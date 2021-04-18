La contaminacion en_madrid

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
Apr. 18, 2021

LA contaminación en Madrid vista desde mis alumnos

  1. 1. LA CONTAMINACIÓN EN MADRID (ESPAÑA)
  2. 2. LA CONTAMINACIÓN AL PRINCIPIO Madrid, Amberes y Turín, seguidas de París, Milán y Barcelona son las áreas metropolitanas europeas con más muertes evitables por el exceso de contaminación provocada por el dióxido de nitrógeno (NO2), un gas tóxico asociado al tráﬁco rodado. Las ciudades europeas podrían reducir la cifra anual de muertes prematuras en casi 125.000 personas si todas ellas tuvieran la calidad del aire de la ciudad de Reikiavik. Así lo indica un estudio que ha estimado por primera vez la carga de mortalidad atribuible a la contaminación del aire en más de 1.000 ciudades europeas. La investigación incluye un ranking de las ciudades con mayor mortalidad a causa de la contaminación, con dos clasiﬁcaciones: una para la polución por partículas ﬁnas (PM2,5) procedentes de la quema de combustibles diversos, y la otra el dióxido de nitrógeno (NO2).
  3. 3. LA CONTAMINACIÓN DESPUÉS El Coronavirus no solo nos ha traído cosas negativas. Gracias a el conﬁnamiento, la contaminación se ha reducido en un gran número. El conﬁnamiento nos ha obligado ha estar encerrados en casa y ha habido un periodo de tiempo en el que los coches, las fábricas, etc han dejado de funcionar. Gracias a que estos gases han disminuido también lo ha hecho la contaminación.
  4. 4. IMÁGENES DE LA CONTAMINACIÓN EN MADRID ANTES Y DESPUÉS

×