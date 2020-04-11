Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROLES DEL TELETUTOR
Descripción de los roles del teletutor en la formación online.

Published in: Education
Roles del teletutor

  1. 1. ROLES DEL TELETUTOR
  2. 2. ORIENTADOR Guiando al alumnado en estrategias de estudio y proporcionando la información necesaria para que pueda completar su aprendizaje
  3. 3. EXPERTO EN LA MATERIA Resolviendo dudas y consultas de los alumnos. Proporcionando los recursos didácticos necesarios para que finalicen con éxito el curso.
  4. 4. INTEGRADOR • Creando entornos de colaboración para promover la interacción entre compañeros.
  5. 5. COORDINADOR • Responde, asiste, resuelve incidencias tanto técnicas, organizativas y de procedimientos.
  6. 6. DINAMIZADOR • Estimula la participación activa de los alumnos en el aula virtual a través de proyectos colaborativos.

