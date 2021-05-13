Successfully reported this slideshow.
La Partida Doble Unidad Curricular: Contabilidad I Tema: 4 Facilitador: Lcda. María Eugenia Sánchez González Contador Públ...
Contabilidad I Objetivo  Definición de la Partida Doble. Contenido de Aprendizaje  Identificar que cuentas se cargan y q...
Contabilidad I El sistema de Partida Doble, es el método o sistema de registro de las operaciones mas usadas en la contabi...
Contabilidad I Principios de la Partida Doble a) No existe un Débito sin un Crédito, ni un Crédito sin un Débito. b) Todo ...
Contabilidad I  La partida doble se compone de una cuenta, la cual debe tener un nombre, un código y un valor.  Su funci...
Contabilidad I Es el Registro de las Operaciones mercantiles en los comprobantes y libros de Contabilidad. En el registro ...
Contabilidad I Asiento Simple Es cuando solo se afectan dos cuentas que corresponden a un DEBITO y a un CRÉDITO. EJEMPLO: ...
Contabilidad I Asiento Simple Es cuando se afectan más de dos cuentas que corresponden a un DÉBITO y dos o más CRÉDITO o a...
Contabilidad I Procedimiento Para Registrar Las Operaciones Mercantiles 1. Identificar las cuentas que se afectan según la...
Contabilidad I Procedimiento Para Registrar Las Operaciones Mercantiles 2. Determinar la cuenta que se debita y la cuenta ...
Contabilidad I La Partida Doble
La partida Doble

Identificar que Cuentas se cargan y que se abonan en las operaciones comerciales. (Cargos y Abonos).

La partida Doble

  1. 1. La Partida Doble Unidad Curricular: Contabilidad I Tema: 4 Facilitador: Lcda. María Eugenia Sánchez González Contador Público y Docente. Contabilidad I
  2. 2. Contabilidad I Objetivo  Definición de la Partida Doble. Contenido de Aprendizaje  Identificar que cuentas se cargan y que se abonan en las operaciones comerciales. (Cargos y Abonos).
  3. 3. Contabilidad I El sistema de Partida Doble, es el método o sistema de registro de las operaciones mas usadas en la contabilidad Este sistema se asemeja a una balanza ya que tienen que estar en iguales condiciones para estar en equilibrio. Aquí tienen que ver dos palabras importantes: El DEBE se conoce como DEBITAR, DEUDORA o DÉBITO. El HABER se conoce como ACREDITAR, ACRREDORA o CRÉDITO.
  4. 4. Contabilidad I Principios de la Partida Doble a) No existe un Débito sin un Crédito, ni un Crédito sin un Débito. b) Todo valor que entra debe ser igual al valor que sale.
  5. 5. Contabilidad I  La partida doble se compone de una cuenta, la cual debe tener un nombre, un código y un valor.  Su funcionamiento consiste en registrar un valor en por lo menos dos cuentas.  El valor debe ser igual en una y otra cuenta.  En una cuenta se registra en el DEBE y en la otra cuenta en el HABER.  En algunos casos se pueden afectar más de dos cuentas, pero aun así, los débitos y los créditos de las cuentas afectadas deben ser iguales.
  6. 6. Contabilidad I Es el Registro de las Operaciones mercantiles en los comprobantes y libros de Contabilidad. En el registro Contable se puede se pueden presentar dos (2) tipos de asientos: Asiento Simple Asientos Contables Asiento Compuesto
  7. 7. Contabilidad I Asiento Simple Es cuando solo se afectan dos cuentas que corresponden a un DEBITO y a un CRÉDITO. EJEMPLO: Compramos un archivador para uso de la empresa por $400.000 y pagamos con un cheque. DEBE HABER $400.000 1524 Equipo de Oficina DEBE HABER $400.000 1110 Bancos $400.000
  8. 8. Contabilidad I Asiento Simple Es cuando se afectan más de dos cuentas que corresponden a un DÉBITO y dos o más CRÉDITO o a dos o más DÉBITO y un CRÉDITO. EJEMPLO: Vendemos mercancías por $3.000.000 nos pagan $1.200.000 en efectivo y el saldo a crédito. DEBE HABER $3.000.000 4135 Comercio DEBE HABER $.1800.000 1305 Clientes 1105 Caja 1.200.000 DEBE HABER
  9. 9. Contabilidad I Procedimiento Para Registrar Las Operaciones Mercantiles 1. Identificar las cuentas que se afectan según la transacción. Para ello debe preguntarse:  Compra: ¿Qué se compra? ¿Cómo se paga?  Venta: ¿Qué se vende? ¿Cómo nos pagan?  Consignación: ¿Dónde se consigna? ¿De dónde sale el dinero?  Deuda: ¿Qué tipo de deuda se paga? ¿Cómo se paga?  Aportes: ¿Qué aporta el socio?
  10. 10. Contabilidad I Procedimiento Para Registrar Las Operaciones Mercantiles 2. Determinar la cuenta que se debita y la cuenta que se acredita: Primero se identifica el grupo de cuentas a que pertenece y se recuerda su movimiento, teniendo en cuenta sus aumentos o disminuciones, luego se procede a debitar o acreditar a cada una. Recuerde que:
  11. 11. Contabilidad I Plantea tus dudas escríbenos a: mariaesanchez79@gmail.com La Partida Doble Síguenos en Instagram: @cuamnaguanagua www.cuam.tec.ve (+ 58)04126777653

