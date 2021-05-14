Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lengua y literatura 8VO Prof María José Rivera UNIDAD 1:LA EPOPEYA
OBJETIVO Comprender y reconocer las características fundamentales de la epopeya.
■ ¿Qué entiendes por “épico”? ■ ¿De qué forma se utiliza este concepto en la actualidad?
ÉPICA y EPOPEYA  El género épico es aquella expresión literaria caracterizada por narrar las hazañas de héroes en situaci...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA EPOPEYA ■ La Epopeya es un poema de carácter narrativo de origen popular y generalmente anónimo. ■ R...
Observa y responde en tu cuaderno: ¿Qué virtudes encontramos en los personajes? ACTIVIDAD 1
EL HÉROE • Resume el ideal de ser humano. Son nobles, valientes, buenos compañeros, sabios y justos. • Son seres extraordi...
Por esto, es digno de ser admirado y recordado en la memoria de los pueblos.
TEMAs VIAJES GUERRA Ya que estos resultan ser escenarios ideales para que el héroe demuestre sus aptitudes.
OBJETIVO NACIONALISTA Cuentan episodios que: • Ensalzan los valores de la nación. • Aportan a la conformación de la identi...
DETALLES SOBRENATURALES • Los hechos relatados tienen un fundamento histórico. • Sin embargo, durante el poema es frecuent...
ORALIDAD • En sus orígenes la epopeya se difundía de manera oral. • El pueblo se sentía orgulloso escuchando las hazañas q...
HOMERO • Los mayor trascendencia poemas épicos de en la cultura occidental se encuentran en la Ilíada y la Odisea. • Ambas...
Copie y complete el esquema en su cuaderno
Temas (características principal) Epopeya El héroe LA EPOPEYA (definición) Épico
Temas (características principal) Epopeya El héroe LA EPOPEYA (definición) Épico Es un poema de carácter narrativo de orig...
¡BUEN TRABAJO!
×