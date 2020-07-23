Aspectos generales de la comunicacion corporativa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aspectos generales de la comunicación Corporativa República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la ...
La comunicación corporativa consta de numerosos elementos internos y externos, y el desarrollo de estos elementos constitu...
La unidad Productiva o identidad sectorial La competencia técnica y comercial o identidad mercadológica La historia de la ...
Es la personalidad cultural de la empresa, la que responde a la problemática de contenido de dicha identidad; entendiéndos...
Estos principios se establecen de manera natural y comprenden gran parte de su filosofía organizacional. Pueden considerar...
Es una declaración de su propósito y alcance en términos de productos y mercados. La visión es una declaración de cómo se ...
Se adquiere al dar forma, planificar y organizar todos los elementos relativos a la marca dentro de una estructura homogén...
Un aspecto que ayuda a definir la identidad corporativa de una empresa son sus colores corporativos. Es decir, el uso de u...
COMPORTAMIENTO ORGANIZACIONAL El comportamiento organizacional es una especie de círculo evaluativo que busca esclarecer c...
Es el conjunto de creencias, valores, costumbres y prácticas de un grupo de personas que forman una organización”. Transmi...
Es el nombre dado por diversos autores; se basa en el ambiente generado por las emociones de los miembros de un grupo u or...
Referencias Bibliográficas http://roa.ult.edu.cu/bitstream/123456789/1443/1/Rebeca%20Varela %20Corrales.pdf https://idital...
  1. 1. Aspectos generales de la comunicación Corporativa República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua Facultad de Ciencias Administrativas y Sociales Comunicación Social Núcleo Valle de la Pascua, Estado Guárico Profesora: Carina Fernandez Alumna: María José De Armas Julio 2020
  2. 2. La comunicación corporativa consta de numerosos elementos internos y externos, y el desarrollo de estos elementos constituirá efectivamente una plataforma de proyección de imágenes. En esta monografía, esperamos presentar el concepto básico de lo que es la comunicación para la promoción y el plan de incentivos de la organización de una manera roscada / conducida, con la esperanza de definir mejor esta disciplina. Muchas personas afirman saber, pero muy Poco sabe realmente la base de esto. INSTRODUCCIÓN
  3. 3. La unidad Productiva o identidad sectorial La competencia técnica y comercial o identidad mercadológica La historia de la organización o identidad diacrónica La naturaleza societaria o identidad mercantil El corpus social o identidad Social ATRIBUTO PERMANENTE DE IDENTIDAD
  4. 4. Es la personalidad cultural de la empresa, la que responde a la problemática de contenido de dicha identidad; entendiéndose por personalidad cultural al conjunto de rasgos básicos de identidad, como el pensamiento o las ideas que comprenden lo que ella es y el campo en el que actúa. IDENTIDAD CONCEPTUAL
  5. 5. Estos principios se establecen de manera natural y comprenden gran parte de su filosofía organizacional. Pueden considerarse los de tipo personal, como aquellos que son una prioridad para los individuos. Así también existen los de tipo éticos o morales, cuando constituyen un fin beneficioso para toda la sociedad considerando sus aspiraciones, a través de una conducta necesaria con respecto al entorno. Algunos valores presentes en una cultura interna favorable y que deben prevalecer en todas las acciones de sus miembros, para que su vez incidan en el público externo, son: solidaridad, honestidad, verdad, respeto, igualdad, sociabilidad, responsabilidad social, interés, lealtad, moral, confianza, colaboración, compromiso, productividad, entre otros. VALORES EN LAS ORGANIZACIONES
  6. 6. Es una declaración de su propósito y alcance en términos de productos y mercados. La visión es una declaración de cómo se ve la organización en un futuro, de un estado deseado. MISIÓN, VISIÓN, OBJETIVOS, FILOSOFÍAS, POLÍTICAS Y VALORES EN LAS ORGANIZACIONES Los valores organizacionales son los cimientos sobre los cuales se rige el comportamiento de los empleados de una organización. VALORES Es el conjunto de valores, prácticas y creencias que son la razón de ser de la empresa y representan el compromiso de la organización ante la sociedad. FILOSOFÍA VISIÓN POLITICA Es el proceso de toma de decisiones importantes de la organización, incluyendo la identificación de diferentes alternativas como programas o prioridades de gasto, y elegir entre ellos sobre la base del impacto que tendrán. MISIÓN
  7. 7. Se adquiere al dar forma, planificar y organizar todos los elementos relativos a la marca dentro de una estructura homogénea que permita tanto su difusión como su comprensión, dentro de unos parámetros de identificación y reconocimiento visual y gráfico. IDENTIDAD VISUAL. LOGOTIPO E IMAGOTIPO. El más usado, para referirnos a cualquier representación gráfica de una marca. Por fin un término tangible y que podemos ver, casi palpar. es una de las forma de representación gráfica de una marca. En este, el icono y el nombre de la marca forman una unidad visual, es decir, ambas conforman un conjunto visual. LOGOTIPO IMAGOTIPO
  8. 8. Un aspecto que ayuda a definir la identidad corporativa de una empresa son sus colores corporativos. Es decir, el uso de un color predominante o la combinación de algunos (en el logotipo, en el local, en los envases, publicidad, página web, etc.), ayuda a definir la personalidad o el estilo de una empresa. COLORES CORPORATIVOS
  9. 9. COMPORTAMIENTO ORGANIZACIONAL El comportamiento organizacional es una especie de círculo evaluativo que busca esclarecer cómo se comportan las personas dentro de una organización, por qué actúan así y cuáles son los impactos de sus formas de desenvolverse
  10. 10. Es el conjunto de creencias, valores, costumbres y prácticas de un grupo de personas que forman una organización”. Transmiten a los empleados un sentimiento de identidad que facilita la cohesión entre todos los miembros de la compañía. CULTURA CORPORATIVA
  11. 11. Es el nombre dado por diversos autores; se basa en el ambiente generado por las emociones de los miembros de un grupo u organización, el cual está relacionado con la motivación de los empleados. CLIMA ORGANIZACIONAL
  12. 12. Referencias Bibliográficas http://roa.ult.edu.cu/bitstream/123456789/1443/1/Rebeca%20Varela %20Corrales.pdf https://idital.com/identidad-corporativala-imagen-conceptual-de-tu-empresa/ https://www.launchmetrics.com/es/recursos/blog/tendencias-marketing-2020 https://comercioyjusticia.info/blog/opinion/la-importancia-de-los- valores-en-las-organizaciones/ https://ingenioempresa.com/como-definir-mision-vision- valores-organizacionales/ https://summa.es/blog/imagotipo-isotipo-isologo-logotipo- diferencias/

