Alquileres temporarios

ALQUILERES TEMPORARIO S
MISIÓN • El objeto de este emprendimiento es brindar confort y excelencia a nuestros clientes a partir de la experiencia t...
OBJETIVO • Nos dedicamos a brindar un servicio integral al turista, viajante. Nuestro serviciose inicia desde la recepción...
COMPROMISO • Brindar un servicio de alquiler temporario en puntos turísticos de Argentina menos frecuentados con el fin cu...
NUESTROS PUNTOS TURÍSTICOS DE ALOJAMIENTO Publicamos inmuebles de calidad y confort, en las siguientes provincias del país...
REGISTRO DE PROPIEDADE S: Aquellos propietarios que deseen pertenecer a nuestro sistema de alquiler temporario deber prese...
GESTIÓN: • Los inmuebles seleccionados serán presentados en nuestro blogspot para su comercialización. • Chequeamos los in...
COMERCIALIZACIÓN: • Estamos presentes en los principales portales web del sector turístico Nacional e Internacional. • Bri...
TASACIÓN La tasación de los inmuebles seleccionados se hará en forma presencial por integrantes de nuestro equipo y confor...
GARANTÍA Nuestra gestión ofrece una doble garantía que protege tanto al Propietario como al turísta.
FORMAS DE PAGO • Aceptamos dinero efectivo en todas las monedas. • Transferencia bancaria. • PayPal • Western Union • Tarj...
CONDICIONES GENERALES Reservas • La reservas se harán efectivas mediante una seña y una tarjeta de crédito como garantía •...
CONDICIONES GENERALES Check-In • Los pasajeros que arriben en buses o avión contarán con el servicio de traslado por U$D 1...
DERECHO DE ADMISIÓN Y PERMANENCIA Los huéspedes deben respetar el reglamento de convivencia por el cual: • La permanencia ...
La violación del presente Reglamento es motivo de desalojo. Martinez Arbizu y Asoc. No se responsabiliza por los problemas...
