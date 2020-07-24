Revista ad2301

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Conócelas ¿Qué son? Y Todo lo Relacionado a ellas. Marzo, 2020 Diferentes tipos de Sociedades en Venezuela
Recetas para amas de casa Conoce las mejores Recetas de cocina, rápidas, sencillas y fáciles de preparar para compartir en...
Sociedades En Venezuela 07 La sociedad civil: Es un contrato por el cual dos o más personas se obligan a poner en común di...
08 Empresas de Producción Social Es una unidad socio productiva constituida en un ámbito territorio de marcado en una o va...
09 Según su tipo de capital: Capital contable: Capital Social: no puede ser modificado, sino por una modificación de los e...
10 Cooperativa Es una asociación autónoma de personas que se han unido voluntariamente para formar una organización democr...
11 Principios actuales Principios clásico  Principios actuales Los principios actuales fueron aprobados en la Asamblea de...
Empresas de Producción Social Directa Comunal 12
  1. 1. Conócelas ¿Qué son? Y Todo lo Relacionado a ellas. Marzo, 2020 Diferentes tipos de Sociedades en Venezuela
  2. 2. Recetas para amas de casa Conoce las mejores Recetas de cocina, rápidas, sencillas y fáciles de preparar para compartir en familia… Pag -02 Fashion style Integrante: María Montilla CI: 26.141.141 Trayecto II Sección AD2301 Signos del Zodiaco Historia Pag-06 Sociedades Pag- 07 -11 Chistes y Risas Pag- 12 CONTENIDOS Pag-04 y 05 RECETAS
  3. 3. Sociedades En Venezuela 07 La sociedad civil: Es un contrato por el cual dos o más personas se obligan a poner en común dinero, bienes o industria, con el fin de crear una persona moral que no tiene un carácter meramente comercial, pero sí busca un beneficio lucrativo así como repartir entre sí, sus ganancias. Sus elementos son:  La -agrupación de 2 o más personas. - La reunión con un fin común. -Que ese fin consista en una utilidad apreciable en dinero. -Que todos los socios participen en las ganancias y las pérdidas. Ventajas de la Sociedad Civil: - Constitución formal más sencilla y barata que una sociedad mercantil, no siendo necesaria Escritura Pública ante notario ni inscribirlas en el Registro Mercantil (salvo en caso de existir aportaciones en forma de inmuebles o derechos reales) ni aportación de un capital inicial mínimo. - Es una fórmula ágil para una colaboración entre autónomos, especialmente si la inversión a realizar es pequeña. Características de la Sociedad Civil: - Contrato privado de sociedad civil, en el que se detallan la actividad del negocio, las aportaciones de cada socio, que podrán ser en dinero o en especie, el porcentaje de participación que cada socio tiene en las pérdidas y ganancias, el sistema de administración y representación y las causas de liquidación y disolución. Se recomienda su constitución en escritura pública, necesaria cuando se aporten inmuebles o derechos reales. - Mínimo de dos socios. - La responsabilidad de los socios por deudas frente a terceros es personal e ilimitada, es decir, una vez liquidado el patrimonio de la sociedad, si no llega para cubrir las deudas, responden con sus bienes presentes y futuros. Y lo hacen de forma mancomunada ante todos los deudores que pueda haber. - Régimen de la Seguridad Social: los socios deben darse de alta en autónomos, salvo en casos excepcionales. - La Sociedad Civil carece de personalidad jurídica propia.
  4. 4. 08 Empresas de Producción Social Es una unidad socio productiva constituida en un ámbito territorio de marcado en una o varias comunidades, en una o varias comunas, destinadas al beneficio de sus integrantes y de la colectividad, a través de la reinversión social de sus excedentes y donde los medios de producción son de propiedad púbica. (Art 13) LOSEC. Importancia Es importante ya que está en un ámbito territorial, y el desarrollo social integral del país, a través de la reinversión social de sus excedentes Características  Destinadas al beneficio de sus productores y productoras.  Es de propiedad púbica  La gestión y administración de estas empresas sea transferida a las instancias del Poder popular Función Cumplir las normativas que rijan al órgano o ente público encargado de su constitución. Como está Organizada Será constituida mediante Documento Constitutivo Estatutario, de acuerdo a las normativas que rijan al órgano o ente público encargado de su constitución. (Art 13) LOSEC Sociedad mercantil o comercial: Es una persona jurídica que tiene por objeto la realización de actos de comercio o la realización de una actividad sujeta al Derecho comercial. Una sociedad mercantil o comercial surge cuando dos o más personas (físicas o jurídicas) mediante un contrato se obligan a realizar aportes para constituir el capital social, que luego serán los bienes con los que se realizará una actividad comercial organizada, en la que sus socios aceptan participar en las ganancias y en las pérdidas que derivan de dicha actividad. Clasificación de las Sociedades Mercantiles: Las Sociedades mercantiles se pueden clasificar conforme a varios criterios, entre los que destacan los siguientes aspectos:
  5. 5. 09 Según su tipo de capital: Capital contable: Capital Social: no puede ser modificado, sino por una modificación de los estatutos. Capital Variable (C.V.): es variable, puede disminuir y aumentar conforme el avance de la sociedad, sin procedimientos complejos. De capital o compañía anónima (sociedad anónima): En esta, las obligaciones sociales están garantizadas por un capital determinado y los socios solo están obligados a responder por el monto de su acción, así que al cancelar el monto de su acción o paquete accionario se desliza de responsabilidad sobre las obligaciones de la empresa que pudieran superar este aporte. De sociedad mixta o compañía de comandita: Aquí se agrupan las dos modalidades, habiendo socios cuya responsabilidad social se limita a una suma determinada y otros llamados socios solidarios o comandantes en el que a cada uno que responden por el total de las obligaciones de la empresa. Compañía de responsabilidad limitada (sociedad limitada): Aquí las obligaciones sociales están garantizadas por un capital determinado dividido en cuotas de participación. Se diferencia de las compañías en que no son fácilmente transmisibles ya que las cuotas no se pueden representar en acciones ni títulos negociables. Órganos de las Sociedades Mercantiles: En las sociedades Mercantiles normalmente coexisten tres tipos de órganos.  Órgano Gubernamental: su función es la de determinar las decisiones fundamentales en cuanto a la dirección de la sociedad. En la mayor parte de las legislaciones corresponde al Consejo de administración, generalmente un organismo colegiado menor, aunque también se considera, para decisiones muy importantes, la Junta de Accionistas cuando la ley establece su intervención como perentoria.  Órgano Administrativo: realiza las labores técnicas y económicas que sirven para el normal funcionamiento de la empresa. Por regla general queda en manos de la Gerencia.  Órgano de Vigilancia: tiene por fin velar por que los derechos de los socios sean respetados por los órganos gubernamentales y administrativos. En general, la Junta de Socios ejerce primariamente la función supervisora, aunque algunas legislaciones establecen también la conformación de comités o instancias de auditoría tanto internas como externas a la sociedad.
  6. 6. 10 Cooperativa Es una asociación autónoma de personas que se han unido voluntariamente para formar una organización democrática cuya administración y gestión debe llevarse a cabo de la forma que acuerden los socios, generalmente en el contexto de la economía de mercado o la economía mixta, aunque las cooperativas se han dado también como parte complementaria de la economía planificada. Valores cooperativos Ayuda mutua: es el accionar conjunto para la solución de problemas comunes o la cooperación. Responsabilidad: capacidad de responder ante los actos, nivel de desempeño en el cumplimiento de las actividades para el logro de metas, sintiendo un compromiso moral con los asociados. Responsabilidad social: compromiso con la comunidad, preocupación por los demás. Democracia: toma de decisiones colectivas por los asociados (mediante la participación y el protagonismo) a lo que se refiere a la gestión y control de la cooperativa. Igualdad: todos los asociados tienen iguales deberes y derechos. Equidad: justa distribución de los excedentes entre los miembros de la cooperativa. Solidaridad: apoyar, cooperar en la solución de problemas de los asociados, la familia y la comunidad. Comunidad de intereses y propósitos. Honestidad y transparencia: honradez, la dignidad y la decencia en la conducta de los asociados. Se oponen al encubrimiento, el falseamiento de la información y al engaño. Esfuerzo propio: motivación, fuerza de voluntad de los miembros con el fin de alcanzar metas previstas dando lo mejor de cada uno. TIPOS DE COOPERATIVAS: Se hacen diversas clasificaciones de las cooperativas, es usual atender principalmente a la actividad o fin que desempeñan. De conformidad al objeto u objetos que pretenden desarrollar, las cooperativas pueden agrupar pescadores artesanales, campesinos, agricultores, mineros, comerciantes, artesanos, escolares, etc.  COOPERATIVAS DE TRABAJO  COOPERATIVAS DE SERVICIO  COOPERATIVAS ELECTRICAS  COOPERATIVAS ESCOLARES  COOPERATIVAS DE VIVIENDA:  COOPERATIVAS AGRICOLAS Y CAMPESINAS  Cooperativa de transporte  Cooperativa mixta:
  7. 7. 11 Principios actuales Principios clásico  Principios actuales Los principios actuales fueron aprobados en la Asamblea de la Alianza Cooperativa Internacional en Mánchester, el 23 de septiembre de 1995 . 1. Adhesión abierta y voluntaria. Las cooperativas son organizaciones voluntarias, abiertas para todas aquellas personas dispuestas a utilizar sus servicios y dispuestas a aceptar las responsabilidades que conlleva la condición de socios, sin discriminación de género, raza, clase social, orientación sexual, posición política o religiosa. 2. Control democrático de los socios o miembros. Participación activa, con responsabilidad ante la asamblea general y los socios por parte de las autoridades electas. Cada socio siempre tiene derecho a un solo voto, independientemente a su aporte. 3. Participación económica de los socios o miembros. Equidad. Compensación limitada. Los excedentes de cada período contemplan en primer lugar reservas, educación y solidaridad. 4. Autonomía e independencia. Asociarse sin hacerse dependiente, y sin responder a intereses externos. 5. Educación, entrenamiento e información. A socios, dirigentes, gerentes y empleados. Pero también, informar a la comunidad sobre el cooperativismo. Este principio se une al 7º. 6. Cooperación entre cooperativas. A través de estructuras locales, regionales y nacionales; con el fin de servir mejor y de dar apoyo a nuevas entidades. 7. Compromiso con la comunidad. Desarrollo sustentable, solidaridad, aceptación de los socios, responsabilidad social. Principios clásicos Los siguientes principios fueron sistematizados en el año 1937 por la Alianza Cooperativa Internacional:  Libre adhesión o puertas abiertas.  Control democrático.  Retorno de excedentes a cada miembro, en proporción a su contribución con los mismos.  Interés limitado del capital (gran diferencia con las sociedades).  Neutralidad: principalmente en lo político y religioso. Modernamente se ha extendido también la neutralidad al plano racial, étnico, por nacionalidad, sectario, ideológico, sindical, etc.  Venta al contado (principio que ha ido cediendo) y a precios de mercado.  Fomento y educación cooperativa: difundir los val cooperativos entre los miembros y la sociedad en general. Otros principios Algunos autores reconocen otros principios:  Mutualidad: sólo los miembros pueden hacer uso de los servicios de la cooperativa, en tanto no sea una empresa comercial y por lo tanto no tenga afán de lucro, ni hacerse de una clientela.  Indisponibilidad de las reservas: en caso de liquidarse la cooperativa, aquellas no pasarán a sus miembros. La capitalización sucesiva de excedentes (que forman las reservas) está pensada en favor de la cooperativa, y no de sus integrantes.  Integración cooperativa (o federalismo cooperativo): desde que adquiere su fuerza en el número de sus miembros.
  8. 8. Empresas de Producción Social Directa Comunal 12
