JUEGO​ ​TRADICIONAL:​ ​EL​ ​GATO​ ​Y​ ​EL​ ​RATÓN                Maria​ ​​ ​Jose​ ​Patiño​ ​Silva​ ​Cód.​ ​20161187052  In...
EL​ ​GATO​ ​Y​ ​EL​ ​RATÓN  CONTEXTO:  Este juego se practica en Colombia hace varias decadas atras, originalmente no es u...
REGLAS: ➔ Quien​ ​persigue​ ​(El​ ​gato)​ ​no​ ​puede​ ​iniciar​ ​su​ ​persecución​ ​hasta​ ​que​ ​el​ ​reloj​ ​de​ ​la​ ​...
  El​ ​juego​ ​en​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​es​ ​mucho​ ​más​ ​relevante​ ​que​ ​para​ ​el​ ​adulto,​ ​puesto​ ​que​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​no​ ...
8.​ ​El​ ​juego​ ​de​ ​un​ ​niño​ ​no​ ​se​ ​puede​ ​evaluar,​ ​pero​ ​si​ ​se​ ​evaluara​ ​habría​ ​que​ ​darle​ ​un​ ​15...
13.​ ​Hoy​ ​la​ ​casa​ ​es​ ​una​ ​imitación​ ​de​ ​la​ ​ciudad,​ ​en​ ​ella​ ​están​ ​todas​ ​las​ ​comodidades​ ​pero​ ​...
18.​ ​Dejar​ ​jugar​ ​libremente​ ​y​ ​permitir​ ​que​ ​se​ ​encuentren​ ​con​ ​el​ ​riesgo​ ​en​ ​sus​ ​juegos​ ​(adecuad...
introducen todo posible progreso en el campo de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje para que los estudiantes no solo conozcan, s...
➔ El juego requiere de trabajo en equipo y trabajo colaborativo, ya que es necesario que el gato o el ratón creen estrateg...
  1. 1. JUEGO​ ​TRADICIONAL:​ ​EL​ ​GATO​ ​Y​ ​EL​ ​RATÓN                Maria​ ​​ ​Jose​ ​Patiño​ ​Silva​ ​Cód.​ ​20161187052  Ingrid​ ​Xiomary​ ​Rojas​ ​Castañeda​ ​Cód.​ ​20161187043  Jasbleidy​ ​Julieth​ ​Quevedo​ ​Cód.​ ​20161187057                    PRESENTADO​ ​A:   Prof.​ ​Orlando​ ​Torres   ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​JUEGO,​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​Y​ ​CONOCIMIENTO​ ​INFANTIL                            LICENCIATURA​ ​EN​ ​PEDAGOGÍA​ ​INFANTIL  FACULTAD​ ​DE​ ​CIENCIAS​ ​Y​ ​EDUCACIÓN   UNIVERSIDAD​ ​DISTRITAL​ ​FRANCISCO​ ​JOSÉ​ ​DE​ ​CALDAS  BOGOTA​ ​D.C   2017 
  2. 2. EL​ ​GATO​ ​Y​ ​EL​ ​RATÓN  CONTEXTO:  Este juego se practica en Colombia hace varias decadas atras, originalmente no es un juego tradicional de acá, es decir no fue inventado acá, es una adaptaciòn del famoso “gato y ratón” de Argentina, pero al ser practicado en Colombia desde hace bastante tiempo, es considerado como tradición en muchas partes del país, Bogotá, ha sido uno de los lugares en el que mas se evidencia este juego, lo practican por lo general niños entre los 5 y 12 años de edad tanto en colegios y casas como​ ​en​ ​calles. PARTE​ ​INICIAL  Para comenzar todas las actividades en las que los niños realizan movimientos corporales es necesario someterlos al calentamiento, por medio de suaves movimientos​ ​de​ ​las​ ​extremidades​ ​superiores​ ​e​ ​inferiores. PARTE​ ​CENTRAL  Todos los participantes deben hacer una ronda , uno de ellos será elegido como el​ ​gato​ ​y​ ​otro​ ​será​ ​elegido​ ​como​ ​el​ ​ratón,​ ​y​ ​comenzarán​ ​con​ ​este​ ​diálogo: ➔ Gato​"​ ​a​ ​que​ ​te​ ​cojo​ ​ratón", ➔ Ratón​ ​​"a​ ​que​ ​no​ ​gato​ ​ladrón" ➔ Gato​"​ ​hagamos​ ​una​ ​apuesta​ ​" ➔ Ratón​ ​​"​ ​a​ ​que​ ​horas" ➔ Gato​"​ ​dice​ ​la​ ​hora​ ​que​ ​él​ ​elija" todas las personas que están en la ronda comienzan a girar en sentido de las manecillas del reloj, cantando esta canción: el reloj de Jerusalén da las horas siempre bien da la 1, da las 2, y así hasta llegar a la hora acordada por el gato y el ratón, en ese momento el gato hará todo lo posible por entrar al circulo donde esta en el centro el ratón, todos los que conforman el círculo deberán impedirlo a toda costa, el ratón deberá salir del círculo y entrar con el fin de poner a correr al gato este lo perseguirá hasta​ ​cogerlo,​ ​y​ ​si​ ​lo​ ​agarra​ ​otro​ ​será​ ​de​ ​ratón​ ​,​ ​si​ ​no​ ​lo​ ​agarra​ ​otro​ ​será​ ​de​ ​gato. PARTE​ ​FINAL  Una vez se sabe quien cogió a quien todas cantaran" ese gato si sirvio, ese gato si sirvió" o "ese gato no​ ​sirvió"​ ​"​ ​ese​ ​gato​ ​no​ ​sirvió"​ ​y​ ​se​ ​harán​ ​los​ ​cambios​ ​de​ ​roles. RECURSOS: Ronda​ ​infantil:​ ​“El​ ​gato​ ​y​ ​el​ ​ratón” El​ ​reloj​ ​de​ ​Jerusalén Da​ ​las​ ​horas​ ​siempre​ ​bien, Da​ ​la​ ​1,​ ​da​ ​las​ ​2,​ ​da​ ​las​ ​3,​ ​da​ ​las​ ​4 Da​ ​las​ ​5,​ ​da​ ​las​ ​6,​ ​da​ ​las​ ​7,​ ​da​ ​las​ ​8 Da​ ​las​ ​9,​ ​da​ ​las​ ​10,​ ​da​ ​las​ ​11,​ ​da​ ​las​ ​12.
  3. 3. REGLAS: ➔ Quien​ ​persigue​ ​(El​ ​gato)​ ​no​ ​puede​ ​iniciar​ ​su​ ​persecución​ ​hasta​ ​que​ ​el​ ​reloj​ ​de​ ​la​ ​hora convenida. ➔ El​ ​gato​ ​no​ ​puede​ ​romper​ ​la​ ​cadena​ ​de​ ​brazos​ ​de​ ​los​ ​niños. ➔ ​ ​Gato​ ​y​ ​ratón​ ​pueden​ ​entrar​ ​y​ ​salir​ ​de​ ​la​ ​cueva​ ​solo​ ​si​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​dan​ ​paso​ ​a​ ​esta​ ​levantando sus​ ​brazos. ➔ ​ ​Los​ ​niños​ ​que​ ​conforman​ ​el​ ​círculo​ ​no​ ​deben​ ​de​ ​soltar​ ​sus​ ​manos​ ​porque​ ​esto​ ​provocaría​ ​que el​ ​gato​ ​o​ ​el​ ​ratón​ ​entrarán​ ​de​ ​manera​ ​imprevista. ➔ ​ ​Si​ ​luego​ ​de​ ​dos​ ​minutos​ ​de​ ​persecución​ ​el​ ​gato​ ​no​ ​coge​ ​al​ ​ratón,​ ​se​ ​termina​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​y​ ​se inicia​ ​otro​ ​juego​ ​con​ ​un​ ​gato​ ​y​ ​ratón​ ​nuevos. ➔ ​ ​Si​ ​el​ ​gato​ ​atrapa​ ​al​ ​ratón​ ​se​ ​da​ ​un​ ​intercambio​ ​de​ ​roles,​ ​el​ ​ratón​ ​pasa​ ​a​ ​ser​ ​gato​ ​y​ ​viceversa. ➔ Si​ ​el​ ​ratón​ ​se​ ​sale​ ​del​ ​perímetro​ ​de​ ​espacio​ ​establecido​ ​como​ ​espacio​ ​de​ ​juego,​ ​pierde​ ​el juego​ ​y​ ​pasa​ ​a​ ​jugar​ ​un​ ​nuevo​ ​participante​ ​con​ ​el​ ​rol​ ​de​ ​ratón.   REFLEXIÓN​ ​SOBRE​ ​“FRANCESCO​ ​TONUCCI:​ ​20​ ​FRASES​ ​SOBRE​ ​EL​ ​JUEGO​ ​INFANTIL​ ​PARA  REFLEXIONAR”    Para​ ​realizar​ ​esta​ ​reflexión​ ​se​ ​profundizara​ ​las​ ​20​ ​frases​ ​dadas​ ​por​ ​Francesco​ ​Tonucci​ ​frente​ ​al​ ​juego en​ ​una​ ​de​ ​las​ ​jornadas​ ​que​ ​se​ ​establecieron​ ​por​ ​​ ​la​ ​Asociación​ ​de​ ​Mestres​ ​Rosa​ ​Sensat,​ ​en​ ​las​ ​cuales el​ ​tema​ ​principal​ ​era​ ​la​ ​Convención​ ​de​ ​los​ ​Derechos​ ​de​ ​los​ ​Niños. 1.​ ​Jugar​ ​para​ ​un​ ​niño​ ​es​ ​la​ ​posibilidad​ ​de​ ​recortar​ ​un​ ​trocito​ ​de​ ​mundo​ ​y​ ​manipularlo,​ ​sólo​ ​o  acompañado​ ​de​ ​amigos,​ ​sabiendo​ ​que​ ​donde​ ​no​ ​pueda​ ​llegar​ ​lo​ ​puede​ ​inventar.​ ​Así​ ​define​ ​el  juego,​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​que​ ​es​ ​la​ ​verdadera​ ​necesidad​ ​del​ ​niño.  Es​ ​necesario​ ​tener​ ​en​ ​cuenta​ ​que​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​le​ ​permite​ ​al​ ​niño​ ​apropiarse​ ​de​ ​lo​ ​que​ ​sucede​ ​allí​ ​y​ ​de​ ​tal manera​ ​regularlo,​ ​pues​ ​es​ ​él​ ​quien​ ​dirige​ ​lo​ ​que​ ​quiere​ ​que​ ​suceda​ ​y​ ​la​ ​manera​ ​en​ ​como​ ​pase.​ ​Es​ ​allí donde​ ​se​ ​observa​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​libre,​ ​debido​ ​a​ ​que​ ​este​ ​no​ ​es​ ​cambiado​ ​ni​ ​dirigido​ ​por​ ​adultos,​ ​sino​ ​es​ ​solo por​ ​el​ ​o​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​de​ ​acuerdo​ ​a​ ​su​ ​propia​ ​necesidad​ ​de​ ​jugar. 2.​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​Todos​ ​los​ ​aprendizajes​ ​más​ ​importantes​ ​de​ ​la​ ​vida​ ​se​ ​hacen​ ​jugando​ ​en​ ​la​ ​primera​ ​etapa  de​ ​vida​ ​(de​ ​0​ ​a​ ​6​ ​años).​ ​De​ ​aquí​ ​la​ ​importancia​ ​del​ ​juego​ ​en​ ​estas​ ​edades​ ​y​ ​el​ ​permitirles  explorar​ ​en​ ​libertad.     El​ ​juego​ ​en​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​que​ ​se​ ​encuentra​ ​en​ ​la​ ​primera​ ​etapa​ ​de​ ​vida​ ​(0​ ​a​ ​6​ ​años),​ ​se​ ​toma​ ​como​ ​mediador con​ ​la​ ​cultura​ ​y​ ​por​ ​ende​ ​con​ ​la​ ​sociedad,​ ​ya​ ​que​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​utiliza​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​para​ ​conocer​ ​su​ ​medio​ ​y​ ​los objetos​ ​y​ ​personas​ ​que​ ​lo​ ​conforman,​ ​por​ ​lo​ ​tanto​ ​es​ ​muy​ ​importante​ ​la​ ​libertad​ ​del​ ​niño​ ​en​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​en esta​ ​etapa,​ ​pues​ ​de​ ​allí​ ​se​ ​derivará​ ​la​ ​manera​ ​en​ ​cómo​ ​él​ ​se​ ​vaya​ ​a​ ​relacionar​ ​con​ ​el​ ​mundo. 3.​ ​Mientras​ ​el​ ​adulto​ ​juega​ ​para​ ​divertirse​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​juega​ ​para​ ​jugar.​ ​Entender​ ​esta​ ​diferencia​ ​nos  permitirá​ ​valorar​ ​mejor​ ​el​ ​jugar.​ ​No​ ​les​ ​hace​ ​falta​ ​jugar​ ​para​ ​divertirse​ ​a​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​como​ ​a  nosotros,​ ​ellos​ ​juegan​ ​por​ ​jugar! 
  4. 4.   El​ ​juego​ ​en​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​es​ ​mucho​ ​más​ ​relevante​ ​que​ ​para​ ​el​ ​adulto,​ ​puesto​ ​que​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​no​ ​lo​ ​toma​ ​como una​ ​fuente​ ​exclusiva​ ​de​ ​diversión,​ ​sino​ ​también​ ​como​ ​fuente​ ​de​ ​conocimiento,​ ​de​ ​capacidades, destrezas​ ​y​ ​habilidades,​ ​que​ ​lo​ ​ayuda​ ​a​ ​suplir​ ​sus​ ​necesidades​ ​en​ ​todo​ ​momento.​ ​En​ ​cambio​ ​el​ ​adulto solo​ ​lo​ ​toma​ ​como​ ​una​ ​manera​ ​en​ ​la​ ​cual​ ​él​ ​se​ ​puede​ ​distraer,​ ​sin​ ​ver​ ​el​ ​resto​ ​de​ ​cosas​ ​que​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​le puede​ ​brindar. 4.​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​Del​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​solo​ ​tenemos​ ​que​ ​saber​ ​lo​ ​que​ ​nuestros​ ​hijos​ ​sólo​ ​nos​ ​quieran​ ​contar.​ ​Y  ya​ ​está.​ ​No​ ​hacen​ ​faltan​ ​más​ ​preguntas​ ​sino​ ​el​ ​saber​ ​que​ ​ha​ ​disfrutado​ ​y​ ​que​ ​nos​ ​cuenta  aquello​ ​que​ ​nos​ ​quiere​ ​contar.​ ​Miremos​ ​entre​ ​líneas​ ​si​ ​queremos​ ​pero​ ​no​ ​busquemos​ ​más.    En​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​cada​ ​niño​ ​se​ ​toma​ ​su​ ​rol,​ ​su​ ​función,​ ​su​ ​manera​ ​de​ ​vivir​ ​y​ ​todo​ ​un​ ​estilo​ ​de​ ​vida,​ ​es por​ ​ello​ ​que​ ​ellos​ ​cuando​ ​cuentan​ ​lo​ ​que​ ​ocurre​ ​en​ ​su​ ​juego,​ ​darán​ ​a​ ​conocer​ ​solo​ ​lo​ ​más​ ​importante, sino​ ​menciona​ ​algo​ ​que​ ​ocurrió​ ​es​ ​porque​ ​no​ ​le​ ​parece​ ​relevante​ ​mencionar​ ​lo​ ​que​ ​pasó​ ​en​ ​su​ ​propio juego​ ​(vida).   5.Tenemos​ ​que​ ​hacer​ ​que​ ​nuestros​ ​niños​ ​tengan​ ​algo​ ​que​ ​contar.​ ​Y​ ​esto​ ​solo​ ​se​ ​puede​ ​hacer​ ​si  los​ ​niños​ ​tiene​ ​tiempo​ ​de​ ​jugar​ ​libremente.​ ​Este​ ​debería​ ​de​ ​ser​ ​el​ ​material​ ​a​ ​llevar​ ​al​ ​colegio​ ​al  día​ ​siguiente​ ​para​ ​trabajar.    Cuando​ ​un​ ​niño​ ​se​ ​ve​ ​regulado​ ​y​ ​dirigido​ ​en​ ​su​ ​juego​ ​no​ ​satisface​ ​de​ ​gran​ ​manera​ ​su​ ​necesidad​ ​de jugar,​ ​pues​ ​no​ ​juega​ ​como​ ​él​ ​quiere,​ ​sino​ ​como​ ​le​ ​dicen.​ ​En​ ​el​ ​momento​ ​de​ ​contar​ ​qué​ ​ocurrió​ ​en​ ​el juego,​ ​él​ ​no​ ​se​ ​va​ ​a​ ​sentir​ ​tan​ ​libre​ ​para​ ​mencionar​ ​todo​ ​lo​ ​que​ ​ocurrió.​ ​Es​ ​allí​ ​donde​ ​uno​ ​encuentra​ ​la diferencia​ ​y​ ​por​ ​ende​ ​le​ ​da​ ​mucha​ ​más​ ​importancia​ ​al​ ​juego​ ​libre,​ ​tomándolo​ ​como​ ​material,​ ​que servirá​ ​para​ ​que​ ​ellos​ ​adquieran​ ​conocimiento​ ​en​ ​el​ ​colegio. 6.​ ​El​ ​verbo​ ​jugar​ ​sólo​ ​se​ ​puede​ ​conjugar​ ​con​ ​el​ ​verbo​ ​dejar.​ ​No​ ​con​ ​acompañar​ ​o​ ​cuidar.    Se​ ​menciona​ ​algo​ ​relacionado​ ​con​ ​la​ ​frase​ ​anterior,​ ​debido​ ​a​ ​que​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​que​ ​les​ ​gusta​ ​jugar​ ​a los​ ​niños,​ ​es​ ​aquel​ ​en​ ​el​ ​que​ ​el​ ​adulto​ ​lo​ ​deja​ ​jugar​ ​por​ ​sí​ ​solo;​ ​sin​ ​imponerle​ ​reglas,​ ​ni​ ​muchos​ ​una vigilancia​ ​constante,​ ​el​ ​adulto​ ​permite​ ​que​ ​él​ ​sea​ ​lo​ ​que​ ​él​ ​desee​ ​y​ ​de​ ​la​ ​manera​ ​en​ ​como​ ​él​ ​lo​ ​quiera hacer.   7.​ ​El​ ​juego​ ​es​ ​placer​ ​y​ ​no​ ​soporta​ ​vigilancia​ ​y​ ​acompañamiento.​ ​La​ ​autonomía​ ​es​ ​un​ ​camino​ ​que  se​ ​enseña​ ​poco​ ​a​ ​poco​ ​y​ ​debemos​ ​fomentarla​ ​para​ ​que​ ​su​ ​juego​ ​pueda​ ​comenzar​ ​a​ ​ser​ ​menos  vigilado​ ​y​ ​acompañado​ ​y​ ​pase​ ​a​ ​ser​ ​un​ ​juego​ ​libre.    La​ ​autonomía​ ​generada​ ​por​ ​el​ ​juego,​ ​es​ ​un​ ​ejemplo​ ​de​ ​que​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​no​ ​es​ ​solo​ ​para​ ​divertirse,​ ​sino también​ ​para​ ​otras​ ​cosas​ ​más,​ ​debido​ ​a​ ​que​ ​la​ ​autonomía​ ​se​ ​desarrolla​ ​a​ ​lo​ ​largo​ ​del​ ​juego​ ​libre,​ ​en​ ​el que​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​se​ ​ve​ ​impulsado​ ​hacer​ ​las​ ​cosas​ ​por​ ​él,​ ​por​ ​sus​ ​intereses​ ​y​ ​deseos,​ ​teniendo​ ​en​ ​cuenta​ ​las consecuencias​ ​que​ ​le​ ​puedan​ ​pasar.
  5. 5. 8.​ ​El​ ​juego​ ​de​ ​un​ ​niño​ ​no​ ​se​ ​puede​ ​evaluar,​ ​pero​ ​si​ ​se​ ​evaluara​ ​habría​ ​que​ ​darle​ ​un​ ​15​ ​sobre​ ​10.  Es​ ​su​ ​tarea​ ​por​ ​excelencia​ ​y​ ​se​ ​ha​ ​de​ ​aceptar​ ​tal​ ​cual​ ​es,​ ​así​ ​como​ ​se​ ​debe​ ​de​ ​aceptar​ ​al​ ​niño.  Tanto​ ​por​ ​lo​ ​que​ ​haga​ ​como​ ​por​ ​cómo​ ​lo​ ​haga​ ​debe​ ​de​ ​recibir​ ​un​ ​alago​ ​y​ ​nunca​ ​una​ ​crítica​ ​a​ ​su  juego.    Es​ ​imposible​ ​decir​ ​que​ ​un​ ​niño​ ​está​ ​jugando​ ​mal,​ ​puesto​ ​que​ ​él​ ​juega​ ​como​ ​él​ ​lo​ ​desee,​ ​nunca​ ​en​ ​un juego​ ​libre​ ​se​ ​podrá​ ​ver​ ​que​ ​todos​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​juegan​ ​de​ ​la​ ​misma​ ​manera​ ​y​ ​hacen​ ​todo​ ​igual,​ ​ni​ ​mucho menos​ ​evaluarlo.​ ​Se​ ​piensa​ ​más​ ​la​ ​evaluación​ ​en​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​dirigido,​ ​debido​ ​a​ ​que​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​deben seguir​ ​unas​ ​reglas​ ​estipuladas​ ​por​ ​el​ ​adulto,​ ​quien​ ​no​ ​lo​ ​haga​ ​pues​ ​no​ ​realizará​ ​las​ ​cosas​ ​de​ ​acuerdo​ ​a como​ ​el​ ​adulto​ ​las​ ​pide. 9.​ ​No​ ​sabemos​ ​cuánto​ ​gana-aprende​ ​un​ ​niño​ ​jugando.​ ​Ni​ ​tampoco​ ​nos​ ​debería​ ​preocupar​ ​ya  que​ ​simplemente​ ​de​ ​la​ ​experiencia​ ​del​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​adquiere​ ​conocimientos.​ ​Lo  importante​ ​es​ ​fomentar​ ​una​ ​experimentación​ ​variada​ ​y​ ​rica.  El​ ​conocimiento​ ​que​ ​es​ ​dado​ ​a​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​mediante​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​no​ ​se​ ​le​ ​debe​ ​hacer​ ​un​ ​control,​ ​solo​ ​es necesario​ ​e​ ​importante​ ​darle​ ​la​ ​oportunidad​ ​al​ ​niño​ ​de​ ​un​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​diverso,​ ​para​ ​que​ ​el​ ​pueda​ ​tener su​ ​propia​ ​experiencia​ ​y​ ​de​ ​allí​ ​generar​ ​su​ ​propio​ ​conocimiento. 10.​ ​Se​ ​deberían​ ​tener​ ​pocos​ ​juguetes​ ​pero​ ​buenos.    Hay​ ​juguetes​ ​que​ ​limitan​ ​al​ ​niño,​ ​los​ ​cuales​ ​se​ ​pueden​ ​tomar​ ​como​ ​elementos​ ​que​ ​generan​ ​un​ ​juego dirigido,​ ​debido​ ​a​ ​que​ ​le​ ​permiten​ ​al​ ​niño​ ​jugar​ ​ciertas​ ​cosas​ ​y​ ​de​ ​una​ ​manera​ ​exacta,​ ​no​ ​le​ ​dan​ ​libertad en​ ​su​ ​propio​ ​juego. 11.​ ​Un​ ​juguete​ ​bueno​ ​es​ ​aquel​ ​que​ ​sin​ ​ser​ ​nada​ ​concreto​ ​puede​ ​ser​ ​todo.​ ​Facilitar​ ​juguetes​ ​a​ ​los  niños​ ​que​ ​aporten​ ​variedad​ ​de​ ​juego​ ​tanto​ ​para​ ​jugar​ ​solos​ ​o​ ​con​ ​amigos,​ ​como​ ​para​ ​poder  crear​ ​más​ ​de​ ​un​ ​juego​ ​con​ ​el​ ​mismo​ ​objeto:​ ​el​ ​barro,​ ​la​ ​pelota,​ ​piezas​ ​de​ ​construcción,​ ​las  muñecas….    Los​ ​juguetes​ ​buenos​ ​les​ ​brindan​ ​a​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​un​ ​juego​ ​libre,​ ​en​ ​el​ ​cual​ ​ellos​ ​podrán​ ​transformar​ ​su juguete​ ​en​ ​lo​ ​que​ ​ellos​ ​deseen,​ ​para​ ​jugar​ ​a​ ​lo​ ​que​ ​ellos​ ​quieran,​ ​estos​ ​juguetes​ ​permiten​ ​que​ ​el​ ​niño establezca​ ​el​ ​contexto​ ​del​ ​juego​ ​de​ ​una​ ​manera​ ​abstracta.    12.​ ​Jugar​ ​libremente​ ​significa​ ​salir​ ​de​ ​casa:​ ​jugar​ ​en​ ​la​ ​calle​ ​sin​ ​vigilancia​ ​del​ ​adulto,  encontrarse​ ​con​ ​amigos,​ ​decidir​ ​un​ ​juego​ ​entre​ ​todos,​ ​dedicarle​ ​un​ ​tiempo​ ​libremente​ ​y​ ​vivirlo  con​ ​ilusión​ ​o​ ​desilusión.​ ​Ambos​ ​sentimientos​ ​forman​ ​parte​ ​del​ ​juego.    El​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​permite​ ​que​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​lo​ ​puedan​ ​realizar​ ​con​ ​pocas​ ​o​ ​muchas​ ​personas​ ​y​ ​en​ ​cualquier lugar,​ ​este​ ​no​ ​limita​ ​el​ ​deseo​ ​de​ ​jugar​ ​del​ ​niño,​ ​sino​ ​que​ ​lo​ ​fortalece,​ ​también​ ​en​ ​este​ ​se​ ​encuentra​ ​toda clase​ ​de​ ​sentimientos​ ​improvisados​ ​que​ ​surgen​ ​a​ ​lo​ ​largo​ ​del​ ​desarrollo​ ​de​ ​todo​ ​el​ ​juego.
  6. 6. 13.​ ​Hoy​ ​la​ ​casa​ ​es​ ​una​ ​imitación​ ​de​ ​la​ ​ciudad,​ ​en​ ​ella​ ​están​ ​todas​ ​las​ ​comodidades​ ​pero​ ​está  todo​ ​bajo​ ​vigilancia.​ ​Pero​ ​si​ ​la​ ​necesidad​ ​del​ ​niño​ ​es​ ​jugar​ ​libremente​ ​y​ ​compartir​ ​su​ ​tiempo​ ​con  sus​ ​amigos,​ ​se​ ​entiende​ ​que​ ​un​ ​niño​ ​que​ ​no​ ​sale​ ​de​ ​casa​ ​no​ ​puede​ ​jugar.  El​ ​mejor​ ​espacio​ ​para​ ​realizar​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​es​ ​la​ ​calle​ ​o​ ​el​ ​parque,​ ​un​ ​lugar​ ​donde​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​no​ ​se​ ​sienta vigilado​ ​y​ ​no​ ​tenga​ ​la​ ​necesidad​ ​de​ ​regular​ ​su​ ​comportamiento​ ​a​ ​causa​ ​de​ ​la​ ​presencia​ ​de​ ​los​ ​adultos. 14.​ ​Ofrecerle​ ​a​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​tiempo​ ​libre​ ​y​ ​la​ ​posibilidad​ ​de​ ​elegir​ ​los​ ​espacios​ ​donde​ ​jugar.    Los​ ​adultos​ ​deben​ ​entender​ ​la​ ​importancia​ ​del​ ​juego​ ​en​ ​los​ ​niños,​ ​para​ ​que​ ​puedan​ ​brindarles​ ​distintos espacios​ ​donde​ ​ellos​ ​puedan​ ​jugar​ ​libremente​ ​y​ ​puedan​ ​darles​ ​el​ ​tiempo​ ​que​ ​ellos​ ​merecen​ ​para​ ​hacer del​ ​juego​ ​su​ ​​ ​propio​ ​juego​ ​y​ ​disfrutarlo​ ​como​ ​ellos​ ​lo​ ​deseen. 15.​ ​El​ ​juego​ ​necesita​ ​variedad​ ​de​ ​entornos​ ​para​ ​hacerlo​ ​más​ ​rico.​ ​Ir​ ​siempre​ ​al​ ​mismo​ ​parque  (no​ ​adaptado​ ​para​ ​un​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​de​ ​calidad),​ ​empobrece​ ​sus​ ​experiencias​ ​lúdicas.  Para​ ​enriquecer​ ​la​ ​experiencia​ ​que​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​tiene​ ​con​ ​el​ ​juego,​ ​se​ ​debe​ ​llevar​ ​a​ ​diferentes​ ​lugares,​ ​para que​ ​el​ ​conozca​ ​otros​ ​medios,​ ​objetos​ ​y​ ​contextos​ ​y​ ​de​ ​esta​ ​manera​ ​pueda​ ​modificar​ ​por​ ​sí​ ​solo​ ​su juego,​ ​generando​ ​nuevos​ ​conocimientos. 16.​ ​Que​ ​los​ ​padres​ ​jueguen​ ​con​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​es​ ​perfecto​ ​si​ ​realmente​ ​los​ ​padres​ ​quieren​ ​jugar,​ ​sin  fingir​ ​ni​ ​sentirse​ ​obligado.​ ​Pero​ ​tengamos​ ​presente​ ​que​ ​la​ ​verdadera​ ​necesidad​ ​del​ ​niño​ ​es  jugar​ ​con​ ​otros​ ​niños​ ​libremente​ ​y​ ​tener​ ​la​ ​posibilidad​ ​de​ ​jugar​ ​con​ ​niños​ ​de​ ​diferentes​ ​edades.  Es​ ​bueno​ ​que​ ​los​ ​padres​ ​jueguen​ ​con​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​y​ ​que​ ​puedan​ ​compartir​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​de​ ​los​ ​niños, pero​ ​es​ ​más​ ​bueno​ ​que​ ​los​ ​padres​ ​permitan​ ​que​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​se​ ​relacione​ ​con​ ​otros​ ​niños​ ​de​ ​diferentes edades,​ ​para​ ​que​ ​se​ ​pueda​ ​dar​ ​otros​ ​juegos​ ​y​ ​se​ ​pueda​ ​fortalecer​ ​aún​ ​más​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​que​ ​el​ ​niño tenga. 17.​ ​Los​ ​padres​ ​pensamos​ ​que​ ​podemos​ ​pagar​ ​con​ ​juguetes​ ​nuestro​ ​sentimiento​ ​de​ ​culpabilidad  por​ ​no​ ​poder​ ​dedicar​ ​más​ ​tiempo​ ​a​ ​nuestros​ ​hijos,​ ​pero​ ​lo​ ​único​ ​que​ ​conseguimos​ ​es​ ​hacer​ ​de  nuestros​ ​hijos​ ​“propietarios​ ​de​ ​juguetes”,​ ​porque​ ​una​ ​vez​ ​pasada​ ​la​ ​excitación​ ​del​ ​momento​ ​del  regalo​ ​y​ ​el​ ​rato​ ​de​ ​juego​ ​que​ ​no​ ​suele​ ​durar​ ​muchos​ ​días,​ ​el​ ​juguete​ ​pasa​ ​a​ ​formar​ ​parte​ ​de​ ​la  colección​ ​de​ ​juguetes​ ​inmóviles​ ​en​ ​el​ ​cuarto​ ​de​ ​los​ ​niños.  Es​ ​necesario​ ​mencionar​ ​que​ ​así​ ​como​ ​es​ ​importante​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​con​ ​otros​ ​niños,​ ​también​ ​es importante​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​con​ ​los​ ​padres,​ ​en​ ​donde​ ​los​ ​padres​ ​no​ ​imponen​ ​reglas​ ​sino​ ​juegan​ ​como​ ​el niño​ ​les​ ​pide​ ​que​ ​jueguen.​ ​Ahora​ ​bien​ ​si​ ​los​ ​padres​ ​quieren​ ​regalar​ ​juguetes​ ​para​ ​que​ ​su​ ​niño​ ​pueda jugar​ ​aún​ ​más,​ ​deben​ ​tener​ ​en​ ​cuenta​ ​que​ ​clase​ ​de​ ​juguetes​ ​le​ ​van​ ​a​ ​dar,​ ​ya​ ​que​ ​no​ ​todos​ ​los​ ​juguetes le​ ​permiten​ ​al​ ​niño​ ​satisfacer​ ​de​ ​manera​ ​completa​ ​su​ ​necesidad​ ​de​ ​jugar​ ​de​ ​manera​ ​libre.
  7. 7. 18.​ ​Dejar​ ​jugar​ ​libremente​ ​y​ ​permitir​ ​que​ ​se​ ​encuentren​ ​con​ ​el​ ​riesgo​ ​en​ ​sus​ ​juegos​ ​(adecuado​ ​a  sus​ ​edades),​ ​de​ ​esta​ ​manera​ ​conseguiremos​ ​una​ ​parte​ ​fundamental​ ​en​ ​la​ ​que​ ​se​ ​basa​ ​el​ ​juego  que​ ​es​ ​la​ ​realización​ ​de​ ​un​ ​deseo.  El​ ​niño​ ​al​ ​generar​ ​su​ ​propio​ ​juego,​ ​se​ ​encontrará​ ​con​ ​sus​ ​propias​ ​victorias​ ​pero​ ​también​ ​se​ ​encontrará con​ ​los​ ​riesgos​ ​que​ ​debe​ ​tomar​ ​para​ ​continuar​ ​con​ ​su​ ​propio​ ​juego,​ ​es​ ​decisión​ ​de​ ​él​ ​si​ ​los​ ​toma​ ​y continúa​ ​con​ ​su​ ​juego​ ​o​ ​si​ ​mejor​ ​los​ ​evade​ ​y​ ​toma​ ​otra​ ​decisión,​ ​la​ ​cual​ ​hará​ ​que​ ​su​ ​juego​ ​cambie. 19.​ ​Los​ ​niños​ ​necesitan​ ​disfrutar​ ​de​ ​sus​ ​ciudades​ ​porque​ ​de​ ​esta​ ​manera​ ​desfogan​ ​toda​ ​la  energía​ ​acumulada​ ​que​ ​tengan​ ​de​ ​la​ ​escuela,​ ​la​ ​casa…​ ​Si​ ​les​ ​impedimos​ ​descargar​ ​esta​ ​energía  en​ ​edades​ ​tempranas,​ ​evitaremos​ ​que​ ​exploten​ ​en​ ​la​ ​adolescencia.    Se​ ​vuelve​ ​a​ ​mencionar​ ​la​ ​importancia​ ​que​ ​tiene​ ​de​ ​llevar​ ​a​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​a​ ​otros​ ​lugares,​ ​que​ ​ellos​ ​puedan conocer​ ​aún​ ​más​ ​el​ ​medio​ ​en​ ​el​ ​que​ ​se​ ​encuentran,​ ​saliendo​ ​un​ ​poco​ ​de​ ​sus​ ​lugares​ ​cotidianos,​ ​para poder​ ​incrementar​ ​las​ ​ideas​ ​que​ ​ellos​ ​generen​ ​para​ ​establecer​ ​su​ ​propio​ ​juego. 20.​ ​Los​ ​juegos​ ​son​ ​seguros​ ​si​ ​lo​ ​utilizan​ ​para​ ​jugar​ ​libremente,​ ​es​ ​decir:​ ​si​ ​lo​ ​usan​ ​para​ ​lo​ ​que  necesitan​ ​usar.    En​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​los​ ​niños​ ​le​ ​dan​ ​uso​ ​a​ ​un​ ​objeto​ ​como​ ​que​ ​ellos​ ​quieran​ ​usarlo,​ ​pero​ ​es​ ​allí​ ​donde​ ​se encuentra​ ​la​ ​seguridad,​ ​debido​ ​a​ ​que​ ​ellos​ ​no​ ​van​ ​a​ ​utilizar​ ​un​ ​objeto​ ​que​ ​sirve​ ​para​ ​cortar​ ​como​ ​algo que​ ​se​ ​puede​ ​comer.​ ​Es​ ​por​ ​ello​ ​que​ ​si​ ​se​ ​le​ ​permite​ ​al​ ​niño​ ​jugar​ ​libremente​ ​darle​ ​algunas indicaciones​ ​sobre​ ​el​ ​uso​ ​de​ ​los​ ​objetos​ ​que​ ​tiene​ ​alrededor,​ ​o​ ​para​ ​prevenir​ ​no​ ​dejándole​ ​cosas​ ​que puedan​ ​hacerle​ ​daño​ ​a​ ​la​ ​mano. Para​ ​finalizar​ ​teniendo​ ​en​ ​cuenta​ ​lo​ ​que​ ​se​ ​encontró​ ​en​ ​el​ ​análisis​ ​de​ ​estas​ ​20​ ​frases,​ ​es​ ​importante recalcar​ ​la​ ​importancia​ ​que​ ​tiene​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​libre​ ​en​ ​los​ ​niños,​ ​teniendo​ ​en​ ​cuenta​ ​la​ ​participación​ ​de otros​ ​contextos,​ ​de​ ​los​ ​padres​ ​y​ ​de​ ​los​ ​pares​ ​de​ ​los​ ​niños,​ ​para​ ​que​ ​pueda​ ​ser​ ​establecido​ ​tanto​ ​en​ ​un hogar​ ​como​ ​en​ ​la​ ​escuela,​ ​viéndolo​ ​no​ ​como​ ​una​ ​manera​ ​de​ ​entretener​ ​al​ ​niño​ ​sino​ ​como​ ​una estrategia​ ​que​ ​le​ ​permite​ ​al​ ​niño​ ​descubrir​ ​y​ ​lograr​ ​nuevas​ ​cosas. ​ ​DAVID​ ​PERKINS  ​ ​LOS​ ​SIETE​ ​PRINCIPIOS​ ​DEL​ ​APRENDIZAJE​ ​PLENO    David perkins fue un académico en el Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE), Junto a Howard Gardner fue codirector del Project Zero de la misma universidad, dicho proyecto tenía como objetivo centrarse en la investigación de la inteligencia, la creatividad y el aprendizaje a todos los niveles. Perkins obtuvo su Ph.D en matemáticas e Inteligencia Artificial en el Massachusetts Institute of Technology.     Perkins tenía un interés por trabajar la compresión dentro de la educación y para ello se acercó al concepto de escuelas inteligentes, estas las definia como “las escuelas inteligentes son las que
  8. 8. introducen todo posible progreso en el campo de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje para que los estudiantes no solo conozcan, sino que piensen a partir de lo que conocen... ”. Es decir, Perkins pensaba que a pesar de las innumerables actividades que los alumnos son capaces de superar sin dificultades ligadas a la memoria y el aprendizaje acumulativo, los estudiantes encuentran muchas veces serias dificultades para reelaborar la información, aplicarla en otros contextos o explicársela a un compañero. Por tanto, esto se entiende como una falta de comprensión profunda de lo aprendido, y por​ ​lo​ ​cual​ ​no​ ​puede​ ​llamarse​ ​​ ​“aprender”. Perkins define comprensión como “poder realizar una gama de actividades que requieren pensamiento respecto a un tema; por ejemplo, explicarlo, encontrar evidencia y ejemplos, generalizarlo, aplicarlo, presentar analogías y representarlo de una manera nueva, para esto planteó los siete principios de aprendizaje​ ​pleno,​ ​los​ ​cuales​ ​son: 1. ​ ​Juega​ ​todo​ ​el​ ​partido. 2. Haz​ ​que​ ​valga​ ​la​ ​pena​ ​jugar 3. Trabaja​ ​las​ ​partes​ ​difíciles. 4. Juega​ ​fuera​ ​de​ ​la​ ​ciudad 5. Descubre​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​implícito​ ​o​ ​escondido. 6. Aprende​ ​del​ ​equipo…​ ​y​ ​de​ ​los​ ​otros​ ​equipos. 7. Aprende​ ​el​ ​juego​ ​del​ ​aprendizaje. Teniendo esto en cuenta se puede hacer una relación con el juego propuesto en este trabajo ya que “el gato y el ratón” cuenta con una serie de características que permiten el desarrollo de habilidades cognitivas, sociales, emocionales y comunicativas. Para hacer relación con los siete principios en primer​ ​lugar​ ​se​ ​puede​ ​decir​ ​que: ➔ se juega el partido completo cuando los niños que adoptan el rol de gato o ratón y no se dan por vencidos, es decir ninguno de los dos deja de correr o hacer estratégicas para ganarle a su contrincante. ➔ El juego empieza a tomar sentido en el momento que los niños empiezan a trabajar en equipo a dialogar para llegar a acuerdos y así lograr un objetivo, y es así como se cumple el segundo principio, haz que valga la pena jugar, ya que durante y después de la experiencia del juego los​ ​niños​ ​despiertan​ ​emociones​ ​y​ ​sentimientos​ ​que​ ​los​ ​motivan​ ​a​ ​seguir​ ​jugando. ➔ Trabajar las partes difíciles, podría relacionarse con el hecho de que el niño debe conocerse, ya que el juego requiere de contacto físico y por lo tanto debe conocer cuales son sus límites y habilidades​ ​motoras,​ ​es​ ​decir​ ​acciones​ ​entre​ ​cuerpo​ ​y​ ​mente. ➔ Cuando el niño se remite a un lugar abierto u otro espacio que no sea de su cotidianidad y empieza a imaginar toda la trama del juego, juega fuera de la ciudad ya que lo que se logra es que​ ​el​ ​niño​ ​salga​ ​de​ ​la​ ​rutina​ ​y​ ​empiece​ ​a​ ​conocer​ ​o​ ​a​ ​imaginar​ ​nuevos​ ​lugares​ ​y​ ​espacios. ➔ Cuando se habla de descubrir el juego implícito o escondido, en este caso se relaciona la idea de que el gato representa un peligro para el ratón, por tanto el ratón debe buscar la manera de estar seguro y entender que el juego tiene con sigo un mensaje de aprender a perder o a ganar​ ​respetando​ ​siempre​ ​al​ ​contrincante,​ ​es​ ​decir​ ​como​ ​se​ ​dice​ ​coloquialmente​ ​“jugar​ ​limpio”.
  9. 9. ➔ El juego requiere de trabajo en equipo y trabajo colaborativo, ya que es necesario que el gato o el ratón creen estrategias con los niños de la ronda para lograr o no que el ratón sea atrapado por el gato, por tanto de aprenden del equipo. Cuando se menciona aprender de los otros equipos se relaciona con que los niños que están conformando la ronda pueden ir estudiando las estrategias de los niños que tienen el rol de gato o ratón y en el momento que tengan que asumir ese rol podrán poner en práctica las estrategias que crean convenientes de los​ ​que​ ​ya​ ​participaron​ ​con​ ​este​ ​papel. ➔ Para aprender el juego del aprendizaje es necesario que los niños tengan claras las reglas del juego ya que de esta forma podrán jugar el juego de la manera adecuada y así desarrollan diferentes habilidades que no solo podrán poner en práctica en este juego si no que las podrán utilizar en diferentes contextos y juegos, y porqué no en la vida cotidiana, como por ejemplo, aprenderán a dar solución a problema, a anticipar, a planificar, el cumplimiento de reglas, aprenderán a identificar las consecuencias de sus acciones, a desarrollar empatía y a ponerse en​ ​el​ ​lugar​ ​del​ ​otro.   REFERENCIAS:  http://todoacercadedeporteinfantil.blogspot.com.co/2011/05/el-gato-y-el-raton.html https://www.slideshare.net/OrlandoTorres22/lectura-tonucci-y-juego?ref=http://ctsaaeinfancia.blogspot. com.co/ http://www.libertyk.com/blog-articulos/2015/7/18/resea-la-escuela-inteligente-de-david-perkins-por-jan-d oxrud https://prezi.com/y5zc8qweu22s/juego-el-gato-y-el-raton/ http://enlaescuela.aprenderapensar.net/2010/10/26/david-perkins-%E2%80%93-el-aprendizaje-pleno/

