Power point 455

NOS COMPROMETEMOS A IMPLEMENTAR EL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL. LOS PRIMEROS PASOS. ¿QUÉ ASPECTOS DEL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL NECESITAN ...
2. EVALUACIÓN FORMATIVA: Es necesario profundizar sobre la elaboración y la pertinencia de la rúbrica. ¿Cuándo evaluar con...
5. ORIENTACIONES PARA EL PROCESO ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE: Cómo lograr articulación entre: aprendizaje significativo, propósi...
¿QUÉ ASPECTOS DEL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL PODRÍAN EMPEZAR A IMPLEMENTAR? 1. ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES: Los enfoques del Currículo ...
¿QUÉ ACCIONES SE PROPONEN REALIZAR PARA IMPLEMENTAR ESTOS ASPECTOS, INVOLUCRANDO A LOS DEMÁS COLEGAS? 1. ENFOQUES TRANSVER...
. Implementación de la campaña “3R” a nivel de I.E.(junio) . Concurso “Los reciclables y su uso ecológico” (junio). . Camp...
2. DIVERSIFICACIÓN CURRICULAR: A nivel de Institución educativa. Actividades: • Taller de capacitación a los docentes, • F...
  1. 1. NOS COMPROMETEMOS A IMPLEMENTAR EL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL. LOS PRIMEROS PASOS. ¿QUÉ ASPECTOS DEL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL NECESITAN PROFUNDIZAR UN POCO MÁS? ¿POR QUÉ? 1. ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES: ENFOQUE IGUALDAD DE GÉNERO, consideramos importante ampliar y profundizar nuestro conocimiento sobre este enfoque porque aún es un tema mediático y polémico. ENFOQUE INTERCULTURAL, necesitamos saber cómo insertarlo en las sesiones de aprendizaje. ENFOQUE AMBIENTAL, es importante que este enfoque sea desarrollado en nuestra escuela; pero hay muchas limitaciones. Una de ellas es saber cómo insertarlo en las sesiones de aprendizaje y cómo hacer para crear espacios de vida en escuelas urbanas donde no hay suficiente agua para su crecimiento y cuidado.
  2. 2. 2. EVALUACIÓN FORMATIVA: Es necesario profundizar sobre la elaboración y la pertinencia de la rúbrica. ¿Cuándo evaluar con rúbrica? ¿Cuándo evaluar con lista de cotejo? ¿Qué otros instrumentos de evaluación se pueden aplicar en la evaluación de desempeños? 3. DIVERSIFICACIÓN CURRICULAR: Al no haber un documento de diversificación a nivel local, ¿Cómo hacer la implementación a nivel de Institución educativa? ¿Qué proceso se sigue para la modificación, incorporación y adaptación de desempeños para los niños inclusivos? 4. CONCEPTOS CLAVES QUE SUSTENTA EL PERFIL DE EGRESO: ¿Cómo precisar los desempeños en las sesiones de aprendizaje? En el Currículo Nacional están redactados de manera muy general. Otro aspecto que no queda claro es cómo y dónde insertar los estándares de aprendizaje.
  3. 3. 5. ORIENTACIONES PARA EL PROCESO ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE: Cómo lograr articulación entre: aprendizaje significativo, propósito de la sesión, programación anual y evaluación. 6. LA COMPETENCIA TRANSVERSAL: “Gestiona su aprendizaje de manera autónoma”: ¿Cómo desarrollar esta competencia en los estudiantes? ¿Cómo evaluarla? Consideramos importante ampliar o profundizar nuestro conocimiento sobre estos temas, ya que por encontrarnos en constantes cambios, surge la necesidad de ir leyendo para mejorar nuestra práctica pedagógica. •
  4. 4. ¿QUÉ ASPECTOS DEL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL PODRÍAN EMPEZAR A IMPLEMENTAR? 1. ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES: Los enfoques del Currículo Nacional serán considerados en cada una de las ocho unidades que conforman la Programación Anual y se tendrán en cuenta en el desarrollo de las sesiones de aprendizaje. En cada unidad serán considerados uno, dos o hasta tres enfoques que se relacionen con la temática de cada unidad. 2. DIVERSIFICACIÓN CURRICULAR: A nivel de Institución educativa se tomará como base el Currículo Nacional para la diversificación curricular. Además, el contexto en el que se ubica nuestra escuela y la población estudiantil a la que se atiende. Se tendrá en cuenta la problemática social, las necesidades e intereses de los estudiantes. 3. EVALUACIÓN FORMATIVA: Se dará énfasis a la evaluación de desempeños. El recojo de información del proceso de aprendizaje nos será útil para identificar los aspectos en los que debemos poner más énfasis, usando diversos instrumentos de evaluación.
  5. 5. ¿QUÉ ACCIONES SE PROPONEN REALIZAR PARA IMPLEMENTAR ESTOS ASPECTOS, INVOLUCRANDO A LOS DEMÁS COLEGAS? 1. ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES: Enfoque igualdad de género, enfoque intercultural, enfoque ambiental. Actividades: • Escuela o conversatorios con padres de familia, invitando a profesionales (abril y mayo). • Acordar y ejecutar lineamientos institucionales con la comunidad educativa para implementar los enfoques (de junio a agosto). • Para implementar el enfoque ambiental se realizará reuniones de capacitación con especialistas (mayo). Además, a través del Comité de Ecoeficiencia se realizarán actividades como: . Taller sobre “El uso eficiente y Seguro de la Energía Eléctrica”(abril). . Festival de dibujos por el Día de la Tierra (abril). . Coordinación con los docentes acerca de la gestión de residuos sólidos (mayo).
  6. 6. . Implementación de la campaña “3R” a nivel de I.E.(junio) . Concurso “Los reciclables y su uso ecológico” (junio). . Campaña en defensa del ahorro de la energía (junio). . Visita a zonas naturales protegidas: Reserva Forestal Montes de la Virgen (setiembre). . Charla: Semana Forestal Nacional (noviembre) . Gestionar la adquisición de dispensadores de jabón y toallas para cada baño (de mayo a agosto).
  7. 7. 2. DIVERSIFICACIÓN CURRICULAR: A nivel de Institución educativa. Actividades: • Taller de capacitación a los docentes, • Formación de grupos de inter aprendizaje para el intercambio de experiencias. Durante el primer semestre académico. 3. EVALUACIÓN FORMATIVA: instrumentos de evaluación, precisión de desempeños a evaluar. Actividades: • Capacitación con directivo, taller sobre “elaboración de instrumentos de evaluación (rúbricas)” con conocedores del tema durante el mes de junio.

