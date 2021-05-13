Successfully reported this slideshow.
Las Cuentas Contables y su Clasificación Unidad Curricular: Contabilidad I Tema: 3 Facilitador: Lcda. María Eugenia Sánchez González
Contabilidad I Objetivo  Definición de Cuentas Contables.  Partes que compone una Cuenta Contable.  Clasificación de la...
Contabilidad I Las Cuentas Contables Es un conjunto de registros donde se detallan de forma cronológica todas las transacc...
Las Cuentas Básicas de la Contabilidad Costos Ingresos Capital Pasivo Activo Gastos
Según el Grupo que pertenecen Activo Cuentas que representan los bienes y derechos tangibles e intangibles. Pasivo Deudas y obligaciones que tiene la empresa con terceros.
Según el Grupo que pertenecen Capital Representado por los aportes resultados y reservas. Ingresos Cuentas que reflejas los beneficios obtenidos por la empresa
Según el Grupo que pertenecen Costos Bienes necesarios para la producción. Gastos Pagos por servicios o bienes que no serán recuperados.
Contabilidad I Cuentas Reales o de Balance Representan valores tangibles como las propiedades y las obligaciones con terce...
Contabilidad I Cuentas Nominales, De Resultado o Transitorias Al final de un ejercicio contable dan a conocer las utilidad...
Contabilidad I Cuentas de Orden Agrupan los valores que reflejan hechos o circunstancias que pueden llegar a afectar la es...
Plantea tus dudas escríbenos a: mariaesanchez79@gmail.com Las Cuentas Contables y su Clasificación Síguenos en Instagram: @cuamnaguanagua www.cuam.tec.ve (+ 58)04126777653
Las Cuentas Contables y su Clasificación

Identificar la Clasificación de Cuentas de acuerdo a los Grupos Reales y Nominales, a través de la participación favoreciendo el compromiso transformador en la sociedad.

  1. 1. Las Cuentas Contables y su Clasificación Unidad Curricular: Contabilidad I Tema: 3 Facilitador: Lcda. María Eugenia Sánchez González Contador Público y Docente. Contabilidad I
  2. 2. Contabilidad I Objetivo  Definición de Cuentas Contables.  Partes que compone una Cuenta Contable.  Clasificación de las Cuentas Contables. Contenido de Aprendizaje  Identificar la clasificación de Cuentas de acuerdo a los Grupos Reales y Nominales, a través de la participación favoreciendo el compromiso transformador en la sociedad.
  3. 3. Contabilidad I Las Cuentas Contables Es un conjunto de registros donde se detallan de forma cronológica todas las transacciones que ocurren en un ente económico. Las partes de la cuentas son: Nombre de la Cuenta Debe o Débito Haber O Crédito Saldo
  4. 4. Contabilidad I Las Cuentas Básicas de la Contabilidad Costos Ingresos Capital Pasivo Activo Gastos
  5. 5. Contabilidad I Según el Grupo que pertenecen Activo Cuentas que representan los bienes y derechos tangibles e intangibles. Pasivo Deudas y obligaciones que tiene la empresa con terceros.
  6. 6. Contabilidad I Según el Grupo que pertenecen Capital Representado por los aportes resultados y reservas. Ingresos Cuentas que reflejas los beneficios obtenidos por la empresa
  7. 7. Contabilidad I Según el Grupo que pertenecen Costos Bienes necesarios para la producción. Gastos Pagos por servicios o bienes que no serán recuperados.
  8. 8. Contabilidad I Cuentas Reales o de Balance Representan valores tangibles como las propiedades y las obligaciones con terceros y los intangibles. Forman parte del balance de una empresa. Pueden ser de Activo, Pasivo o Patrimonio.
  9. 9. Contabilidad I Cuentas Nominales, De Resultado o Transitorias Al final de un ejercicio contable dan a conocer las utilidades o pérdidas, ingresos, costos y gastos. Son transitorias porque se cancelan al cierre del período contable. A este grupo pertenecen las cuentas de Ingresos, Gastos, Costos de Venta, Costos de Producción o de Operación.
  10. 10. Contabilidad I Cuentas de Orden Agrupan los valores que reflejan hechos o circunstancias que pueden llegar a afectar la estructura financiera de la empresa. También las cuentas que sirven para efectos de control interno o información general. Se utilizan para conciliar las diferencias entre los registros contables de la empresa y las declaraciones tributarias.
  11. 11. Contabilidad I Plantea tus dudas escríbenos a: mariaesanchez79@gmail.com Las Cuentas Contables y su Clasificación Síguenos en Instagram: @cuamnaguanagua www.cuam.tec.ve (+ 58)04126777653

