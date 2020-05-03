Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by: Maria Javed.
 Biomining.  Problem with traditional mining.  Characteristics of bacteria that are used in biomining.  Bacteria used ...
 Bio- mining is defined as extracting mineral ores or enhancing the mineral recovery from mines using microorganisms inst...
 Traditional mining methods are  Smelting  Excavation  Crushing  Problems  Produce large amount of waste rocks  Cre...
 Biomining is becoming popular because:  Cheap  Reliable  Efficient  Safe  Environmentally friendly
 Bacteria are found to be the most suitable microorganisms that can be used in biomining. 1.Thermophilic.  Mineral extra...
 Thiobacillus ferrooxidans  T.thioxidans  Thermothrix thiopara  Desulfovibro desulfuricans
 Minerals are recovered from ores by the microorganisms mainly by two mechanisms: oxidation and reduction.  Oxidation  ...
 Indirect Method  In this method the mineral is indirectly oxidized by an agent that is produced by direct oxidation. Fo...
 Stirred Tank Biomining  This method is used for leaching from substrates with high mineral concentration. Since the met...
 Bioheaps are large amounts of low grade ore and effluents from extraction processes that contain trace amounts of minera...
 Advantages of using bioheaps are that they are:  · Cost effective  · of simple design and easy to implement  · and ve...
 In this method the mineral is extracted directly from the mine instead of collecting the ore and transferring to an extr...
 Cheap.  Bio-mining become important in future as high grade ores are becoming exhaustible so bio-mining will become the...
 Slower than other traditional mining techniques.  It is not applicable to wide variety of ores.  Bio-mining lack compl...
