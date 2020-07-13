Business Economics - National Income

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NATIONAL INCOME Mrs. M. Maria Jessica PG & Research Department of commerce Bon Secours College For Women Thanjavur
CONTENTS • Measurement of National Income - Census / production or output method - Income method / NI by distributive shar...
Measurement of National Income • National income is nothing but the measurement of aggregate production in an economy duri...
Census / Production or Output Method • According to this method, the economy is divided into different sectors such as agr...
Contd… • The indirect taxes are subtracted and the subsidies are added. • This gives the GDP or GNP, as the case may be, d...
Contd… National Income by Product Method can be calculated in two ways: i) Final Product Method - According to this method...
Contd… ii) Value Added Method - This method of measuring national income is the value added by each industry of the econom...
Contd… • If double accounting is fully avoided, the national income calculated by final goods method and value added metho...
2. INCOME METHOD/ NATIONALINCOME BY DISTRIBUTIVE SHARES • This method approaches national income from the distribution sid...
Contd… Income method involves the following steps: - The economy is divided on the basis of income groups, such as wage / ...
Contd… • This method of estimating national income has the great advantage of indicating the distribution of national inco...
Contd… Precautions involved while using income method are: - Transfer payments are excluded eg: old age pension. - Illegal...
3. Expenditure Method • National income by summing up all consumption expenditure and investment expenditure made by all i...
Contd… - Net foreign investment – what the foreign countries spend on the goods and services of the national economy over ...
Contd… The calculation of national income by expenditure method involves the following steps: - Identification of economic...
Precaution to be taken while using expenditure method are: • The expenditure made on second-hand goods should not be inclu...
Contd… • The best way to arrive at national income will be to employ all these three methods so as to permit their cross-c...
  1. 1. NATIONAL INCOME Mrs. M. Maria Jessica PG & Research Department of commerce Bon Secours College For Women Thanjavur
  2. 2. CONTENTS • Measurement of National Income - Census / production or output method - Income method / NI by distributive shares - Expenditure method
  3. 3. Measurement of National Income • National income is nothing but the measurement of aggregate production in an economy during a definite time period.
  4. 4. Census / Production or Output Method • According to this method, the economy is divided into different sectors such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing, small enterprises, commerce, transport, communication, direct services, foreign transactions and other services. • This method involves the following steps: i) The economy is divided on the basis of industries, such as agriculture, fishing, mining and quarrying, large – scale manufacturing, electricity, gas, etc. ii) The physical units of output are then interpreted in money terms i.e. by taking market price of all the products. iii) The total values, thus obtained are then added up.
  5. 5. Contd… • The indirect taxes are subtracted and the subsidies are added. • This gives the GDP or GNP, as the case may be, depending upon what data are being used. • The net value is calculated by subtracting depreciation from the total value thus obtained, in order to arrive at NNP.
  6. 6. Contd… National Income by Product Method can be calculated in two ways: i) Final Product Method - According to this method, the total value of final goods and services produced in a country during a year is calculated at market price. - To find out the GDP, the data of all productive activities are collected and assessed at market prices. - The intermediary goods and services are not taken into account, - This avoids chances of double country.
  7. 7. Contd… ii) Value Added Method - This method of measuring national income is the value added by each industry of the economy. - This method measures the contribution of each producing enterprise of the economy. - The difference between the values of materials outputs at each stage of production is the value added. - If all such difference are added up for all industries in the economy.
  8. 8. Contd… • If double accounting is fully avoided, the national income calculated by final goods method and value added method should be the same, however it is not possible in real life. Eg: If a manufacturer sells a sofa to a retailer for Rs. 3000/- and the retailer sells it to the consumer at Rs. 5000/- , how much has the sofa contributed to GDP? Is it Rs.8000? No, if we do that, it would be double counting. Instead, we would either count the final value Rs. 5000/- or the value added at each stage [Rs. 3000/- by the manufacturer and Rs. 2000/- by the retailer]
  9. 9. 2. INCOME METHOD/ NATIONALINCOME BY DISTRIBUTIVE SHARES • This method approaches national income from the distribution side. • According to this method, national income is obtained by summing up the incomes of all individuals in the country. • Individuals earn income by contributing their own services and the services of their property such as land and capital to the national production.
  10. 10. Contd… Income method involves the following steps: - The economy is divided on the basis of income groups, such as wage / salary earners, rent earners, profit earner and so on. - Income of each of these groups is calculated. - Incomes of all the earners are added, including incomes from abroad and undistributed profits. - Income earned by foreigners and transfer payments made in the year are subtracted.
  11. 11. Contd… • This method of estimating national income has the great advantage of indicating the distribution of national income among different income groups such as landlords, capitalists, workers, etc. • Therefore, this is called national income by distributive shares.
  12. 12. Contd… Precautions involved while using income method are: - Transfer payments are excluded eg: old age pension. - Illegal income is excluded eg: theft, gambling. - Income from sale of second hand goods is excluded. - Taxes are excluded like corporation tax and income tax. - Windfall gains are excluded. - Gift tax and death duty are excluded. - Production for self-consumption is excluded.
  13. 13. 3. Expenditure Method • National income by summing up all consumption expenditure and investment expenditure made by all individual as well as the government of a country during a year. • The, Gross National Product is found by adding up – - Personal consumption expenditure – what private individuals spend on consumer goods and services. - Gross domestic private investment – what private business spend on replacement, renewals and new investment.
  14. 14. Contd… - Net foreign investment – what the foreign countries spend on the goods and services of the national economy over and above which this economy spends on the output of the foreign countries i.e. exports – imports. - Government purchases – what the government spends on the purchase of goods and services. • The expenditure method of measuring national income is also called Income disposal method or consumption and investment method.
  15. 15. Contd… The calculation of national income by expenditure method involves the following steps: - Identification of economic units incurring final - Classification of final expenditure, and - Estimation of final expenditure.
  16. 16. Precaution to be taken while using expenditure method are: • The expenditure made on second-hand goods should not be included because this does not contribute to the current year production. • Expenditure on purchase of old shares and bonds from other people and from business enterprises should be excluded because, they are mere financial claims and do not represent expenditure on currently produced goods and services. • Expenditure of transfer payments by government such as unemployment benefits and old age pension should be excluded. • Expenditure on intermediate goods such as fertilizers and seeds by the farmers, wool, cotton, and yarn by manufacturers of garments should also not be included.
  17. 17. Contd… • The best way to arrive at national income will be to employ all these three methods so as to permit their cross-checking ensuring greater accuracy and throwing more light on details. • In backward countries, it would not be possible to use any one of the methods, but all methods have to be used. • Normally, primary sectors and industries in India would lend itself to product or census methods. • In the case of trade, transport, administration and profession, income method would be a suitable method.

