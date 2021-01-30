Maria arredondo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diseño Espiral para planificación de eventos
INTRODUCCIÓN  A continuación en el presente proyecto se desarrollara a fondo el rol y la importancia que tiene el patrimo...
CONTEXTO DE LA GESTIÓN PATRIMONIAL  2.1 ¿QUÉ ES EL PATRIMONIO? Según la Convención del Patrimonio Mundial, el patrimonio ...
 2.1.1 Definir los límites físicos - el bien y su entorno La protección y el uso compartido del patrimonio requieren estr...
 2.2 Situar los problemas del patrimonio en un marco más amplio El mayor alcance actual del patrimonio ha hecho que en su...
 2.3 Conservación del patrimonio y desarrollo sostenible. El papel del patrimonio cultural en el sostenible puede conside...
2.3.1 La relación entre la conservación del patrimonio cultural y el desarrollo sostenible  1. Como el interés en sostene...
2.4 Necesidad de la gestión del patrimonio.  La creciente intervención del conjunto de la sociedad en el patrimonio signi...
2.4.1 Lo que entendemos por “sistema de gestión” del patrimonio cultural  La “gestión” se compone de procesos; es “el uso...
2.5 Enfoques de la conservación y la gestión del patrimonio.  El enfoque basado en los valores responde, de muchas manera...
2.6 La gestión de un entorno histórico cambiante • El entorno histórico ha cambiado siempre y seguirá cambiando en respues...
3. Entender lo que es la gestión en el contexto del Patrimonio Mundial
 ¿QUÉ ES EL PATRIMONIO MUNDIAL?  ¿CUÁL ES SU SISTEMA? 3.1 Son los patrimonios en el mundo cuya importancia era tal que l...
3.3 Las Directrices Prácticas: la gestión como medio de proteger el Valor Universal Excepcional  DP 108: Cada bien propue...
 DP 111: Sin dejar de reconocer la diversidad mencionada precedentemente, un plan de gestión eficaz podría incluir los si...
3.4 El Valor Universal Excepcional, la autenticidad y la integridad en el contexto de la gestión de los bienes del Patrimo...
 La primera definición verdadera de Valor Universal Excepcional apareció en la versión de 2005 de las Directrices práctic...
3.5 Documentación del Patrimonio Mundial y procedimientos para fortalecer la gestión  1. El Estado Parte prepara la docum...
3.6 Orientaciones estratégicas adoptadas por el Comité del Patrimonio Mundial que pueden afectar a la gestión de los bienes
OBJETIVOS ESTRATEGICOS 1. Aumentar la Credibilidad de la Lista del Patrimonio Mundial 2. Garantizar la Conservación eficaz...
3.7 La evolución de los conocimientos y las políticas  Los conocimientos sobre el Patrimonio Mundial -incluidos los relac...
3.8 La Estrategia de Fortalecimiento de las Capacidades del Patrimonio Mundial  Los conocimientos sobre el Patrimonio Mun...
4. Definir, evaluar y mejorar los sistemas de gestión del patrimonio
 Los conocimientos sobre el Patrimonio Mundial incluidos los relacionados con los procesos y la gestión de los bienes- ev...
4.1 Los sistemas de gestión del patrimonio en general, y del Patrimonio Mundial en particular  LOS SISTEMAS DE GESTIÓN DE...
4.2 Los tres elementos de un sistema de gestión del patrimonio  En todo sistema primario de gestión del patrimonio hay tr...
4.3 Los tres procesos de un sistema de gestión del patrimonio  Los tres elementos descritos en la parte 4.2 constituyen c...
4.4 Los tres resultados de un sistema de gestión del patrimonio
4.5 Documentar y evaluar un sistema de gestión del patrimonio  UN SISTEMA “COMPLETO” DE GESTIÓN DEL PATRIMONIO  El marco...
CONCLUSIÓN  El patrimonio cultural de una país o localidad, juega un rol fundamental, pues crea cierto sentido de identid...
BIBLIOGRÁFICA  GESTIÓN DEL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL . (s.f.). Obtenido de https://web04.servoescolar.mx/Portales/ugc/RedSocial...
Gracias
