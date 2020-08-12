Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gerencia Regional de Educación de Arequipa INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICA PÚBLICO “LA INMACULADA”- CAMANÁ D.S....
STORYBIRD Storybird es una útil herramienta tecnológica que nos permite crear divertidas historias por medio de diferentes...
DILAM´S INCREDIBLE VACATIONS by Maripao
A Storybird DILAM´S INCREDIBLE VACATIONS by Maripao Illustrated by MagikidPinyin_AN Published on June 15, 2020
One night after Christmas, Dilam was very excited because he would soon go on vacation.
Dilam had very peculiar friends, with whom he had a lot of fun and took them anywhere, so a day before the trip he took hi...
The next day he and his family set out on their journey of vations, and along the way they saw a very friendly little anim...
When they reached their destination, everyone was very hungry, so the first thing they did was go to lunch, Dilam took his...
At night, Dilam and her family went for a walk in the park, but it started raining, and when they were returning they foun...
The next day they went out to find Robbie's friends so he could go home, but the day was so hot they stopped for a delicio...
After finishing the ice cream they kept looking for Robbie's friends, when from proto a very cute puppy came out of the bu...
A few meters later a small animal with long legs white body i called them a lot of attention, and when they approached the...
Finally, they were only short of finding the nest of eggs that their friend the chicken had ordered them, like knowing whe...
To thank Dilam's family, Robbie invited their to watch a well- known show in that city, it was the "Dancing Mouse Show".
On the last day of the holiday, Dilam fires his little friend Robbie and took a boat ride by the sea with his family.
At night, after taking the last walk, Dilam and his family return home, he was very happy to have been able to help that l...
Moraleja: Help those who need them without expecting anything in return.
Descripción e la herramienta Storybird con ayuda de un ejemplo.

  1. 1. Gerencia Regional de Educación de Arequipa INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICA PÚBLICO “LA INMACULADA”- CAMANÁ D.S. Nº 004-92-ED del 16 de Enero de 1992 Promovido y Gestionado por la Congregación de Religiosas Franciscanas de la Inmaculada Concepción en Convenio con la Gerencia Regional de Educación de Arequipa R.G.R.N°6065-2016-GREA “EVANGELIZANDO NUESTROS PROCESOS EDUCATIVOS A LA LUZ DE PADRE ALFONSO Y MADRE CLARA”
  2. 2. STORYBIRD Storybird es una útil herramienta tecnológica que nos permite crear divertidas historias por medio de diferentes dibujos o ilustraciones ya sean proporcionadas por esta herramienta, así como por medio de imágenes que el usuario haya descargado y quiera utilizar. Esta herramienta cuenta con diferentes ventajas como, por ejemplo: • Se pueden compartir las historias o cuentos creados con otros usuarios. • Fomenta el proceso de lectoescritura en las personas. • Es una herramienta que fomenta el trabajo colaborativo. • Es fácil de utilizar. • Su uso no implica ningún costo económico, ya que su acceso es de forma gratuita. • El educador puede utilizar esta herramienta para que los estudiantes por medio de la creación de historias puedan reforzar los conocimientos adquiridos de acuerdo con sus vivencias. • Esta herramienta sirve de apoyo curricular tanto en el proceso educativo de los estudiantes como a su vez, facilita la labor docente. • Fomenta el desarrollo de la creatividad de los y las estudiantes. • Por medio de las actividades realizadas con esta herramienta tecnológica, se logra captar de una mejor manera la atención y el interés de los estudiantes, y por ende creando un aprendizaje más participativo y re- alimentador.
  5. 5. One night after Christmas, Dilam was very excited because he would soon go on vacation.
  6. 6. Dilam had very peculiar friends, with whom he had a lot of fun and took them anywhere, so a day before the trip he took his backpack and started packing.
  7. 7. The next day he and his family set out on their journey of vations, and along the way they saw a very friendly little animal, to which they could take a few pictures.
  8. 8. When they reached their destination, everyone was very hungry, so the first thing they did was go to lunch, Dilam took his soup very fast.
  9. 9. At night, Dilam and her family went for a walk in the park, but it started raining, and when they were returning they found in the park a animal very peculiar called Robbie, was in the rain, which they decided to adopt.
  10. 10. The next day they went out to find Robbie's friends so he could go home, but the day was so hot they stopped for a delicious three- flavored ice cream. 
  11. 11. After finishing the ice cream they kept looking for Robbie's friends, when from proto a very cute puppy came out of the bushes. Yes! he was one of Robbie's lost friends, he got very happy and ran to hug him.
  12. 12. A few meters later a small animal with long legs white body i called them a lot of attention, and when they approached they realized that it was their friend the heron. Not bad! had already found two of his lost friends, Robbie was very pleased.
  13. 13. Finally, they were only short of finding the nest of eggs that their friend the chicken had ordered them, like knowing where they were.? but a few seconds later, they heard a very peculiar sound and when they approached they realized that, baby chicks were born!
  14. 14. To thank Dilam's family, Robbie invited their to watch a well- known show in that city, it was the "Dancing Mouse Show".
  15. 15. On the last day of the holiday, Dilam fires his little friend Robbie and took a boat ride by the sea with his family.
  16. 16. At night, after taking the last walk, Dilam and his family return home, he was very happy to have been able to help that little friend.
  17. 17. Moraleja: Help those who need them without expecting anything in return.

×