjunta del manto y la corteza. La mayor parte de la corteza terrestre se produjo a partir de la actividad volcánica. El sistema de dorsales oceánicas, una red de volcanes de 40.000 km de longitud, genera nueva corteza oceánica a razón de 17 km³ por año, cubriendo el fondo del océano con basalto. Es de naturaleza menos homogénea, ya que está formada por rocas con diversos orígenes y es horizontalmente heterogénea. Hay que distinguir en ella regiones geológicamente activas, donde abundan los procesos tectónicos y magmáticos, a las que llamamos erógenos; y regiones antiguas y consolidadas, a las que llamamos cratones.
  4. 4. Teorías de evolución de la tierra Teoría de la Tierra Invertida En el siglo XVII, el científico Edmund Halley, famoso por bautizar el cometa, planteó la existencia de una serie de capas huecas al interior de la Tierra. Teoría que habilitó todo tipo de ideas acerca de lo que conformaría a cada una de estas capas. Una de las propuestas más “locas” sostenía que los humanos en realidad vivimos en el interior de una de estas capas e incluso que hasta el Universo sería parte de una de ellas. Teoría de la Tierra Hueca Esta loca teoría propone que el interior del planeta estaría habitado por seres intraterrenos, súper desarrollados e inmensos. Quienes respaldaban esta teoría aseguraban que estas civilizaciones avanzadas eran similares a la Agarta, fundada por supervivientes de la Atlántida. Asimismo, pese a creer en los extraterrestres, consideran que estos no son más que seres intraterrenos que visitan la superficie. Tierra en expansión A comienzos del siglo XX, el italiano Roberto Mantovani planteó que cuando se formó el planeta Tierra era mucho más pequeño que en la actualidad. Esto se debe a que el proceso de evolución no se detuvo una vez formado el planeta, sino que continuó haciendo que la Tierra se hinchara hasta alcanzar su tamaño actual

