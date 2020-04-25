principales actividades de la ingenieria de Requerimientos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Principales actividades de Ingeniería de Requerimiento
INTRODUCCIÓN A lo largo de tu formación vas a adquirir diversos conocimientos que te ayudaran a cada vez mejorar el desarr...
PROCESO DE LA INGENIERÍA DE REQUERIMIENTOS (Sommerville 2005). Estudio de viabilidad Informe de viabilidad Obtención y aná...
2.1. Estudio de viabilidad. Es importante que conozcas como debes organizar cualquier proyecto de información o cualquiera...
Un estudio de viabilidad debe ser rápido y barato, el cual permite al cliente tomar la decisión de continuar con el anális...
Pasos para el estudio de Viabilidad Definición del problema Preparación del estudio de viabilidad Reunión del informe de v...
Paso 1. Preparación del estudio de viabilidad Dentro de la preparación de estudio de viabilidad de se llevan a cabo los si...
Paso 2: Definición del problema En este paso su principal objetivo es tener la compresión detallada de la empresa y sus ne...
Paso 3: Selección de las opciones de viabilidad Aquí se desarrolla un conjunto de opciones de viabilidad que satisfacen lo...
Paso 4. Construcción del informe de viabilidad En este último paso se genera un documento formal en donde se muestran todo...
Para ayudar a responder las preguntas del estudio de viabilidad, se tienen algunos ejemplos de preguntas posibles: • ¿Cómo...
El estudio de viabilidad no debe requerir más de dos o tres semanas. El resultado de este estudio es un informe que recomi...
Tipos de viabilidad. En la ingeniería de Requerimientos y sobre todo en este punto de la viabilidad debemos considerar que...
Viabilidad Operacional Kendall y Kendall, (2011) en su libro de Análisis y diseño de sistemas nos dice: Suponga por un ins...
Viabilidad Técnica. Kendall y Kendall, (2011) en su libro de Análisis y diseño de sistemas nos dice: El analista debe aver...
Viabilidad económica Kendall y Kendall, (2011) en su libro de Análisis y diseño de sistemas nos dice: La viabilidad económ...
Es importante indicar que si en algún momento las condiciones indicadas fallan, se deberá hacer un estudio de cada área. L...
Podemos entrar en una controversia y no saber cual es la mejor opción para elegir. Esto no siempre es simple. Comúnmente l...
Elementos clave de la viabilidad Has analizado cada uno de los tipos de viabilidad, debemos saber que en todos los sistema...
Tabla de elementos clave de viabilidad Los tres elementos clave de viabilidad Viabilidad técnica • Complemento para el sis...
Determinación de las necesidades de hardware y software Una vez identificada las tres viabilidades a manejar en el en desa...
Pasos para la selección de hardware y software Kendall y Kendall (2011) Hacer inventario del hardware y software Estimar l...
Hacer un inventario del hardware computacional Cuando iniciamos la revisión del hardware con el que cuenta la empresa, nos...
Inventario de hardware El inventario de hardware debe contener los siguientes pasos: 1.El tipo de equipo: número de modelo...
Estimación de la cargas de trabajo. Es importante indicarte que otro punto a desarrollar para la viabilidad técnica es des...
Comparación de cargas de trabaja entre sistemas existentes y los propuestos Actividad Sistema existente Sistema propuesto ...
Evaluación del hardware computacional Kendall y Kendall (2011) en su libro de Análisis y diseño dice: la evaluación del ha...
Adquisición del equipo computacional Las tres principales opciones para adquirir hardware computacional son comprarlo, arr...
Comparación de las ventajas y desventajas de comprar, arrendar y rentar equipo de cómputo. Ventajas Desventajas Comprar • ...
Ejemplo Cuando desarrollamos un sistema de información, los dueños de negocio se pueden resistir a los cambios, nuestra fu...
Después de revisar esta información le daremos la mejor opción para la empresa, mostrando los costos por cada rubro, y el ...
Evaluación de software. Kendall y Kendall (2011) en su libro análisis y diseño nos dice lo siguiente: Los analistas y las ...
Al igual que el hardware, debemos de revisar el proceso del software, pues aunque los empresarios nos llamen para el desar...
Ventajas y desventajas de crear software personalizado, comprar paquetes COTS y subcontratar un ASP VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS C...
EVALUACIÓN DEL SOPORTE DE LOS DISTRIBUIDORES EN RELACIÓN CON EL SOFTWARE Y LOS ASP En importante que no pierdas de vista q...
Lineamientos para la evaluación del software Requerimientos de software Características especificas del software Efectivid...
Conclusión En este tema hemos revisado la importancia de la viabilidad de un proyecto sistemas de información, todos los p...
  1. 1. Principales actividades de Ingeniería de Requerimiento
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN A lo largo de tu formación vas a adquirir diversos conocimientos que te ayudaran a cada vez mejorar el desarrollo de los sistemas de información en esta asignatura y en especifico en esta unidad lo que obtendrás es el conocimiento necesario para el desarrollo de un análisis de requerimientos en el cual podrás crear y mantener un documento de requerimientos del sistema. Este proceso general abarca cuatros subprocesos que a continuación se hace mención: • El estudio de viabilidad, que evalúa si el sistema es útil para el negocio. • Obtención y análisis de requerimientos. • Especificación de requerimientos: transformación de los requerimientos en formularios estándar. • Validación: verificar que los requerimientos realmente definen el sistema que quiere el cliente.
  3. 3. PROCESO DE LA INGENIERÍA DE REQUERIMIENTOS (Sommerville 2005). Estudio de viabilidad Informe de viabilidad Obtención y análisis de requerimientos Especificación de requerimientos Validación de requerimientosModelos del sistema Requerimientos del usuario y del sistema Documento de requerimientos
  4. 4. 2.1. Estudio de viabilidad. Es importante que conozcas como debes organizar cualquier proyecto de información o cualquiera que desees realizar en tu vida. Los proyectos tienen como objetivo un beneficio, el cual no siempre puede ser el económico, los beneficios se pueden obtener en servicio, en imagen, etc. Para hacer un sistema de información debemos verificar si es viable, por lo tanto el estudio de viabilidad es aquel que permite la estimación de si las necesidades del usuario identificadas se pueden solucionar a través de las tecnologías de la información o no. Para evitar gastos innecesarios o dar la solución a través a algún software que ya este en el mercado.
  5. 5. Un estudio de viabilidad debe ser rápido y barato, el cual permite al cliente tomar la decisión de continuar con el análisis más detallado del sistema. A decir verdad todos los proyectos son posibles, siempre y cuando se tengan todos los recursos y el tiempo. Pero desafortunadamente en la practica esto no es así, pues nos vamos a encontrar con limitaciones de recursos humanos, materiales y sobretodo económico, así como fechas de entrega difíciles de cumplir. Por eso es importante realizar el estudio de viabilidad rápido para evitar meses de esfuerzo y gastos no necesarios si se reconoce que un sistema mal concebido cuando aun estamos en fase de definición.
  6. 6. Pasos para el estudio de Viabilidad Definición del problema Preparación del estudio de viabilidad Reunión del informe de viabilidad. Selección de las opciones de viabilidad
  7. 7. Paso 1. Preparación del estudio de viabilidad Dentro de la preparación de estudio de viabilidad de se llevan a cabo los siguientes pasos: • Comprobar términos de referencia que sean completos y precisos • Evaluación inicial de la complejidad y ámbito del sistema informático propuesto. • Plan detallado que se lleva en estudio de viabilidad. En este primer paso intervienen el jefe de proyecto, directivos y usuarios.
  8. 8. Paso 2: Definición del problema En este paso su principal objetivo es tener la compresión detallada de la empresa y sus necesidades, la cual las podemos conseguir: • Identificando los problemas asociados del entorno actual, que el nuevo sistema tendrá que resolver. • Servicios adicionales que proporcionará • Se definen los usuarios del nuevo sistema. • Se genera un informe de la definición del problema.
  9. 9. Paso 3: Selección de las opciones de viabilidad Aquí se desarrolla un conjunto de opciones de viabilidad que satisfacen los requisitos definidos y de los cuales habrá de elegir una. Esta selección se lleva a cabo por los usuarios. Para así asegurar que los usuarios se responsabilicen de los resultados. La selección de vialidad se maneja: • Presentar a la dirección las opciones de viabilidad. • Participar en la selección de la opción preferida • Implantar cada opción de viabilidad • Se producen planes de desarrollo generales para el proyecto o proyectos seleccionados.
  10. 10. Paso 4. Construcción del informe de viabilidad En este último paso se genera un documento formal en donde se muestran todos los resultados obtenidos en el estudio de vialidad. No se aplica ninguna técnica en particular. En este paso participa todo el equipo de viabilidad .
  11. 11. Para ayudar a responder las preguntas del estudio de viabilidad, se tienen algunos ejemplos de preguntas posibles: • ¿Cómo se las arreglaría la organización o empresa si no se implantara el sistema? • ¿Cuáles son los problemas con los procesos actuales y como ayudaría un sistema nuevo a aliviarlos? • ¿Cuál es la contribución directa que hará el sistema a los objetivos y requerimientos del negocio? • ¿Se puede obtener y transferir la información a otros sistemas de la organización? • ¿El sistema requiere tecnología que no se ha utilizado previamente en la organización? • ¿A que debe ayudar el sistema y a qué no necesita ayudar?
  12. 12. El estudio de viabilidad no debe requerir más de dos o tres semanas. El resultado de este estudio es un informe que recomiende si vale o no la pena seguir con la ingeniería de requerimientos y el proceso de desarrollo del sistema. En el informe se pueden proponer cambios en el alcance, el presupuesto o sugerir requerimientos adicionales de alto nivel. Al final del estudio de viabilidad, la gerencia o dirección deberán tomar una serie de decisiones sobre: 1. Proceder de forma distinta a la propuesta en el documento de Inicio del proyecto. 2. O si continúan con el desarrollo del software.
  13. 13. Tipos de viabilidad. En la ingeniería de Requerimientos y sobre todo en este punto de la viabilidad debemos considerar que comprende 4 aspectos importantes los cuales son: 1.Viabilidad Operativa. 2.Viabilidad Técnica 3.Viabilidad económica.
  14. 14. Viabilidad Operacional Kendall y Kendall, (2011) en su libro de Análisis y diseño de sistemas nos dice: Suponga por un instante que tanto los recursos técnicos como económicos se consideran adecuados. El analista de sistemas debe aún considerar la viabilidad operacional del proyecto solicitado. La viabilidad operacional depende de los recursos humanos disponibles para el proyecto e implica la acción de pronosticar si el sistema funcionará y se utilizará una vez instalado. Si los usuarios están prácticamente casados con el sistema actual, no ven problemas con él y por lo general no están involucrados en el proceso de solicitar un nuevo sistema, habrá mucha resistencia a la implementación del nuevo. Las probabilidades de que se vuelva funcional en algún momento dado serán bajas. Por otro lado, si los mismos usuarios han expresado la necesidad de un sistema que sea funcional por más tiempo, de una forma más eficiente y accesible, hay más probabilidades de que el sistema solicitado se llegue a utilizar en un momento dado. Gran parte del arte de determinar la viabilidad operacional recae en las interfaces de usuario elegidas,
  15. 15. Viabilidad Técnica. Kendall y Kendall, (2011) en su libro de Análisis y diseño de sistemas nos dice: El analista debe averiguar si es posible desarrollar el nuevo sistema teniendo en cuenta los recursos técnicos actuales. De no ser así, ¿se puede actualizar o complementar el sistema de tal forma que pueda cumplir con lo que se requiere? Si no es posible complementar o actualizar los sistemas existentes, la siguiente pregunta es si existe o no la tecnología que cumpla con las especificaciones. Al mismo tiempo, el analista puede preguntar si la organización cuenta con el personal que tenga la habilidad técnica suficiente para lograr los objetivos. De no ser así, la pregunta es si pueden o no contratar programadores,probadores, expertos o demás personal adicional que pueda tener habilidades de programación distintas a las del personal existente, o si tal vez pueden subcontratar un tercero para que se haga cargo del proyecto. Otra de las preguntas es si hay o no paquetes de software disponibles que puedan lograr sus objetivos, o si hay que personalizar el software para la organización.
  16. 16. Viabilidad económica Kendall y Kendall, (2011) en su libro de Análisis y diseño de sistemas nos dice: La viabilidad económica es la segunda parte de la determinación de recursos. Los recursos básicos a considerar son el tiempo de usted como analista y el tiempo de su equipo de análisis de sistemas, el costo de realizar un estudio de sistemas completo (incluyendo el tiempo de los empleados con los que usted va a trabajar), el costo del tiempo del empleado de la empresa, el costo estimado del hardware y el costo estimado del software o del desarrollo de software. La empresa afectada debe ser capaz de ver el valor de la inversión que está considerando antes de comprometerse con un estudio de sistemas completo. Si los costos a corto plazo no se ven eclipsados por las ganancias a largo plazo o no producen una reducción inmediata en los costos de operación, entonces el sistema no es económicamente viable y el proyecto no debe continuar.
  17. 17. Es importante indicar que si en algún momento las condiciones indicadas fallan, se deberá hacer un estudio de cada área. La viabilidad económica es la consideración fundamental para la mayoría de los sistemas e incluye una amplia gama de aspectos a tener en cuenta como son el análisis de costo- beneficio, las estratégicas de ingresos de la empresa a largo plazo. Podemos considerar que es posible evaluar algunas soluciones alternativas con ayuda de cuatro criterios que hemos vistos los cuales son: • Viabilidad operativo. • Viabilidad técnica • Viabilidad económica.
  18. 18. Podemos entrar en una controversia y no saber cual es la mejor opción para elegir. Esto no siempre es simple. Comúnmente las cuestiones operativas y económicas pueden encontrarse en conflicto. Por ejemplo, puede suceder que la solución con impacto operativo optimo desde la perspectiva del usuario final puede ser también más cara y, por tanto, la menos viable puede resultar el más económico. Para el ingeniero en software es quien deberá tomar la decisión hablando con los usuarios, analizando los datos y eligiendo la mejor alternativa global. Esto esta determinado principalmente por el tiempo y el costo. Para esto llevar acabo se debe considerar una serie de procesos para obtener el costo-beneficio para elegir el desarrollo de el siguiente proceso para el desarrollo de la viabilidad económica. La decisión final la tendrás que tomar dialogando con los usuarios, revisando los datos y optando por la mejor alternativa global. Para poder tomar en consideración las alternativas mas adecuadas esto dependerá los las restricciones de tiempo y costo.
  19. 19. Elementos clave de la viabilidad Has analizado cada uno de los tipos de viabilidad, debemos saber que en todos los sistemas de información que desarrolles debes considerar como vital importancias los elementos clave de esta. Kendall y Kendall (2011) en su libro de Análisis y diseño de sistemas los puntos esenciales de estas tres viabilidades.
  20. 20. Tabla de elementos clave de viabilidad Los tres elementos clave de viabilidad Viabilidad técnica • Complemento para el sistema actual • Tecnología disponible para satisfacer las necesidades Viabilidad económica • Tiempo del analista de sistemas • Costo del estudio de sistemas • Costo del tiempo de los empleados para el estudio • Costo estimado del hardware • Costo del software empaquetado o del desarrollo de software. Viabilidad Operacional • Si el sistema funcionará o no cuando se instale • Si el sistema se utilizará o no
  21. 21. Determinación de las necesidades de hardware y software Una vez identificada las tres viabilidades a manejar en el en desarrollo de un sistema de información es importante determinar las necesidades de hardware y software que tiene el cliente. Pues esto es un punto importante dentro de la viabilidad técnica. El ingeniero de software deberá trabajar con los usuarios y desarrollar un inventario de lo que hay en la organización, para determinar qué hay disponible y qué se puede utilizar. También en este proceso es importante conocer la estructura organizacional esto nos ayudara a determinar las necesidades del sistema a crear, el cual debe estar acorde con la misión, visión de la organización. En la siguiente diapositiva te mostraré el diagrama que recomienda Kendall y Kendall (2011) en su libro Análisis y diseño de sistemas sobre los pasos para la selección de hardware y software de la organización
  22. 22. Pasos para la selección de hardware y software Kendall y Kendall (2011) Hacer inventario del hardware y software Estimar las cargas de trabajo Evaluar hardware Evaluar Software Elegir el distribuidor Adquirir el equipo de cómputo opcionesopciones Renta compra Arrendamiento crear Comprar COST Usar ASP
  23. 23. Hacer un inventario del hardware computacional Cuando iniciamos la revisión del hardware con el que cuenta la empresa, nos ayudará a determinar si el que hay es suficiente para el desarrollo del sistema si podrá soportarlo o no, pues debes revisar que no sea un hardware obsoleto que al concluir el sistema no pueda funcionar por eso en esta etapa debes realizarlo, eso te ayudara a la reducción del tiempo de entrega o modificación del sistema que estas desarrollando. Es importante que al llegar con el cliente solicites te muestren su inventario en donde se encuentre las especificaciones del este, en caso de no tenerlo deberás desarrollarlo en ese momento. Kendall y Kendall (2011) en su libro Análisis de diseño nos da un listado de lo necesitas saber. En la siguiente diapositiva te lo presentaremos.
  24. 24. Inventario de hardware El inventario de hardware debe contener los siguientes pasos: 1.El tipo de equipo: número de modelo y fabricante. 2.El estado de funcionamiento del equipo: sobre pedido, en funcionamiento, almacenado o por reparar. 3.La edad estimada del equipo. 4.La vida proyectada del equipo. 5.La ubicación física del equipo. 6.El departamento o persona que se considera responsable del equipo. 7.El arreglo financiero para el equipo: propio, alquilado o rentado. Fuente: Kendall y Kendall (2011)
  25. 25. Estimación de la cargas de trabajo. Es importante indicarte que otro punto a desarrollar para la viabilidad técnica es desarrollar la estimación de cargas actuales y pronosticadas de trabajo en donde se pueda visualizar si al cliente le conviene desarrollar ese cambio. Cuando las estimaciones se realizan de forma adecuada, la empresa no tendrá que reemplazar hardware debido a un crecimiento imprevisto en el uso del sistema. Kendall y Kendall (2011), en su libro análisis y diseño, muestra un formato que debemos utilizar la estimación de la carga de trabajo. En donde se visualiza claramente como se distribuye el trabajo.
  26. 26. Comparación de cargas de trabaja entre sistemas existentes y los propuestos Actividad Sistema existente Sistema propuesto Tarea Comparar el rendimiento de los almacenes de distribución mediante la ejecución del programa para sintetizar datos Comparar el rendimiento de los almacenes de distribución en el tablero de control basado en Web Método Se ejecutan los programas de computadora cuando es necesario; el procesamiento se realiza desde la estación de trabajo Las actualizaciones ocurren de inmediato; el procesamiento se realiza en línea Personal Gerente de distribución Cuándo y cómo A diario: Introducir los embarques en hojas de cálculo de Excel, verificar la precisión de las hojas de datos en forma manual y después almacenar los archivos en medios de respaldo Por mes: Ejecutar un programa que sintetice los registros diarios y e imprima un informe, obtener el informe y hacer evaluaciones A diario: Introducir los embarques en el sistema basado en Web mediante cuadros desplegables. Los datos se respaldan en forma automática en la ubicación remota Por mes: Comparar almacenes en línea mediante el tablero de control de rendimiento; imprimir sólo si es necesario Requerimientos de tiempo humano A diario: 20 minutos Por mes: 30 minutos A diario: 10 minutos Por mes: 10 minutos Requerimientos de tiempo de computadora A diario: 20 minutos Por mes: 30 minutos A diario: 10 minutos Por mes: 10 minutos
  27. 27. Evaluación del hardware computacional Kendall y Kendall (2011) en su libro de Análisis y diseño dice: la evaluación del hardware computacional es una responsabilidad que se comparte entre la administración, los usuarios y los analistas de sistemas. Aunque los distribuidores suministrarán los detalles sobre sus ofrecimientos específicos, los analistas deben supervisar el proceso de evaluación en forma personal, ya que tendrán siempre en cuenta los mejores intereses para la empresa. Además los analistas de sistemas tal vez tengan que educar a los usuarios y a la administración en cuanto a las ventajas y desventajas generales del hardware para que puedan ser capaces de evaluarlo.
  28. 28. Adquisición del equipo computacional Las tres principales opciones para adquirir hardware computacional son comprarlo, arrendarlo o rentarlo. Hay ventajas y desventajas que debemos considerar para cada una de las decisiones. Algunos de los factores más influyentes a considerar para decidir cuál opción es la mejor para una instalación en especial son: la comparación entre los costos iniciales y a largo plazo, si la empresa puede invertir o no capital en equipo de cómputo y si desea tener el control completo y la responsabilidad sobre el equipo.
  29. 29. Comparación de las ventajas y desventajas de comprar, arrendar y rentar equipo de cómputo. Ventajas Desventajas Comprar • Más económico que arrendar o rentar a largo plazo • Habilidad de cambiar el sistema • Provee ventajas fiscales por la depreciación acelerada. • Control total • El costo inicial es alto • Riesgo de obsolescencia • Riesgo de quedar trabado si la elección fue incorrecta • Responsabilidad total Arrendar • No hay capital invertido • No se requiere financiamiento • Los arrendamientos son más bajos que los pagos de renta • La empresa no es dueña del sistema cuando termina el plazo de arrendamiento • Por lo general hay una fuerte multa si se termina el arrendamiento antes de tiempo • Los arrendamientos son más costosos que las compras Rentar • No hay capital invertido • No se requiere financiamiento • Es fácil cambiar de sistemas • Por lo general se incluyen el mantenimiento y el seguro • La empresa no es dueña de la computadora • El costo es muy alto debido a que el distribuidor asume el riesgo (la opción más costosa) Fuente: Kendall y Kendall (2011) Análisis y diseño
  30. 30. Ejemplo Cuando desarrollamos un sistema de información, los dueños de negocio se pueden resistir a los cambios, nuestra función es darles la mejor opción su negocio, por eso debemos de ayudarles a decir si rentan, compran o arrendar. Entonces debemos de mostrarles que es lo que más les conviene al tiempo. Y podemos hacer un comparativo entre estas tres opciones. Renta Renta mensual $170 36 meses Costo total por 3 años $ 6,120 Compra Precio de compra $ 6,000 Valor residual - 500 Costo total por 3 años $ 5,500 Arrendamiento Arrendamiento mensual 36 meses $ 150 Subtotal $ 5,400 Pago inicial $ 500 Costo total por 3 años $ 5,900
  31. 31. Después de revisar esta información le daremos la mejor opción para la empresa, mostrando los costos por cada rubro, y el empresario deberá decir por el que mejor le conviene para el mejor desarrollo de los sistemas información. Dependiendo de lo que se determine realizar por los dueños de negocio procederemos a la ejecución de su decisión, pero siempre es importante indicarle los pro y los contra que pueden tener en estas situaciones.
  32. 32. Evaluación de software. Kendall y Kendall (2011) en su libro análisis y diseño nos dice lo siguiente: Los analistas y las organizaciones se enfrentan cada vez más con la decisión de crear, comprar o subcontratar al evaluar software para los proyectos de sistemas de información, en especial cuando se contemplan actualizaciones a sistemas existentes o antiguo. Ya vimos las decisiones que toman los analistas entre rentar, comprar o arrendar hardware. Parte del proceso de toma de decisiones relacionado con la compra de software comercial para venta en los canales convencionales (COTS), la “renta” del software a un proveedor de servicios de aplicación (ASP) o la creación de software personalizado para el proyecto es análogo al proceso de decisión sobre el hardware. Hay que recalcar que sin importar que usted desarrolle el software o compre un producto COTS para un proyecto en especial, es imperativo completar primero un análisis de los requerimientos de información de los usuarios los sistemas que. Como analista, parte de la experiencia que usted desarrolle consiste en formular juicios sólidos al decidir entre el desarrollo de software y comprar software COTS para sistemas nuevos y existentes.
  33. 33. Al igual que el hardware, debemos de revisar el proceso del software, pues aunque los empresarios nos llamen para el desarrollo de un sistema de información no siempre es viable la elaboración de este, pues muy probablemente lo podemos resolver utilizando algún software existente en el mercado, por eso debemos analizar minuciosamente las entrevistas que desarrollamos al principio, pues es el punto de partida que nos ayudaran a decir continuar con el desarrollo del sistema o indicar al cliente lo que más es conveniente para su organización. A continuación se presentará una tabla de ventajas y desventajas del desarrollo o el uso de software ya existente.
  34. 34. Ventajas y desventajas de crear software personalizado, comprar paquetes COTS y subcontratar un ASP VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS Creación de software Personalizado • Respuesta específica a las necesidades especializadas de la empresa • La innovación puede dar a la empresa una ventaja competitiva • Personal interno disponible para dar mantenimiento al software • Orgullo de propiedad • Puede tener un costo inicial considerablemente alto en comparación con el software COTS o un ASP • Es necesario contratar o trabajar con un equipo de desarrollo • Mantenimiento continuo Comprar paquetes COTS • Refinado en el mundo comercial • Mayor confiabilidad • Mayor funcionalidad • Por lo general tiene un menor costo inicial • Ya lo utilizan otras empresas • La ayuda y capacitación se incluyen con el software • Enfocado en la programación, no en la empresa • Hay que acoplarse a las características existentes • Personalización limitada • Futuro financiero incierto del distribuidor • Menor propiedad y compromiso Usar un ASP • Las organizaciones que no se especializan en sistemas de información se pueden enfocar en lo que hacen mejor (su misión estratégica) • No hay necesidad de contratar, capacitar o retener una gran cantidad de personal de TI • No se gasta el tiempo de los empleados en tareas de TI no Esenciales • Pérdida de control de los datos, sistemas, empleados de TI y horarios de trabajo • Preocupación sobre la viabilidad financiera y estabilidad a largo plazo del ASP • Cuestiones de seguridad, confidencialidad y privacidad • Pérdida de ventaja corporativa estratégica potencial en relación con la capacidad de innovación de las aplicaciones
  35. 35. EVALUACIÓN DEL SOPORTE DE LOS DISTRIBUIDORES EN RELACIÓN CON EL SOFTWARE Y LOS ASP En importante que no pierdas de vista que al decidir la forma del desarrollo del software a través de un paquete COST o un ASP, deberás de manejar a los distribuidores que antepongan sus propios intereses. Para esto debes evaluar el software con los usuarios finales, no solo porque crean que es lo mejor así sea, deberán hacer un análisis de sus beneficios y con después decidir si alguno de ellos ayudará a mejor su trabajo o resuelve su problema. En caso de no ser así debes proceder al desarrollo de un sistema de información en particular, Kendall y Kendall (2011) nos muestra un listado de lineamientos que debemos revisar para tomar la mejor decisión, en la siguiente diapositiva.
  36. 36. Lineamientos para la evaluación del software Requerimientos de software Características especificas del software Efectividad en el rendimiento Poder realizar todas las tareas requeridas Poder realizar todas las tareas deseadas Pantallas de visualización bien diseñadas Capacidad adecuada Eficiencia del rendimiento Tiempo de respuesta rápido Entrada eficiente Salida eficiente Almacenamiento de datos eficiente Respaldo eficiente Facilidad de uso Interfaz de usuario satisfactoria Menús de ayuda disponibles Archivos “Léame” para los cambios de último minuto Interfaz flexible Retroalimentación adecuada Buena capacidad para recuperarse de los errores Flexibilidad Opciones para la entrada Opciones para la salida Se puede usar con otro software Calidad de la documentación Buena organización Tutorial en línea adecuado Sitio Web con sección de preguntas frecuentes (FAQ) Soporte del fabricante Línea directa de soporte técnico Boletín de noticias/correo electrónico Sitio Web en donde se pueden descargar las actualizaciones del producto
  37. 37. Conclusión En este tema hemos revisado la importancia de la viabilidad de un proyecto sistemas de información, todos los procesos y elementos que necesitas para considerar si lo desarrollas desde cero o si utilizas un software existente en el mercado, no dejando de lado todo el tiempo la consideración con los usuarios finales de este, debido a quienes son los que estarán en constante uso y si desde el principio no lo consideras de el desarrollo del mismo será un fracaso. Vamos al siguiente tema para la determinación final de la información.

