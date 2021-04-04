Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Politécnica Te...
PLANO CARTESIANO O PLANO NUMERICO ¿QUÉ ES UN PLANO CARTESIANO? Se conoce como plano cartesiano, coordenadas cartesianas o ...
PARTES DEL PLANO CARTESIANO Los elementos y características que conforman el plano cartesiano son los ejes coordenados, el...
Se llama origen al punto en el que se intersecan los ejes “x” y “y”, punto al cual se le asigna el valor de cero (0). Por ...
CUADRANTES DEL PLANO CARTESIANO Se llama cuadrantes a las cuatro áreas que se forman por la unión de las dos rectas perpen...
 Cuadrante I: la abscisa y la ordenada son positivas.  Cuadrante II: la abscisa es negativa y la ordenada positiva.  Cu...
POR EJEMPLO En este ejemplo, las coordenadas de los puntos en cada cuadrante son:  cuadrante I, P (2, 3);  cuadrante II,...
POR EJEMPLO, En este ejemplo, P (3,4) nos da la ubicación precisa del punto en el cuadrante I del plano. El 3 pertenece al...
PUNTO MEDIO Punto medio de un segmento, hallado mediante regla y compás: el punto medio es la intersección de la recta roj...
EJEMPLO: TRAZADO DE CIRCUNFERENCIA Grafica de la circunferencia en el plano cartesiano (x ─ a) 2 + (y ─ b) 2 = r. ¿Qué sig...
PARABOLA En el Plano Cartesiano una parábola puede tener su vértice en cualquier par de coordenadas y puede estar orientad...
ELIPSE Es el lugar geométrico de los puntos P (x,y) del plano cartesiano cuya suma de distancias de los puntos, llamados f...
Las asíntotas de la hipérbola se muestran como líneas discontinuas azules que se cortan en el centro de la hipérbola (curv...
Plano numerico
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plano numerico

14 views

Published on

PLANO NUMERICO O PLANO CARTESIANO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plano numerico

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Politécnica Territorial del Estado Lara Andrés Eloy Blanco PDF: ADMINISTRACION PLANO NUMERICO ALUMNO: Marquina María C.I: 29604743 SECCION: 0106 PNF: Administración
  2. 2. PLANO CARTESIANO O PLANO NUMERICO ¿QUÉ ES UN PLANO CARTESIANO? Se conoce como plano cartesiano, coordenadas cartesianas o sistema cartesiano, a dos rectas numéricas perpendiculares, una horizontal y otra vertical, que se cortan en un punto llamado origen o punto cero. La finalidad del plano cartesiano es describir la posición o ubicación de un punto en el plano, la cual está representada por el sistema de coordenadas. El plano cartesiano también sirve para analizar matemáticamente figuras geométricas como la parábola, la hipérbole, la línea, la circunferencia y la elipse, las cuales forman parte de la geometría analítica. El nombre del plano cartesiano se debe al filósofo y matemático francés René Descartes, quien fue el creador de la geometría analítica y el primero en utilizar este sistema de coordenadas.
  3. 3. PARTES DEL PLANO CARTESIANO Los elementos y características que conforman el plano cartesiano son los ejes coordenados, el origen, los cuadrantes y las coordenadas. A continuación, te explicamos cada uno. Ejes coordenados Se llaman ejes coordenados a las dos rectas perpendiculares que se interconectan en un punto del plano. Estas rectas reciben el nombre de abscisa y ordenada.  Abscisa: el eje de las abscisas está dispuesto de manera horizontal y se identifica con la letra “x”.  Ordenada: el eje de las ordenadas está orientado verticalmente y se representa con la letra “y”. Origen o punto 0
  4. 4. Se llama origen al punto en el que se intersecan los ejes “x” y “y”, punto al cual se le asigna el valor de cero (0). Por ese motivo, también se conoce como punto cero (punto 0). Cada eje representa una escala numérica que será positiva o negativa de acuerdo a su dirección respecto del origen. Así, respecto del origen o punto 0, el segmento derecho del eje “x” es positivo, mientras que el izquierdo es negativo. Consecuentemente, el segmento ascendente del eje “y” es positivo, mientras que el segmento descendente es negativo.
  5. 5. CUADRANTES DEL PLANO CARTESIANO Se llama cuadrantes a las cuatro áreas que se forman por la unión de las dos rectas perpendiculares. Los puntos del plano se describen dentro de estos cuadrantes. Los cuadrantes se enumeran tradicionalmente con números romanos: I, II, III y IV.
  6. 6.  Cuadrante I: la abscisa y la ordenada son positivas.  Cuadrante II: la abscisa es negativa y la ordenada positiva.  Cuadrante III: tanto la abscisa como la ordenada son negativas.  Cuadrante IV: la abscisa es positiva y el ordenada negativa. También te puede interesar: Geometría analítica COORDENADAS DEL PLANO CARTESIANO Las coordenadas son los números que nos dan la ubicación del punto en el plano. Las coordenadas se forman asignando un determinado valor al eje “x” y otro valor al eje “y”. Esto se representa de la siguiente manera: P (x, y), donde:  P = punto en el plano;  x = eje de la abscisa (horizontal);  y = eje de la ordenada (vertical). Si queremos saber las coordenadas de un punto en el plano, trazamos una línea perpendicular desde el punto P hasta el eje “x” –a esta línea la llamaremos proyección (ortogonal) del punto P sobre el eje “x”. Seguidamente, trazamos otra línea desde el punto P hasta el eje “y” –es decir, una proyección del punto P sobre el eje “y”. En cada uno de los cruces de las proyecciones con ambos ejes, se refleja un número (positivo o negativo). Esos números son las coordenadas.
  7. 7. POR EJEMPLO En este ejemplo, las coordenadas de los puntos en cada cuadrante son:  cuadrante I, P (2, 3);  cuadrante II, P (-3, 1);  cuadrante III, P (-3, -1) y  cuadrante IV, P (3, -2). Si lo que queremos es saber la ubicación de un punto a partir de unas coordenadas previamente asignadas, entonces trazamos una línea perpendicular desde el número indicado de la abscisa, y otra desde el número de la ordenada. La intersección o cruce de ambas proyecciones nos da la ubicación espacial del punto.
  8. 8. POR EJEMPLO, En este ejemplo, P (3,4) nos da la ubicación precisa del punto en el cuadrante I del plano. El 3 pertenece al eje de las abscisas y el 4 (segmento derecho) al eje de las ordenadas (segmento ascendente). P (-3,-4) nos da la ubicación específica del punto en el cuadrante III del plano. El -3 pertenece al eje de las abscisas (segmento izquierdo) y el -4 al eje de las ordenadas (segmento descendente). PLANO NUMERICO DISTANCIA Dadas las coordenadas de dos puntos, P1 y P2, se deduce la fórmula de distancia entre estos dos puntos. La demostración usa el teorema de Pitágoras. Un ejemplo muestra cómo usar la fórmula para determinar la distancia entre dos puntos dadas sus coordenadas La distancia entre dos puntos P1 y P2 del plano la denotaremos por d(P1,P2 ). La fórmula de la distancia usa las coordenadas de los puntos.
  9. 9. PUNTO MEDIO Punto medio de un segmento, hallado mediante regla y compás: el punto medio es la intersección de la recta roja con el segmento en negro. Punto medio en matemática, es el punto que se encuentra a la misma distancia de otros dos puntos cualquiera o extremos de un segmento. Más generalmente punto equidistante en matemática, es el punto que se encuentra a la misma distancia de dos elementos geométricos, ya sean puntos, segmentos, rectas, etc. Si es un segmento, el punto medio es el que lo divide en dos partes iguales. En ese caso, el punto medio es único y equidista de los extremos del segmento. Por cumplir esta última condición, pertenece a la mediatriz del segmento. Punto medio en matemática, es el punto que se encuentra a la misma distancia de otros dos puntos cualquiera o extremos de un segmento. ... Si es un segmento, el punto medio es el que lo divide en dos partes iguales. En ese caso, el punto medio es único y equidista de los extremos del segmento.
  10. 10. EJEMPLO: TRAZADO DE CIRCUNFERENCIA Grafica de la circunferencia en el plano cartesiano (x ─ a) 2 + (y ─ b) 2 = r. ¿Qué significa esto? En el contexto de la Geometría Analítica significa que una circunferencia graficada con un centro definido (coordenadas) en el Plano Cartesiano y con radio conocido la podemos “ver” como gráfico y también la podemos “transformar” o expresar como una ecuación matemática.
  11. 11. PARABOLA En el Plano Cartesiano una parábola puede tener su vértice en cualquier par de coordenadas y puede estar orientada hacia arriba, hacia abajo o hacia la izquierda o la derecha.
  12. 12. ELIPSE Es el lugar geométrico de los puntos P (x,y) del plano cartesiano cuya suma de distancias de los puntos, llamados focos: F1 y F2 es constante. HIPERBOLE Una hipérbola (del griego ὑπερβολή) es una curva abierta de dos ramas, obtenida cortando un cono recto mediante un plano no necesariamente paralelo al eje de simetría, y con ángulo menor que el de la generatriz respecto del eje de revolución.1En geometría analítica, una hipérbola es el lugar geométrico de los puntos de un plano, tales que el valor absoluto de la diferencia de sus distancias a dos puntos fijos, llamados focos, es igual a la distancia entre los vértices, la cual es una constante positiva.
  13. 13. Las asíntotas de la hipérbola se muestran como líneas discontinuas azules que se cortan en el centro de la hipérbola (curvas rojas), C. Los dos puntos focales se denominan F1 y F2, la línea negra que une los vértices es el eje transversal. La delgada línea perpendicular en negro que pasa por el centro es el eje conjugado. Las dos líneas gruesas en negro paralelas al eje conjugado (por lo tanto, perpendicular al eje transversal) son las dos directrices, D1 y D2. La excentricidad e (e>1), es igual al cociente entre las distancias (en verde) desde un punto P de la hipérbola a uno de los focos y su correspondiente directriz. Los dos vértices se encuentran en el eje transversal a una distancia ±a con respecto al centro. CONICAS Una cónica en el plano cartesiano es cualquier conjunto de puntos (x,y) que satisface una ecuación del tipo: ax2+by2+2cxy+dx+fy=e, (1) donde a, b, c, d, f, e son reales cualesquiera. ... a's2+ b't2=e', (3) donde e' es un número real.

×